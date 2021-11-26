A redshirt freshman hoping to earn some playing time, Willie Patterson dropped a pass. The Montana State wide receiver could’ve easily been disappointed. But immediately, someone was there to uplift him.
Patterson trusted this person. They visited campus together as they were being recruited. When his potential teammate told him about the Treasure State and that they could win a championship together, Patterson was compelled to commit that day.
Troy Andersen was this eventual teammate.
“He’s constantly feeding me with positive energy,” Patterson said, thinking back to 2018 when Andersen was playing quarterback. “Man, Troy has been a great teammate.”
The career of Andersen, a Bobcats senior linebacker, is brimming with individual accolades, including all-American honors on offense and defense. He’s this year’s Big Sky defensive player of the year. He owns several MSU records.
Yet when his career is over, he hopes his legacy goes beyond that.
“I just want to be known as a good teammate,” Andersen said, “somebody that showed up every day and put in the work and worked hard and didn’t take it for granted. And hopefully you leave it better than I found it.”
Regardless if he embraced the spotlight, the Bobcats have viewed Andersen, a team captain, as a leader. While he knows how important his words are to others, the strongest message he sends is through the example he sets.
BJ Robertson, formerly Montana State’s special teams coordinator and Montana Western’s head coach, knows Andersen’s family in Dillon. He recognized his parents, Scott and Nicole, instilled in him a “great work ethic” and a humble attitude.
“When your best athlete is a kid that is so selfless, ‘I’ll play quarterback, I’ll play running back, I’ll cover kicks, I’ll do whatever you need,’” Robertson said, “it’s easy to get everybody to buy in and have an unselfish team-first attitude.
“He lets his actions speak for him and he takes care of business. He’s easy to get guys to follow him when he’s doing all the right things on the field, in the classroom and the community. He’s always got gratitude. He’s always appreciative. He’s one of those guys that you just can’t say enough good things about.”
Andersen also credited his upbringing and his “good support system.” His sister, Holly, also ran track for MSU.
“I couldn’t have done any of it by myself,” Andersen said. “I’ve had great coaches and great parents and great teammates.”
Bobcats coaches, including ones who are former players themselves, have been adamant Andersen will be regarded as one of the best MSU players ever.
But he doesn’t see himself that way. When a personal success is brought up to him, he’s usually quick to deflect to how those around him aided his efforts.
“I just kind of try to show up every day and do what I can,” Andersen said.
Bobcats offensive lineman Lewis Kidd has played alongside Andersen for half of a decade. Kidd said Andersen is the face of the program. But he doesn’t exactly relish in that.
Andersen, Kidd said, doesn’t seek to be in front of cameras. But because of his accomplishments, Troy Andersen has become a household name in Bozeman.
Patterson said the Bobcats simply see him as a peer, though. That’s in part because of his humble nature. Andersen, his teammates and coaches have noted, is fun to be around.
When Andersen’s commercial with the Rocking R Bar appears on the video screen at Bobcat Stadium, Patterson said he gives his teammate grief about his acting. Kidd said Andersen can occasionally be goofy, like when he would pretend to fall asleep after being tackled. MSU defensive coordinator Freddie Banks said he’s given Andersen Butterfinger candies for dropping interceptions.
“I’d like to trade those in, but I can’t,” Andersen said with a smile.
Andersen is one of the most modest people Patterson has ever met. As long as the Bobcats win, regardless of what Andersen individually accomplished, he’s the happiest in the locker room afterward.
“He makes it clear that it’s about the team,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. “When your best players do that, it makes it more and more about the team and that’s what football needs to be about.
“To have someone like that care so much and represent so much of what you want to be that example for our younger players for years and years to come, if you want to know what it looks like, there it is.”
Robertson often asked Andersen to write cards to youths, to talk to kids at practice or to inspirit teammates who are discouraged. Andersen sometimes didn’t realize how uplifting those messages could be from someone like him, Robertson added.
“Troy is a great dude,” Kidd said. “Everybody loves Troy.”
MSU defensive back Ty Okada has long admired Andersen’s work ethic, including in school. Vigen said the Bobcats wouldn’t be the team they are without Andersen’s leadership. He sets an example for those around him on a consistent basis.
Former Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate, now a co-defensive coordinator at Texas, said those qualities are why the Bobcats have continued to win. They’re also why Andersen’s legacy should live on.
Andersen is competitive, so when the program has faced challenging times, Choate said Andersen called for his peers to follow him. Andersen’s role was likely accentuated when Choate left and the Bobcats were temporarily left without a head coach.
“He had to hold that thing together because he’s the best player in the program and everybody’s going to look to him. That’s the way it works,” Choate said. “And if you’re the best player in the program who’s also one of the hardest-working, best people in the program, the program is in pretty good hands.
“He was able to really galvanize that group during some times of uncertainty.”
MSU defensive end Amandre Williams agreed Andersen isn’t afraid to speak up. And, Williams stressed, he trusts him. Though Andersen can be soft spoken, Okada said he’s “a phenomenal leader” because, when he does talk, others listen.
MSU linebackers coach Bobby Daly said he often doesn’t have to worry about keeping freshmen in line because Andersen takes care of it. The coach added that means more from his star pupil anyway.
Former MSU defensive coordinator Kane Ioane, who’s now coaching at Boise State, believes the Bobcats’ progression since Andersen arrived at the program is a reflection of him motivating others. Ioane said Andersen held others accountable in a demanding, yet not demeaning, way.
“Troy is just a guy that when called upon to do whatever you ask him to do, he’s going to do it,” Ioane said. “There were moments where we needed Troy to be that vocal leader and to make sure that things were going to get done and get done the right way in order for us as a program to continue to grow. And I don’t think it was a very comfortable situation for him.”
Robertson pointed out Andersen’s celebration habits. When he makes an impactful play, Robertson feels he doesn’t even know how to react. But when his teammates succeed, he has no issue illustrating his exhilaration in the moment.
Robertson believes that showcases how much Andersen appreciates the bonds he has with the rest of the Bobcats, comparing the dynamic to that of a family.
“He treated everyone the same,” Cole Moore, MSU’s former director of operations, said. “He treated everyone with respect. And I think people admired him for that and still do. But there’s just not enough good things to say about him, as a teammate, a player, a person, student, human being. That’s how I would summarize it best is, he is all those great things, as a student and as a player, but who he is as a human being I think that’s what’s most important.”
Moore, who’s now also at Texas, felt Andersen’s value of those within the program was evident when Moore departed.
Moore notified the Bobcats it was his last day at his job and that he would love if they visited him to say goodbye. Not everyone did, and he understood. They had schedules to follow and classes to attend.
But Andersen was one of the first to do so. And his presence was significant. He thanked Moore for all he had done for the program.
“I really appreciated that,” Moore said. “He didn’t have to come up and say goodbye to me or thank me or anything like that. But the fact that he took the time to do that spoke volumes more about who he is and how he treats people. … That meant a lot coming from him.”
Andersen wants to be known as an exemplary teammate. Ioane believes he’s already accomplished that “10 times over.”
“All of his teammates would respect and I believe love him for that, that he’s about this team and about this program and that to me is such a big part of this thing,” Ioane said. “What you always want to do is leave a legacy that you left this place better than what it was before, and for Troy, there is no question that Troy will leave Montana State as a better program.”
