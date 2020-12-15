Any other year, B.J. Robertson would’ve been traveling around the region, forging relationships and building bonds that he thrives on.
But this is no ordinary year for a college coach who’s searching for members of the next recruiting class. Robertson, Montana State’s associate head coach and special teams coordinator who’s in charge of high school relations, has been forced to adapt.
The Bobcats coaching staff has tried to revamp its strategy and utilize technology in place of the normal face-to-face meetings MSU would depend on to recruit players. Robertson doesn’t view online Zoom meetings and watching old film as a burden. It’s simply different.
The Bobcats will announce their next freshman class with the beginning of the early signing period on Wednesday. This year’s signings will tie players and coaches together who haven’t spent much time together in person, if at all.
MSU coaches have overcome unique hurdles in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to reach this point. Still, a plethora of talented players, in state and out of state, have chosen to commit to the Bobcats.
“This may almost be weird, but I feel like with the Zooms and some of those things, it’s maybe made a stronger connection with the kids,” Robertson said. “We’ve actually been able to dig deeper in and have some meetings with them and their parents and get to know them a little bit better. Obviously nothing beats the in-person connection, but you have more time to be able to reach out and connect with the kids.”
The NCAA has kept restrictions in place since the beginning of the pandemic, and it announced last month its recruiting dead period would last until at least April 15. Because of these rules, players can’t officially talk to coaches in person.
College recruiters also cannot visit high schools.
High school players often choose where to spend the next years of their lives based on campus visits. They may meet some of their potential teammates, and those around the program can observe how prospects may fit in with the team’s dynamic.
In some cases, high school athletes didn’t even have the chance to play this fall. This was the case in 16 states, including California. This eliminated the opportunity for some players to have one final season to showcase what they could bring to a college team.
“The kids we’re recruiting from out of state are devastated,” Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate said in September. “They lost their senior year.”
Choate couldn’t exactly quantify how much the lack of a senior season may hurt high school players, partially because most Division I teams began recruiting players before their final year of high school. However, he is sure that true freshmen, when they do join college teams, may be a step behind in their progression because their skills won’t be as sharp compared to past incoming classes.
Robertson pointed out NFL teams, even with further data and film to watch, sometimes whiff on draft picks. College coaches, with less resources, might not even have a full year of tape to watch prospects because seasons were canceled as a result of COVID-19.
“I do think it’s been hard for our out-of-state recruiters because maybe if those kids haven’t been on campus, you’re trying to project if they don’t have senior film. The recruiting process already isn’t an exact science,” Robertson said. “It’s already a challenge. I feel terrible for the 2021 class.”
However, the NCAA provided flexibility regarding virtual communication, which has been particularly vital for MSU.
Robertson pointed out high school coaches have been his best resource for this year’s recruiting. He’s gained familiarity with many of them, both in Montana and in the states he focuses on like Wyoming and Alaska, well before 2020.
These coaches, Robertson noted, have been willing to provide in-depth insight on their own players and others their teams may be game planning for.
“Those guys have just been so helpful,” Robertson said. “Since we can’t get out and watch in person, you really put a lot of stock and value in their evaluations on kids.”
Robertson noted Bobcats coaches relied heavily on assessments they could gather from team camps before this year. Normally, college camps are a primary way for coaches to glean information about players and see up close what they’re capable of.
Previous camps were especially crucial for in-state recruits. Robertson said many of them who verbally committed to MSU had already been on campus because of those camps which took place before their junior seasons.
Choate said the Bobcats “focused a ton” on in-state recruits because, he believed, plenty of talent was available. In September, he said most of the players MSU had focused on had committed.
This recruiting class is also difficult for MSU and other Division I teams because of unknown roster size and scholarship availability. This year’s players were granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA, which alters the normal turnaround of seniors graduating and freshmen coming in.
Some Bobcats players have already moved on, but many have stayed. Choate suspected many of the players would remain on their academic path, meaning they would leave the team when they originally expected to.
Because of looming uncertainties, Choate said MSU’s recruiting process was accelerated, which didn’t leave much room for additional signees. In-state players, Choate said, committed to the Bobcats early because they wouldn’t know how much longer a roster spot would remain open.
“I think there’s a few kids that waited too long, unfortunately for them,” Choate said a few months ago. “There’s nobody else that’s taking any kids right now. You can’t because you don’t know what the other end of this is.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.