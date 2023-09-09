BROOKINGS, S.D. — Despite significantly better field and weather conditions — a cool 66 degrees at kickoff compared to 9 degrees last December — the No. 3-ranked Montana State football team fell to No. 1 South Dakota State 20-16 in a rematch of last season’s FCS semifinal game.
This marked the third meeting between MSU and SDSU in the past 18 games, including FCS semifinal matchups in 2021 and 2022. MSU also entered the game 2-11 all-time against No. 1-ranked teams, with the most recent loss coming last December to SDSU.
MSU opened with possession after Marqui Johnson chose to return the opening kickoff out of his own end zone. The drive had a surprising ending, too, with the Bobcats stalling after a three-and-out, a rarity for what is usually such a high-powered offense.
The MSU defense came up big on the next drive in what became a theme of the first half. SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski rolled to his left, pursued by MSU linebacker Danny Uluilakepa. The LB missed the sack, but the pressure forced Gronowski to fumble the football off his knee. Fellow LB Nolan Askelson then recovered the ball on the sideline.
Much like the last time these teams faced off, MSU quarterback Sean Chambers capped off the 10-play, 57-yard drive with an early touchdown rush up the middle for three yards.
An SDSU punt followed, forced by MSU strong safety Rylan Ortt on a designed blitz. Ortt was untouched rushing up the middle for a 10-yard loss and Ortt’s first career sack.
Miscues plagued MSU on its next drive, including three false starts and Chambers coming up short on third-and-13. But the Bobcats chewed up the clock on the 12-play, 47-yard drive that took 8 minutes, 12 seconds. SMU transfer Brendan Hall knocked in his first field goal as a Bobcat to end the drive from 27 yards out.
MSU took the 10-0 lead into halftime, with Uluilakepa laying a massive hit on SDSU running back Amar Johnson to close out the first half. This marked the first time SDSU had been shut out in the first half since Oct. 3, 2015.
The Bobcats also out-gained the Jackrabbits 152-91 in total yards, including a 118-40 advantage in the run game. Gronowski, Johnson and star RB Isaiah Davis combined for 23 total rushing yards on 10 carries in the first half.
The SDSU offense looked completely different after the break. Johnson broke off a 26-yard run on the first play of the half, followed by a 14-yard catch by wide receiver Griffin Wilde. Gronowski capped off the drive a few plays later on a 20-yard rushing TD, aided by a key edge block by center Gus Miller. MSU’s lead was cut to 10-7.
MSU’s next drive stalled as well, setting up another SDSU scoring drive. Davis started to find a groove running the ball, and Gronowski gave SDSU its first lead of the game on a 16-yard TD pass to tight end Zach Heins. SDSU kicker Hunter Dustman missed the extra point attempt, though, keeping the game at 13-10.
An impressive 59-yard kickoff return by MSU wide receiver Marqui Johnson was also squandered, with Chambers throwing an interception to SDSU strong safety Cale Reeder. That marked the first MSU turnover in the past three games against SDSU.
But the MSU defense and special teams units responded with a massive stop on the next drive. SDSU lined up for a punt that was blocked by Julius Davis and Ortt, and was recovered by wide receiver Tayvian Williams on the 1-yard line.
Chambers was stopped on the first two runs up the middle. He got in the end zone on third down, but the play was blown dead due to a false start on right tackle Marcus Wehr. Davis was short on the next play, meaning the Bobcats had to settle for a 19-yard FG by Hall.
Still, the game was tied 13-13 with just over 10 minutes to play.
MSU defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV then sacked Gronowski on to force a punt and give the ball back to the Bobcats. Chambers and Davis kept pushing the ground game, including a key run up the middle to convert a fourth-and-1 at midfield. Some key penalties also affected the drive, with SDSU LB Isaiah Stalbird picking up a personal foul after a Davis run and later MSU’s sixth, seventh and eighth false starts of the game.
The final false start came on a fourth-and-short on the SDSU 2-yard line. Hall knocked in a 24-yard FG to give MSU the 16-13 lead with 2:04 to play.
SDSU answered in just two plays. The first was a 40-yard pass to WR Grahm Goering, with MSU nickelback Caden Dowler making a TD-saving ankle tackle. That was followed by a catch-and-run a bubble screen to Wilde, who ran 35 yards for a TD.
MSU needed one final push. Chambers orchestrated a drive down to the SDSU 19-yard line thanks to a scramble up the middle a 20-yard pass to TE Treyton Pickering. Chambers then rolled to his right and found a WR Clevan Thomas Jr. in the back of the end zone.
It was ruled a TD with no time on the clock, but was overturned on replay review. One second — plus an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on MSU — was also added for the final play. Chambers' hail mary fell incomplete to end the game.
MSU will next host Stetson on Saturday in the Bobcats’ final non-conference game.
