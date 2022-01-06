top story Led by outgoing defensive coordinator Freddie Banks, Montana State preparing for North Dakota State's offense By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Jan 6, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 North Dakota State's Hunter Luepke carries the ball against East Tennessee State during the FCS quarterfinals Dec. 11 in Fargo, N.D. David Samson / The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead Buy Now Montana State defensive coordinator Freddie Banks speaks at a press conference on Aug. 5 at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle North Dakota State’s Cam Miller looks to pass under pressure from Southern Illinois’ Jordan Berner during the FCS playoffs Dec. 4 in Fargo, N.D. David Samson / The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Highlight moments, nor the journey leading up to it, didn’t come to mind when Amandre Williams reflected on Montana State’s last game against North Dakota State.In 2019, the Bobcats reached the national semifinals for the first time in decades. But in that game, the Bison trounced MSU en route to yet another title.Williams remembered most walking off the Fargodome field defeated. With one last vigorous defensive effort, he hopes his team’s next showdown unfolds differently. No. 8-seeded MSU (12-2) will play No. 2 North Dakota State (13-1) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Williams, an all-Big Sky defensive end, said the Bison are still the same “big, physical” team that leans on the ground game as they have been for years.“They want to dominate everybody they play,” Williams said. “That’s not going to be any exception this Saturday.”The Bobcats are in a unique scenario regarding their defense. One of the architects of their scheme, defensive coordinator Freddie Banks, is expected to take the same position at Colorado State following the championship game. Banks played for the Bison when they beat MSU in the second round of the playoffs in Bozeman in 2010.Williams, who transferred from Washington, said coordinators at high-level programs are always detailed. Banks is no exception.MSU is second in points allowed per game (13.43) in the FCS, only behind the Bison (11.21). Banks has made a “huge impact,” Williams said.“He calls the games for us, so whatever he’s doing, he’s doing it right,” Williams added.“He’s prepared us well. The whole staff has prepared us well. We had great talent in here, it was just a matter of putting that talent in the right spots, and we were able to do that with the coaches obviously. And they put out a great game plan every week.”All-American defensive end Daniel Hardy said the MSU coaches express confidence in the players often. He noted a large amount of credit should go to his teammates.But he gave kudos to Banks for putting them in positions to thrive.“He’s a little more fiery than a few defensive coordinators I’ve had in the past,” Hardy said. “Behind the scenes, we definitely get a fire lit under us if we’re not doing the right stuff. Appreciate him for that because if a coach is yelling at you, you know he cares about you and he’s trying to coach you up.”The Bobcats will be wary of the Bison’s third-ranked rushing offense (273.6 yards per game). Nine Bison players have rushed for at least 100 yards this season. TaMerik Williams is the leader among them with 715 yards to go with a team-high 12 touchdowns.Hardy said All-American fullback Hunter Luepke is the “heartbeat” of the offense. Against James Madison in the FCS semifinals, the 6-foot-1, 236-pound junior ran 19 times for 110 yards and caught three passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. He has 461 rushing yards for the season and is a threat as a run blocker. Vigen noted the Bison can open up their offense because of Luepke’s versatility.“He’s maybe their best athlete, their best football player,” Vigen said, “and he’s a guy that I know has our complete attention.”Cam Miller took over as NDSU’s starting quarterback midway through the year. The 6-1, 208-pound sophomore has completed 68% of his passes for 1,318 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions to go with 239 yards and four TDs on the ground.Quincy Patterson, who was NDSU’s starting quarterback to begin the season, still plays and brings another dimension in the run game. The 6-3, 246-pound Virginia Tech transfer is third among the Bison with 562 rushing yards to go with seven touchdowns on 102 attempts. He’s completed 55% of his passes for 813 yards, six touchdowns and four picks.Vigen pointed out the Bison occasionally have them both on the field, which presents even more to prepare for.“You’ve seen a real emergence with Cam Miller the last half of the season. I think he’s continued to play with more confidence throwing the ball really well. He’s got the ability to extend plays, so he’s dangerous in that regard,” Vigen said. “Patterson, just his size and stature and athleticism, along with that, he’s really hard to handle in the run game in particular but more than capable in the passing game.”All-American Christian Watson is NDSU’s leading receiver with 740 yards and seven touchdowns on 39 catches. He also has 120 rushing yards on 13 attempts with a TD. Vigen called him a “tremendous playmaker.”But the NFL prospect has been sidelined during the playoffs with a hamstring injury. NDSU head coach Matt Entz said the Bison are “in a kind of a holding pattern” with Watson’s health.“It’s not just his speed. He can break tackles, too,” Vigen said. “Knowing where he is all the time will be a key factor.”NDSU’s starting offensive linemen average 308 pounds and are all 6-4 or taller. Right tackle Cordell Volson and left tackle Cody Mauch are All-Americans.Hardy pointed out the Bison’s plans to run up the middle may be obvious on a particular play, but they can still gain significant yardage. That’s in part because of their physicality up front.“Their O-line is very disciplined and precise,” Hardy said, “so we’re going to have to be just as disciplined and precise, if not more, on our side of the ball if we want this thing to go the way we want it to. We definitely got a challenge in front of us and looking forward to facing it head on.”Andersen said the Bobcats and Bison have similar styles. Both play “old-school football” with a reliance on the ground game. But he believes MSU is built to stop the run, as it successfully has this season.“They’re detailed. They’re well-coached. That’s North Dakota State to a T. They run A gap power better than anybody else does,” Andersen said. “It’s going to come down to the most disciplined, detailed team that’s going to win.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daniel Hardy Msu Sport American Football Bison Freddie Banks Hunter Luepke Touchdown Vigen ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you