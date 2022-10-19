TOP: Northern Colorado defensive back Ladavion Osborn tries to tackle Montana State wide receiver Willie Patterson (11) Saturday at Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colo. ABOVE: Patterson makes a catch for a touchdown against UC Davis on Oct. 1 at Bobcat Stadium.
TOP: Northern Colorado defensive back Ladavion Osborn tries to tackle Montana State wide receiver Willie Patterson (11) Saturday at Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colo. ABOVE: Patterson makes a catch for a touchdown against UC Davis on Oct. 1 at Bobcat Stadium.
Alex McIntyre/Greeley Tribune
Montana State's Willie Patterson makes a catch for a touchdown against UC Davis on Oct. 1 at Bobcat Stadium.
Shawn Raecke/Contributed
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
After falling into an early 14-3 deficit against Northern Colorado, Montana State’s offense regained some momentum when quarterback Tommy Mellott found fullback RJ Fitzgerald for a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
The defense stepped up as well, stopping UNC’s fake field goal attempt on fourth-and-12. That gave the ball back to MSU with a chance to regain the lead.
Mellott and the Bobcats took advantage, driving down to the UNC 16-yard line. As wide receiver Willie Patterson — who had already caught a 23-yard pass three plays earlier — stepped to the line of scrimmage, he could feel the importance of this drive in the game.
“We got our first touchdown, but we were kind of stalling out and that’s a tough place to play (in Greeley, Colorado),” Patterson said. “We’ve got to bring our own energy.”
A point of emphasis for this MSU offense, Patterson said, is outscoring an opponent in the “middle eight” — the four minutes on both sides of halftime.
Patterson provided the necessary spark on first-and-10, fighting for a 50-50 ball in the end zone for his first of three touchdowns on the day. With 1 minute, 55 seconds left in the first half, the veteran wideout helped give the Bobcats a 17-14 lead.
The score capped a seven-play, 81-yard drive for MSU.
“We wanted to make sure before we went into halftime, we got that score,” Patterson said. “I knew I needed this chance to go up and make that play.”
The reason that play was made goes back to the preparation put in by Patterson not only this past summer, but all six years he’s spent in a Bobcat uniform.
Patterson had watched players like Kevin Kassis and Lance McCutcheon make plays on jump balls over the last several years. One difference from Kassis (6-foot) and McCutcheon (6-3), though, is that Patterson stands at 5-10.
But he makes up for it with his “football IQ,” MSU wide receivers coach Justin Udy said. Patterson stands out with his body positioning, his release off the line of scrimmage and going up for a ball late, which throws off defenders.
“His ability to track the ball and be able to play back to it if it’s under-thrown, but also kind of lean back on it and make the throw right, I think is something that he’s really worked on over the years,” Udy said. “It takes a smart player to understand that and I think that work that he’s put in is paying off for him on those (jump balls this season).”
During the summer, Patterson catches 100 passes a day with the younger receivers, a group that keeps him honest, Patterson said. The entire MSU receivers group consistently works on ball-tracking skills as well, which makes it become “second nature” on a game day, Patterson said.
They also work on it because the Bobcats have the No. 2 rushing offense in all of FCS (281.1 yards per game). That forces defense into more man coverage looks, allowing for more vertical shots down the field.
“And a lot of times it is going to come down to winning a route and winning a 50-50 ball,” Udy said. “So we do put an emphasis on it, but it does come down to making those plays. For us, we just talk about turning a 50-50 ball into an 80-20 ball.”
All of that preparation sat in the back of Patterson’s mind on that first-and-10 play. MSU was in a three-receiver set, with Clevan Thomas Jr. on the left and Taco Dowler and Patterson on the right. Tight end Treyton Pickering was lined up on right tackle Jacob Kettels’ outside shoulder and Lane Sumner stood to Mellott’s right in the backfield.
Udy said UNC had solid coverage for this look, with cornerback Cameron Murray on Patterson. Safety Dustin Johnson initially looked over that direction, but drifted back toward the middle of the field, providing no help over the top. Murray was also lined up about 8 yards off the line of scrimmage.
When the ball was snapped, Patterson used that cushion to get a quick release off the line and race toward the end zone. Mellott saw that, too, and let off a pass within two seconds.
The problem: Mellott’s pass was slightly under-thrown and Murray thought he had an easy interception. Murray even did a stutter step to prepare for the ball dropping into his outstretched arms.
But as the ball neared Murray, Patterson, almost playing like a defensive back, jumped in front to snatch the ball. The two fell to the ground, wrestling for possession as the nearest official signaled touchdown. Johnson even joined the scrum.
Patterson simultaneously kept nodding to the official that he had possession and telling Murray to let go. The latter wasn’t initially successful.
“I was like, ‘I’m going to stay here all day, because I know I got it,’” Patterson said.
Eventually, Patterson emerged with the ball and Murray was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. After raising the ball triumphantly in the end zone, Patterson walked back down the MSU sideline, smacking his helmet and celebrating with teammates.
“That was really cool,” Patterson said. “I’ve never really had a big jump ball like that where it was not in my favor to get.”
Udy said he’s not sure if the Patterson of a few years ago jumps in to make that play. But after all the work put in during practice, Udy said there is a noticeable difference in the confidence level and competitiveness of Patterson in 2022.
“I think that’s something that’s really exciting,” Udy said. “And we’re going to need more of it as we move forward.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.