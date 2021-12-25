Matchups with South Dakota State illustrate strides Montana State has made in recent years By Colton Pool . Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Dec 25, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott scores a touchdown against South Dakota State on Dec. 18 at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Montana State quarterback Tucker Rovig fires downfield against South Dakota State in 2018 in Brookings, South Dakota. Dave Eggen/Inertia Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An inexperienced quarterback following a sudden change of starter. Troy Andersen was affected by injury the previous week. Yet Montana State was looking forward to facing a highly ranked South Dakota State.The Bobcats lost, and it wasn’t particularly close. This was in 2018, when MSU was returning from a losing season and seeking to put together its first winning one under then-head coach Jeff Choate. Led by star quarterback Taryn Christion, the No. 3-ranked Jackrabbits put together a 45-14 win over the unranked Bobcats in their second game of the regular season.A mere three years later, a time in which MSU steadily improved and advanced deeper into the postseason every season, much has changed for the Bobcats. They defeated SDSU 31-17 in the FCS semifinals to advance to their first national championship appearance since 1984. They’ll face North Dakota State in the title game Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.Compared to 2018, the Bobcats possess more balance on offense and an even more skilled defense. After the matchup last week, SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier was asked what he believed to be the difference between then and now.“I think you win a lot of games because of coaching,” Stiegelmeier said. “I think you win a lot of games because guys love each other and that drives hard work and so on.“I would say it starts with the head coach, Coach (Brent) Vigen, but they’re good players. (Daniel Hardy) is good, he’s back there. (Isaiah Ifanse) is a good player. They have good players. (Lance McCutcheon) is a real good player.”In 2017 against SDSU, the Bobcats were fooled on a fake field goal that ended with a 31-yard touchdown run by SDSU kicker Chase Vinatieri. That play essentially put the game away. In 2018, previously the most recent matchup MSU had with the Jackrabbits, Choate realized they were a “dynamic team.”Three years ago, Andersen made his first career start at quarterback in a season-opening win over Western Illinois. He acknowledged MSU didn’t win close games often enough. But with an injured non-throwing wrist, Tucker Rovig was thrust into the starting role the following week.Rovig struggled in the first half, completing just 7 of 16 passes for 26 yards and an interception. But he recovered in the second half and finished 13 of 25 for 164 yards and a touchdown, which went to McCutcheon.The Bobcats’ quarterback play has improved in 2021, though. When Matthew McKay began the year behind center, he was among the most efficient quarterbacks in the FCS.Late-season struggles led to his benching, not an unfamiliar sight for the Bobcats. But Tommy Mellott represented a type of hope they haven’t seen in a while.The true freshman from Butte has been a catalyst for MSU’s offense. While he completes 52% of his throws, his timely plays through the air and on the ground has given the team a spark. He threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 155 yards and two more scores in the triumph over the Jackrabbits.“When your offense plays like that, it’s pretty easy to play defense,” Andersen said. “That was a lot of fun.”Mellott said giving the Bobcats’ seniors, some who endured decisive losses years ago, a chance to play for a championship “means the world.”“I couldn’t imagine what they’ve been through in those six years,” he said. Montana State wide receiver Nate Stewart scores a touchdown against South Dakota State on Dec. 18 at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke/Contributed In the midst of Choate attempting to build the program up, a handful of players made their first starts in those nonconference games in 2018. Their inexperience was evident. Rovig confessed the Bobcats didn’t execute their play calls correctly against SDSU.While MSU was trying to decide what position its starting quarterback should play or who its quarterback should even be three years ago, SDSU’s thrived. Choate said the Bobcats didn’t want to blitz much because Christion was a smart signal caller and could identify the proper read quickly. When the Bobcats ran more man defense in the second half, Christion took advantage.A week ago was a different story. Chris Oladokun completed 23 of 35 passes for 315 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In 2018, Christion was 21 of 29 for 319 yards and four touchdowns, all to Cade Johnson.Coming off of the 2017 season, pressuring the quarterback and earning turnovers were issues the Bobcats sought to address. They’ve been stellar in those areas this season.Nationally, the Bobcats rank 10th in sacks per game (3.14) and tied for 17th in takeaways (23). And that’s with few blitzes needed.Hardy had two of MSU’s three sacks against the Jackrabbits, including one that resulted in a fumble. MSU finished with a 2-0 advantage in the turnover margin.The Bobcats’ poor tackling contributed to them being tied with SDSU at halftime. But unlike that game in 2018, they solved their problems and came back with a resounding response.“We weren’t really executing well. But again, it’s that don’t-flinch mentality,” MSU defensive end Amandre Williams said. “We know we’re not playing well. What can we do to go fix it?“We’ve just got to execute our jobs better. We understood that tackling was a big part of that.” Montana State wide receiver Lance McCutcheon celebrates a touchdown catch against South Dakota State on Dec. 18 at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke/Contributed The strength of this year’s SDSU team was its rushing attack. But that was contained as well. Walter Payton Award finalist Pierre Strong Jr., the nation’s leading rusher, totaled 94 yards as SDSU ran for a mere 124.“Once we got that lead, I think we were able to continue to keep the quarterback off balance and certainly made them one dimensional, which with that team is huge,” Vigen said. “So proud of our guys.”Jackrabbits offensive lineman Wes Genant praised MSU’s defensive playcalling. It was well-timed, he added, which made for a frustrating day as the Bobcats shut out the Jackrabbits in the second half.“We were facing a really good program that in many ways was a mirror of ourselves, and we would have to outplay them,” Vigen said. “We’d have to out-rush them, turnover margin would have to go our way and ultimately we would just have to fight harder, and I think we did those three things.”Andersen was a significant piece in that performance. He led the team with 10 tackles, including one on a fourth-down stop to prevent the Jackrabbits from gaining momentum like they did early in 2018.In 2018, Andersen played sparingly at linebacker with a cast-like apparatus and got a sack. This year, he’s played defense full-time and is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as a centerpiece for one of the best defenses in the country.“Credit Montana State,” Stiegelmeier said. “Coach Vigen and his staff and the players will enjoy Frisco. And they played a heck of a football game today and made more plays than we did. So they deserve to win that football game.”After their last loss to the Jackrabbits, the Bobcats went on to make the FCS playoffs for the first time in four years. They lost to NDSU, which won the national championship, in the second round that year.The following season, they earned a first-round bye in the postseason and reached the FCS semifinals before losing to the Bison, the eventual champions again.The Bobcats have made drastic improvements in recent years and changed their standing within the FCS because of it. Like it was the case against SDSU, the Bobcats hope their next clash with NDSU will be a different outcome. Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 