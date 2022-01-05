Lifelong motivation, self-discipline led Butte's Tommy Mellott to national prominence with Montana State

BUTTE — In a labyrinth of halls littered with the chronicles of Butte High’s athletic success, Tommy Mellott’s display is among the newest additions.
It’s simultaneously a reminder of the past and an indication of the future.
Mellott’s is among a row of former Butte athletes who earned Gatorade player of the year accolades in their respective sports. These walls, utterly covered by newspaper clippings and photos, emblematic of the Bulldogs’ endeavors dating back more than a century, lead to Mellott’s spotlight.
Years of tireless labor, a product of desire to become his best. A fiery focus, though partnered with a harshly critical self-perspective. Obstacles conquered, despite improbable odds.
It all leads to a Montana State quarterback on the cusp of winning a national championship. And yet, some closest to Mellott claim to be unsurprised. His makeup, what he accomplished since he was in grade school, was always that of someone poised to thrive on a prominent stage.
Mellott, a true freshman from Butte, made his first career start in the FCS playoffs for Montana State. His fourth one, following an unparalleled rise to stardom, will be when the No. 8-seeded Bobcats (12-2) clash with No. 2 North Dakota State (13-1) in the FCS championship Saturday in Frisco, Texas.
“It’s just been amazing to see his hard work pay off,” Shane Mellott, Tommy’s dad, said last week at Butte High. “Academics and football has been what he’s put his whole life into. For him to step into this role and take it on and do as well as he has, it’s been amazing to watch.”
Shane spoke to the Chronicle in an interview that included Tommy’s mother, Dina Mellott, Butte head coach Arie Grey and Jim O’Neill, who was Tommy’s elementary school principal and is a curriculum director for Butte School District. About 20 seconds into the conversation, they exchanged laughter as they reflected on what “Touchdown Tommy” meant to them.
To those four, none of Tommy’s success is stunning. In fact, Grey believes Butte natives have been collectively saying “we told you” for a month.
“And now everybody gets to see it and be a part of it,” Grey said. “It’s pretty neat.”
The Bobcats quarterback hasn’t been a fan of the moniker bestowed upon him by his teammates. But it’s been well earned, and not just by his performance the last few months. It’s a culmination of a lifetime of toil and commitment.
O’Neill has worked with thousands of kids. Few have left an impression on him as much as Tommy has. As he thinks about his academic pursuits, as he pondered how natural Tommy looked dropping back to pass seemingly every time he glanced at the playground, O’Neill becomes emotional.
“Some of my staff in my office say, ‘Oh, they’re talking about Tommy, bring out the tissues.’ I’m kind of Tissue Tommy, I guess,” O’Neill said. “Seeing all of this, you just get the chills thinking about it and you think, ‘How is this happening?’ And then you think, ‘Oh, I know how it’s happening. It’s Tommy.’ You just never doubt him with anything he does.”
When O’Neill led a running club for grades 4-6, he bet kids if anyone could beat him in a race he would take them to lunch. When he faced Tommy in fourth grade, O’Neill was in the best shape of his adult life. “I knew what I was in for,” he said.
On a two-mile course on the school grounds, O’Neill and Tommy were neck and neck. O’Neill expected to leave the young student behind after the first mile.
“Well there was separation in that second mile, but he buried me,” O’Neill said, adding his peers cheered Tommy on after his victory. “It wasn’t even close. … He is just so darn competitive and is a winner in everything he does in life.”
Football became one of those callings. In elementary school, Tommy was gifted a copy of the Madden football video game for Christmas. Shane said he “wouldn’t let it go.”
But it wasn’t because he was playing games, as his friends wanted him to. Tommy sought to comprehend how plays worked, so he spent a vast amount of time in practice mode. He ran plays and watched how the offensive line’s blocking scheme and route combinations could attack defenses.
“He ran the same play over and over and over again until he would get it perfect,” Shane said.
In fourth grade football, Dina said, Tommy “ran the show” and told his teammates everywhere they needed to be. Even then, he was like a coach on the field.
When Dina arrived to pick up Tommy from school, she often waited an extra hour as he tossed a football around with his friends.
Tommy desired to train with older kids as soon as he could. When the high school team needed a quarterback in practice, seventh-grade Tommy stepped in. When Grey explained the progression of a play, Tommy understood immediately.
Grey couldn’t find a way to get Tommy suited up for varsity fast enough. He was a ball boy so he could spend time around the team and glean how that level was played.
