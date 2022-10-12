For the first time since the opening drive of the game, Idaho State’s offense started to find its rhythm.
Running back Raiden Hunter was stopped at the line of scrimmage to start the drive, but the Bengals had converted consecutive first downs on the two following plays. A pop pass to wide receiver Chedon James and a scramble by quarterback Sagan Gronauer set up ISU at the Montana State 49-yard line.
The previous two drives ended on a Gronauer interception and a punt. Trailing 17-6 with 9 minutes, 47 seconds left in the second quarter, the door was open for ISU.
MSU defensive end David Alston came onto the field for the next down. As he lined up across from ISU left tackle Jude Steffen, he looked for a window to potentially force another turnover.
“I knew if I could make a play, it would be great for the team,” Alston said.
On the next play, Alston tore through the ISU backfield, strip-sacked Gronauer and gave the ball right back to the MSU offense for another scoring drive. It’s a testament to MSU’s faith in Alston and this D-line’s ability to make plays when the Bobcats need them most.
“Any time you’re dealing with David, he’s so smart and so well thought-out,” MSU defensive line coach Shawn Howe said. “He was not going to miss that opportunity.”
Alston is the third member of a four-man rotation at D-end for MSU. Ben Seymour and Brody Grebe start, but Alston is seen as “1B” behind Seymour, Howe said. Kenneth Eiden IV is the fourth man in the rotation.
“We’re a team that we’re in it for the long haul, so we have to keep everybody fresh,” Alston said. “The way we operate as a room, we don’t really see that there’s a drop off when new guys come in.”
Howe said he’s seen consistent growth in Alston’s game since the D-end transferred to MSU from Nebraska in 2021. Through the first five games of this season, Alston had five tackles, including a tackle for loss against McNeese State.
Alston, along with the rest of the D-line, have had to grow up quickly this season. What’s helped is Howe instilling a resilient attitude in the group with a four-word mantra: So what? Now what?
Howe said he borrowed the phrase from his friend Keary Colbert, the current wide receivers coach at Florida who previously worked alongside Howe at USC. Essentially it means that just because an opponent is making plays, it’s your job to move on and bounce back.
“Whatever the scoreboard is, we just have to do our job,” Alston said.
So when Alston came onto the field after back-to-back ISU first downs, his initial thoughts were: So what? Now what?
As he approached the line, Alston stood and read his keys — how the offensive line is lined up — before putting his left hand in the ground. ISU was in a three-receiver set, with tight end Mike Davis lined up behind right tackle Carson Fugleberg.
Hunter also stood to Gronauer’s left in the backfield, something Alston had to be mindful of in case the tailback was called upon to pass block.
As the ball was snapped, though, Alston was given a clear path. First, Steffen moved forward to block downfield. Gronauer also faked a handoff to Hunter and Davis began his route. That meant right guard Avery Demmons was supposed to pull over to the left side to block Alston.
The problem: Demmons was too slow to react to Alston’s quick release off the line of scrimmage. Demmons barely got his outstretched hands on Alston, leaving the D-end with an opportunity to attack Gronauer’s blind side.
Alston swatted the ball out of Gronauer’s right hand, threw the quarterback to the ground and spun around to retrieve the ball.
“I actually wasn’t sure if the quarterback had the ball or not until the last second,” Alston said. “But I just tried to get through and get the ball out.”
Safety/nickelback Level Price Jr. jumped on the ball to secure the second ISU turnover of the game. Quarterback Sean Chambers capitalized on the following MSU drive with a 13-yard rushing touchdown.
After the game, MSU head coach Brent Vigen said it’s a “D-end’s dream” to get a strip sack, especially in a pivotal moment in the game. Alston said the Bobcats’ defense is always looking to force a turnover.
“It was super exciting to be able to do something like that in front of these fans on homecoming, all the former players in the building,” Alston said. “It was a great feeling.”
Alston’s strip sack helped MSU maintain its momentum, the second of six turnovers that helped give extra possessions to the Bobcats’ offense. MSU scored 37 unanswered points against ISU, including 20-straight after Alston’s play.
Or as Howe said, “once it rains, it pours.”
“Once they couldn’t stay on the field — and we were ballhawks, we were getting to the ball — that changed the complexion of the game,” Howe said. “And then the offense, they said, ‘OK, we got the ball. Now we’re just going to grind and grind and grind.’
“If you can’t play defense across from our offense right now, you can’t play it anywhere.”
Defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza even brought the play back up in the coaches meeting on Monday, pointing to how the sack changed the game entirely. It was a moment where the Bobcats needed a stop, and Alston “answered the bell.”
“All the cues that he was supposed to hit, he hit them all,” Howe said. “Playing physical and playing with leverage. He’s got such long arms, and this weekend he was using them and putting them on display.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.