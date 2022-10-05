Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Once again, Montana State had to stop the bleeding.

Not only had UC Davis scored a touchdown on a pass from running back Ulonzo Gilliam, Jr., the Aggies had also run a fake extra point play to cut the lead to 24-21 early in the second half.

The response didn’t take long, though. On the next kickoff, wide receiver Marqui Johnson found an opening down the left sideline for a 67-yard return. It set up MSU’s next drive on the Davis 27-yard line.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you