In workouts with Colt Anderson, another Butte product who went on to play in the NFL, Grey said Tommy “would be right there with him.”
Tommy’s first career start was as a freshman, mirroring his path as a Bobcat. Playing eventual state champion Billings Senior in his first start, Butte lost. No matter how young or inexperienced Tommy was, he was devastated. He refused to let his team down.
“Tommy, this has nothing to do with you, bud,” Grey remembered saying. “We’re just not very good right now. I promise you it’s going to get better.
“And obviously he righted the ship, he and his class.”
Mellott eventually led the Bulldogs to the Class AA championship game as a senior, a year in which he threw for 2,940 yards, 30 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
Tommy was asked to facilitate the offense, not be the sole reason for its success. Grey said he was willing to fulfill whatever role was asked of him, a precursor to him opening MSU’s 2021 season on special teams and eventually becoming the program’s starting quarterback.
In that title game, Mellott separated his shoulder. He could barely move his arm. Yet, in that contest, he rolled to his left and threw a dart across his body for a touchdown.
“That might be the best throw,” Grey remembered thinking. Other coaches in the state concurred.
O’Neill founded the Butte School District Hall of Fame for grades 4-6. He said studying the six subjects covered requires “a lot of work.” In the city-wide competition, Tommy recorded a perfect score in fifth grade.
“You’re not going to outwork him,” O’Neill said. “You’re not going to outsmart him. He’s brilliant.”
When O’Neill held the Hall of Fame competitions recently, he saw the kids’ eyes light up as he brought up Tommy.
“Do you know how cool it was to do those competitions this year and tell them that Tommy Mellott was a city champ? I did. Every school I went to,” O’Neill said.
Tommy turned to O’Neill for advice when he was deciding which college to attend. Several were recruiting him for football. But Tommy wanted to talk about academics.
While some programs out of the state like from the Ivy League considered him, Tommy was leaning toward staying in state.
O’Neill went to Montana and has season tickets to watch the Grizzlies. But when Tommy told him he was considering studying medicine or engineering, O’Neill told him Montana State should be his choice.
“All the Griz fans in town will hate me if they ever knew that,” O’Neill said.
Tommy embraces reading and learning in his down time. He scored in the 30s on his first ACT attempt. Grey ribbed him for not achieving a perfect score.
Grey read a few of Tommy’s papers. He wondered if his student was smarter than he was.
“If there’s something he’s going to do,” Grey added, “he’s going to do it to the best of his ability and then he’s going to hold himself to a higher standard than anybody else would. And I think there’s some good and bad from that.”
Dina felt Tommy “kind of” parented himself. His mom and dad claimed they didn’t need to convince him to apply himself as he did.
“He makes you look good,” Shane said.
Tommy’s production is the product of consistency. When Butte held weight-lifting sessions at 6 a.m., Tommy was usually the first there despite living about 30 minutes from the school.
At times, Shane and Dina asked Grey where their son was. They hadn’t seen him for a while. Tommy was training, Grey informed them.
He then told his quarterback he needed to go home. If Tommy stuck around track and field practice for too long, Grey threatened he would be in trouble. Grey was sure, though, Tommy went home and ran there anyway.
Tommy is “really strict with himself,” Dina said. He was obsessed with maximizing his time every day.
Tommy is regimented with his diet and sleep schedule. Dina said Tommy didn’t like the “crap” she was eating so he made his own food.
This mentality led him to working for DoorDash, a food delivery service, during the summer. If he had a spare 45 minutes, he could at least be productive with it.
Grey jokingly told Tommy he needed to pick up a hobby. Tommy did begin playing guitar, though he hasn’t had much time to lately.
When the Bobcats defeated reigning national champion Sam Houston in the FCS quarterfinals, Tommy accounted for five touchdowns. When the Bobcats returned from their trip, their coaches spotted Tommy conditioning at Bobcat Stadium’s field the next day.
The only way people knew about it was MSU wide receivers coach Justin Udy posting a picture on Twitter. Tommy wouldn’t boast about it on the internet, Grey said. In fact, he’s not sure Tommy knows how to use social media.
“That’s how he’s been since he was a little kid,” Grey said.
Tommy is known for his self-discipline. He was at times too hard on himself, his parents and educators believed. After his perfect score during the Hall of Fame competition in fifth grade, he missed what appeared to be an easy question as a sixth grader.
