Melstone's Brody Grebe taking off in pass-rushing role for Montana State By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com Oct 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State defensive lineman Brody Grebe puts pressure on Northern Colorado quarterback Dylan McCaffrey on Saturday. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Portland State faced a third down and 10 at Montana State’s 22-yard line early in the fourth quarter of their opening Big Sky game on Sept. 25.At worst, the Vikings expected to remain in field goal range after the play was over with a chance to cut their 23-17 deficit in half. It turned out worse for PSU.MSU’s Brody Grebe sacked Davis Alexander and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Bobcats teammate Chase Benson. The Bobcats effectively ended the game at Hillsboro Stadium with a touchdown on the following drive. The game-changing play showed that Grebe is more than a backup for 10th-ranked MSU (4-1, 2-0 Big Sky). The freshman defensive end from Melstone has come a long way since his last football season, when he was still considering a college basketball career.“Our coaches did a great job of recognizing, ‘Here’s a guy if, in particular, we give him a specialized role here in the fall, he can really take off with it,’ and he has,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. “Down the road, we anticipate his role will certainly grow. Whether that down the road is in the years to come or the weeks and months to come, I don’t know, but right now he’s doing a really good job for us.”That specialized role is the one Grebe played on that strip sack of Alexander. Since the season opener, Grebe has entered each game on almost every third down at right defensive end, a position generally occupied by a team’s best pass rusher.MSU’s starting right end is Amandre Williams, a Washington transfer. On third downs, Williams shifts inside next to Benson, who starts at nose tackle. Daniel Hardy remains at left end.The purpose of this lineup is to get the best pass rush on the field on third downs when offenses tend to throw the ball.Grebe’s “allowed us to move Amandre inside and really not lose a whole lot. In fact, I think we’ve gained,” Vigen said. “You get a better pass rusher on the inside, and Brody’s done a really consistent job on the outside.”Grebe starred in football, basketball, rodeo and track and field in high school (he played quarterback and linebacker at Roundup). MSU and Montana both extended offers to him for football. MSU also offered him for rodeo, and he had chances to play basketball at multiple Division II or NAIA schools, including Montana Tech, Montana Western, Rocky Mountain College and the University of Providence.Struggling to decide between football and basketball, Grebe chose to attend Choate Rosemary Hall, a boarding school in Connecticut, for the 2019-20 school year. Choate gave him the chance to play both sports without losing any college eligibility.Less than a year later, Grebe decided to focus on football, and he signed with the team he grew up rooting for. He remembers drawing the Bobcat logo in elementary school and watching current linebacker Troy Andersen dominate playing offense and defense from 2017 to 2019. “It’s awesome to be able to go to the place that you always grew up watching and wanting to be like the guys that come through here,” Grebe said. “Just trying to pass on the legacy.”Jeff Choate was the head coach and Kane Ioane was the defensive coordinator when Grebe signed, but both took new jobs earlier this year.Grebe didn’t just lose his coaches or the Choate-to-Choate symmetry, he lost his chance to play on offense for the Bobcats. He signed as a buck linebacker, but Choate said at the time that Grebe would also be “doing some of the things Travis Jonsen did and Troy did as a wildcat quarterback.”Like Hardy, Grebe moved from linebacker to defensive end after the 2019 season and gained a bunch of weight. He’s currently listed at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, about 40 more than he weighed when he signed with MSU.“We were kind of in the same situation coming in,” Grebe said of himself and Hardy, who has tallied five sacks and 9 ½ tackles for loss this season. “Making sure we gain good weight but also making sure our technique was good this summer, trying to get locked in on that and be able to come in hopefully this fall and have a good season.”Grebe immediately impressed Vigen, new defensive coordinator Freddie Banks and defensive line coach Shawn Howe.“He was one of those guys, when we walked in there and they were working out in the south dome in the spring, you said, ‘OK, that’s a guy that has to figure in. What’s his story?’” Vigen said. “That’s the type of athletic developmental guy that we need to get from this state.”Grebe dealt with some nerves in the first couple of games as he adjusted to the size and speed of the college level, but he’s gained confidence as his experience has increased, he said.One week after his strip sack in the 30-17 win at Portland State, Grebe provided pressure on a first quarter pass that Callahan O’Reilly intercepted. The turnover led to a touchdown in MSU’s 40-7 win over Northern Colorado.“Portland State was kind of a turning point for me,” Grebe said.Two years ago, Grebe was a 200-pound linebacker still thinking about playing basketball. Now, he's embracing his one-sport status — an easy thing when you're playing important snaps alongside three of the Big Sky's best defensive linemen."I'm happy and I'm proud to be out there" with Benson, Hardy and Williams, Grebe said. "That's definitely a great achievement for me, and that's one of the things that I want to do, especially this fall my first year, being able to get in on third downs and just being able to help those guys out, because one of us out there is going to get to the quarterback."