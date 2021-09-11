top story In first home game in nearly two years, Montana State stymies Drake By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Sep 11, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay runs the ball against Drake on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE Buy Now Montana State’s Lance McCutcheon runs with the ball against Drake on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE Buy Now Montana State’s Isaiah Ifanse runs against Drake on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As fans flung gold shirts his way, Willie Patterson bounced up on his feet, gathered himself and backflipped, prompting more yellow to be thrown on the Bobcat Stadium turf.The Montana State wide receiver had scored not just his first but his second career touchdown on the day. Matthew McKay faked a handoff and threw to him immediately for a 31-yard score. And in MSU’s first home game in more than a year, Patterson was elated to have the performance he did.Bobcat fans were too. After a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were witnessing football in person at long last. They tossed their Gold Rush shirts into the end zone and Patterson showcased his athleticism with a backflip, though a flag was thrown for unsportsmanlike conduct. The penalty, though, was inconsequential. All that mattered on this day was the Bobcats were back home. And No. 11-ranked MSU took care of business to the tune of 45-7 over Drake during the Bobcats’ annual Gold Rush game Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.When previous head coach Jeff Choate departed to become a co-defensive coordinator at Texas last winter, a concern about the program followed. But with a near upset against his former team at Wyoming and a decisive home-opening Gold Rush win, new Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen has given reason for pessimism to subside.Dispersed around Bozeman, Bobcat fans donned gear radiating gold, highlighting the city with the color of its team. Hours before kickoff, fans decked out in gold flooded the streets near the stadium, shuffling around the tailgates. Kids with gold shirts tossed footballs, pretending to be like their favorite Bobcats, some of whom did the same years ago.For one year, eight months and 29 days the stands were still. The field, unscathed. The stadium, silent.No more.MSU mascot Champ strutted while leading a brigade of cheerleaders and band members. And in their wake, players who thousands of people gathered to watch play trailed behind.Everyone around them was ecstatic. The Bobcats, though, were stoic. They had long awaited this moment. Eager to perform in front of their supporters, yet unabated by the distractions now swirling.And just like so many Gold Rush night games before, the sunset splashed against the Bridgers, visible now as smoke in the area had subsided. Like the mercurial cloud of uncertainty the Bobcats faced for more than 600 days, everything was clear. This night was reserved for football for those on the turf and for booing and a newly implemented beer garden for those off of it. Faithful were bedlam for the starting lineup, then silent when a giant American flag was spread across the field to honor the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, then raucous again following the National Anthem.When the Bobcats, their country’s and state’s flags in hand, stormed out of the new Bobcat Athletic Complex behind members of the national-champion rodeo team on horseback, it was time to play at last.The anticipation matched the beginning of the game. In three drives, the Bobcats totaled just 31 yards and went three and out twice. Once any jitters were put aside, the Bobcats scored 24 unanswered points.The Bobcats’ defense was stellar from the onset. MSU defensive end Daniel Hardy finally could illustrate why his move from outside linebacker was worth it, as he was in on several pressures and forced multiple third-down pressures to fall incomplete. The Bobcats allowed 228 yards to MSU’s 446.MSU’s offense often faced short fields because of it. After recovering a muffed punt, the Bobcats set up Blake Glessner with a 29-yard field goal. At the conclusion of the first quarter, McKay darted a pass to Patterson on the perimeter, and Patterson did the rest as he eluded defenders and dove for a 23-yard touchdown.Drake’s following possession was stifled by MSU, as Hardy forced a pass by Ian Corwin to go off target. Only a few minutes later, McKay found Patterson again for his second touchdown, which led to his flip before ecstatic fans.The Bobcats (1-1) were wearing down the Bulldogs (1-1). Later in the second quarter, the Bobcats compiled a nine-play, 68-yard drive over the course of 4 minutes, 16 seconds. It ended with a four-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Ifanse with less than three minutes before intermission, his first of two TDs on the day.Drake put together a scoring drive of its own, concluding with a two-yard touchdown pass from Corwin to Cross Robinson just before halftime. But by then, it was too late. The Bobcats were already on their way to victory.After intermission, McKay bombed a deep pass to Lance McCutcheon, who caught it and ran the rest of the way to the end zone. The senior wide receiver raised his hands up to the adoration of MSU students in the south side of the stadium.McCutcheon, who’s from Bozeman, had been looking forward to a moment like this. Another gold shirt was thrown his way from the stands, prompting a warning from the game’s announcer. But no penalty was issued this time. As fans leaped and yelled, McCutcheon greeted teammates to enjoy the occasion — one many at Bobcat Stadium had been yearning for.It, in many ways, was a moment of victory. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 