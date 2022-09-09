Shortly after Montana State reconvened after the FCS title game in January, head coach Brent Vigen sat down with then-defensive lineman Marcus Wehr about a potential shift for the 2022 season.
Wehr had traveled with the team throughout the 2021 season and appeared in three games — San Diego, Northern Colorado and Cal Poly — recording three total tackles. Entering his sophomore season, Wehr hadn’t emerged as a starter, and likely wouldn’t be one even with the Bobcats retooling their defensive line.
But with four open spots on the offensive line, Vigen found an opportunity for Wehr.
“I think what we saw in him was a guy that if we can give him enough lead time to make this transition,” Vigen said, “he could really go from being a guy that’s in the mix on the defensive line to be a guy that could potentially start on the offensive line.”
After Vigen proposed the shift to the other side of the ball, Wehr said he was receptive and looked forward to the change. Wehr changed his body during the spring and summer months, leading to him starting at right tackle for the Bobcats in the 2022 season opener against McNeese State.
“I was kind of just excited for a new opportunity,” Wehr said on Aug. 15. “Whatever I can do to help this team win, I’ll do it.”
What helped make the transition easier was that this wouldn’t be Wehr’s first time playing on the O-line. Back at Billings Central, Wehr played on both the O-line and D-line, which he said “provided a good base” for the move over. He added that Casey McMillan, a Billings native and former O-lineman at Iowa, helped coach him to play both sides at the high school level.
Wehr said one of the biggest differences between the positions is body control, and how the O-line requires it at all times.
“You can’t be sporadic or anything,” Wehr said. “I think just taking short, small, powerful steps is the hardest part because the D-line is explosive, kind of just out of control rage. And then (on the O-line) you’re (using) controlled rage where you have to see everything.”
Wehr also had to bulk up to play O-line, which consisted of “lifting and a lot of carbs.” The diet portion consisted of regular trips to Qdoba (“two burritos, double rice, double chicken and queso”), Pickle Barrel (“whole cheese steak, no onion”) and the Miller and Rendezvous dining halls on MSU’s campus. He said he also drinks a 2,000-calorie Mass Gainer protein shake before going to sleep every night, consisting of fruit, spinach and more to add on the calories.
“It’ll kind of make you want to throw up a little bit,” Wehr said.
These methods brought his weight up to 291 pounds entering fall camp.
MSU offensive line coach Brian Armstrong, who had tabbed Wehr as a potential O-lineman early on, commended Wehr for his work ethic during the offseason and called him a “really smart football guy.”
“I think actually playing defensive line is an advantage for him because he understands some of the techniques, some of the things that are about to happen, especially the start defense before they happen, and can anticipate,” Armstrong said on Aug. 22. “And he’s a really strong kid in the weight room.”
Armstrong said he’s been impressed with Wehr’s progress throughout spring and fall practices, especially with Wehr’s ability to play multiple spots on the O-line. Wehr has lined up at both right guard and right tackle throughout practices, and with the start at right tackle last week, Vigen said he doesn’t expect Wehr to move around often given this is his first year as a starter.
With that in mind, there are some finer details still to be hammered out. Armstrong said that includes playing with lower knee bend and his butt down, as well as better hand placement.
“Every offensive lineman in America, I think, plays too high and doesn’t have good enough hands,” Armstrong said. “(Wehr is probably) better with his hands than most playing D-line for multiple years. But still got a ways to go there.”
Wehr relied on Armstrong throughout the offseason, but also his teammates. At the beginning of fall camp, center Justus Perkins pointed to Wehr as a potential standout, particularly with his time spent in the film room, getting his weight up and “doing everything he needs to be an offensive lineman.”
After going up against them last season, Wehr refers to the rest of the O-line as his brothers now and said he’s been able to build solid chemistry with each of them. That includes Trey Yates, who is making the transition from D-line to O-line alongside him. Yates played on both lines at Colstrip.
“I think it’s just a good transition for both of us,” Wehr said. “We just kind of talk about what’s going right, what’s going wrong, stuff like that.”
As a collective, they’ve also helped get him in the right headspace, he said.
“I think you have to bring a mentality that I’m just going to run over you,” Wehr said. “I think that’s what our O-line is about. That’s what we do here at Montana State University is run over people.”
Wehr added that it’s also helped going up against MSU’s new-look D-line. He said defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez and nose tackle Blake Schmidt are particularly hard to block, which has helped him improve steadily.
On the other side, Valdez said he’s increasingly confident in Wehr after facing off each day in practice.
“He looks like an offensive lineman that can dominate,” Valdez said on Aug. 9. “He’s heavy to move. He’s hard to block, hard to get past him. Yeah, he’s pretty good.”
After all the offseason work, Wehr made his first start at right tackle in MSU’s 40-17 win over McNeese State in the Gold Rush game. While the O-line is still a work in progress, such as committing some untimely penalties, Vigen said Wehr played solid in his first game action.
“After the game we talked about kind of settling in on how McNeese was choosing to play,” Vigen said Monday. “But really thought that the whole crew played pretty well and Marcus was obviously a piece to that (success), so excited about that.”
As they keep gaining experience, it’s important for this young O-line to keep “putting those bricks down” and making progress, Armstrong said. Wehr, of course, is a key part of that.
Wehr is up for the challenge as he’s been all offseason, he said, and is looking forward to the continual grind.
“But when you’re grinding with your brothers, I think it’s worth it,” Wehr said. “You’re playing for everybody on the team. I’m just fighting for these guys out there.”
