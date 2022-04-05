As soon as he got off the plane in Bozeman, Daniel Hardy realized how much he’d missed Montana.
“This place has really grown on me in the four and a half years that I’ve been here,” Hardy said Monday. “I love it — that cold, crisp air. The elevation got to me a little bit, I won’t lie. But this place is amazing.”
Hardy had flown back in from Oregon for Montana State’s Pro Day on Monday. Another of his teammates — wide receiver Lance McCutcheon — also came back for the event after training for about three months in Washington.
“Then coming back here Friday morning, seeing all the guys and saying what’s up to the coaches, it was really good,” McCutcheon said Monday. “It gave me a lot of confidence for (Pro Day). Overall I’m really happy to see everyone and thank them for the support today.”
Both were looking to make a name for themselves in front of NFL scouts in attendance. But to be in this position from where the duo was even two years ago has been quite the turnaround.
MSU head coach Brent Vigen said after the Bobcats’ practice last Saturday that, from an NFL evaluation perspective, most people wouldn’t have even known who Hardy or McCutcheon were after the 2019 season.
“And I think that’s a couple guys that really took the bull by the horns, so to speak,” Vigen said, “and made themselves players that they became in the fall, but then put themselves in this position.”
When reflecting on his journey to this point, McCutcheon said he didn’t think he would be here either. Yet the Bozeman native’s breakout senior season paved the way.
In his first three seasons combined, McCutcheon made 21 catches for 522 yards and three touchdowns. That made the jump in 2021 even more notable, as McCutcheon finished his final year as a Bobcat with 61 catches for 1,219 yards (a program record) and nine total touchdowns (eight receiving, one rushing).
He averaged a program-record 19.3 yards per catch and earned first team All-Big Sky honors. He also had five games with 100-plus receiving yards — second-most in MSU history.
That allowed him more opportunities like the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January — along with Hardy and offensive lineman Lewis Kidd — to continue building on that momentum.
“You never think you’re going to be in the position you’re in,” McCutcheon said. “I couldn’t be happier with the journey I’ve been on and where I am now.”
It’s been a similar journey for Hardy. After transferring from College of the Siskiyous, he played mostly special teams and at Sam linebacker his first two seasons. But it was when he moved from linebacker to defensive end for the 2021 season that he truly broke out.
Hardy was named a second team All-American and first team All-Big Sky defensive end in 2021, with 24.5 tackles for loss (third-most in MSU history) and 16.5 sacks (fourth-most in MSU history). And like McCutcheon, the growth over the last two years has even surprised Hardy.
“Two years ago, no, I did not expect to be where I am now,” Hardy said.
“I want to credit the coaching staff here. (They) got me to believe in myself and understand what I was capable of. And not only recognize the potential, but actually achieve and get to that level of play and be that type of player. Because potential isn’t anything if you don’t use it.”
Both Hardy and McCutcheon were proud of their efforts at MSU’s Pro Day as well. McCutcheon said he was excited about his 40-yard dash — something he’d been particularly working on, especially his start — and Hardy showed out in the vertical (40 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 7 inches).
Seeing the progression of Hardy and McCutcheon over the past two-plus years serves as a blueprint for future Bobcats looking to stand out, Vigen said.
“So I think it’s a story that we can keep telling,” Vigen said. “That even though you might be a young guy that’s maybe not getting all the opportunities, just stick with it. And we’ve got a couple great examples of making your last year your best year.”
It’s also a testament, as Hardy said, to the MSU program as a whole — both coaches and teammates. He was once again reminded of that after he took the field at Bobcat Stadium one last time.
“Going back to that kind of old program, coach (Jeff) Choate, a lot of times he talked about when you’re around players of high levels and you’re challenging each other on a daily basis, everybody gets better,” Hardy said. “Because if I’m trying to beat you, and you’re trying to beat me, and everybody’s putting their best product out there 24/7 (it pays off).
“You can see a group of guys, talented guys, that have been around each other for a long time. And just the competition and trying to be the best versions of ourselves that we can possibly be ended up with great opportunities down the road.”