Training an eye on a 2021 home football season played at full capacity in Bobcat Stadium, Montana State athletic director Leon Costello announced on Thursday that MSU begins selling season tickets for the upcoming campaign on April 15.
Costello said the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education decision to operate campuses in Montana as normal this fall spurred MSU in this direction.
“We’re working hard to prepare for a home football season that begins with a sold out Bobcat Stadium for Gold Rush on Sept. 11,” Costello said. “While planning for all possibilities, we anticipate Bobcat Athletics and the campus community opening up this fall. Like everyone else, we missed playing football in 2020 and missed our fans and the environment they create.”
Both season ticket renewals and new tickets are on sale beginning April 15, with the renewal deadline June 1. The 2021 season marks the first since MSU transitioned to exclusive mobile ticketing, with a print-at-home ticket option.
Costello indicated 2021 season ticket prices remain the same, with a marginal increase in the required Bobcat Club contribution for some areas of Bobcat Stadium. Those contributions apply directly to athlete scholarships at Montana State.
As in the past, an invoice containing Bobcat Club contribution requirements and any applicable credits from 2020 will be distributed to season ticket holders.
“The past year has been unusual and difficult for everyone,” Costello said, “and we all look forward to the return of Bobcat football.”
Costello also indicated MSU officials are in the process of having plans reviewed by local health officials to welcome a limited number of masked and socially-distanced fans into Bobcat Stadium for the April 24 Sonny Holland Classic spring scrimmage.