O’Neill remembered Tommy wouldn’t even pick his head up. Dina said when they reached the car afterward, Tommy broke down.
“He was devastated,” Dina said. “It’s really hard to parent someone like that. We never put that on him.”
Grey viewed Tommy’s mentality as mostly productive.
“As a coach, that’s what you want, somebody that’s going to be very critical of himself. But at the same time, we had to remind him, ‘You did a lot of amazing things,’” Grey said. “But I think that’s what allowed him to be as successful as he is and where he’s at. He’s not satisfied at all with where he’s at.”
Tommy was behind North Carolina State transfer Matthew McKay and two other quarterbacks with starting experience at MSU on the depth chart this summer.
Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen called Tommy one of the team’s flat-out best football players despite his youth. Redshirting the true freshman, Vigen said, was never in consideration. An opportunity to see the field, Tommy was to play some wide receiver and special teams going into the Bobcats’ season opener at Wyoming.
Tommy was frustrated. Not because of his role. Far from it.
He had little experience with it. He had very few chances to work on tackling in high school. And yet in his first Division I game, in front of thousands, he was tasked with taking down FBS ball carriers. He didn’t feel he was as polished as he could be.
But his willingness to execute whatever was asked of him trumped his desire for perfection.
“All I want to do is contribute,” Grey remembers Tommy saying.
Tommy gradually earned more time at quarterback. Dina and Shane had no clue it would be happening. They only noticed when he went in games and lined up behind center.
“He just wants to do whatever needs to be done for the team. It sounds like something people would make up, but it’s really not. It’s how he is,” Shane said. “Does he want to be the best quarterback there is? Absolutely. Does he need to be there now? No. He was going into the year, he wasn’t thinking he was going to be the quarterback.
“He was going to work as hard as he possibly can and do the best he possibly can, and if that means he gets that spot than that’s what it is. He’s never had a chip on his shoulder that he should be getting that spot. He should go earn that spot.”
His parents did know Tommy became the starter heading into the postseason. Tommy was worried how the team would react, Dina said. She had to remind him it wasn’t his decision.
“He felt really bad about Matt,” Dina said.
“He’s got a big heart. He cares about everybody,” Grey responded.
“He still wanted what was best for the team,” Shane added.
“He’s the guy that if he got a job and there’s 50 people that interview for the job, and he was the one who got it, he would feel bad for the other 49 who didn’t get the job,” Grey said. “That’s just how he is. And he would probably go help the other 49 people find a job.”
When the Bobcats played UT Martin in the second round of the FCS playoffs, winds made any sort of passing difficult. For Tommy, it was no problem. He rushed for 180 yards on 23 attempts with two touchdowns, averaging 7.8 yards per carry.
“Don’t doubt the kid,” Grey said.
But he did fumble in that game, leading to UT Martin’s only touchdown. He also fumbled two weeks later.
Grey suspected Tommy’s internal strife was overwhelming. To the outside, it may be difficult to comprehend how much pressure Tommy puts on himself. To Grey, that’s part of a growth-centered mindset which led him to where he is in the first place.
Tommy went on to power the Bobcats to a victory over South Dakota State in the semifinals.
Grey was most proud of Tommy, not when he was rushing or passing for touchdowns, but after the SDSU game. With the final seconds winding down, an outpouring of fans and a national championship berth imminent, Tommy broke down on the sideline.
“How many people can handle that?” O’Neill wondered. “Getting thrown into the starting role in the playoffs as a freshman and all that pressure, there are very few people that can handle that.”
“Those emotions,” Dina noted, “they just flooded out.”
Dina’s mother can’t move around easily. She told Tommy she would be watching from the press box, but she likely wouldn’t see him on the field after the game.
In the midst of a tumultuous day, Tommy made a point to go up and visit her. His focus on his priorities, through all that occurred, remained.
All that’s left is a championship. Shane said excitement should prevail over nervousness for Tommy. Dina, though, admitted her “stomach’s in a knot” when she watches MSU games.
They expect Tommy will handle the challenge with poise, as he has for years. After his first career start, he said he believed every Montana boy dreams to play quarterback for the Bobcats. He was no different, so he would exert all the effort he had to succeed. The same motivation in grade school competitions has resulted in national attention.
Grey had a recommendation. Though it was likely intended for Tommy, it may as well have been for the others who have watched his journey since he was a youth.
“Enjoy it,” he said. “Enjoy the moment.”
