UM MSU football (copy)


Montana defenders Robby Hauck, left, and Justin Ford tackle Montana State receiver Lance McCutcheon on Nov. 20 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

SPOKANE, Wash.—The Montana football team is back on top of the Big Sky Conference — sort of.

The Grizzlies were picked to win the Big Sky by the league media and coaches, the conference announced Monday. It marks the first time since 2010 that they were tabbed as the preseason darlings in either poll.

“It used to be that way year in, year out, so that piece is enjoyable,” Griz coach Bobby Hauck said. “I don’t know if it’s reassuring or whatever, but I am glad that others kind of view us the same way I view us: that we have a good team.”

