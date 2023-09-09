Let the news come to you

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Despite significantly better field and weather conditions — a cool 66 degrees at kickoff compared to 9 degrees last December — the No. 3-ranked Montana State football team fell to No. 1 South Dakota State 20-16 in a rematch of last season’s FCS semifinal game.

This marked the third meeting between MSU and SDSU in the past 18 games, including FCS semifinal matchups in 2021 and 2022. MSU also entered the game 2-11 all-time against No. 1-ranked teams, with the most recent loss coming last December to SDSU.

MSU opened with possession after Marqui Johnson chose to return the opening kickoff out of his own end zone. The drive had a surprising ending, too, with the Bobcats stalling after a three-and-out, a rarity for what is usually such a high-powered offense.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

