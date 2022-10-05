Once again, Montana State had to stop the bleeding.
Not only had UC Davis scored a touchdown on a pass from running back Ulonzo Gilliam, Jr., the Aggies had also run a fake extra point play to cut the lead to 24-21 early in the second half.
The response didn’t take long, though. On the next kickoff, wide receiver Marqui Johnson found an opening down the left sideline for a 67-yard return. It set up MSU’s next drive on the Davis 27-yard line.
“We were close to it scoring,” said Justin Udy, MSU co-special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach. “I think they did a nice job on the backside of their coverage of taking an angle and getting him down. But it certainly gave us momentum after they had just had a couple of key plays.”
MSU quarterback Sean Chambers was sacked for a 2-yard loss on the next play, setting up 2nd-and-12.
“I felt it was a big moment for us and I just felt like we needed to score there because there were times where, coming out of half, we got a three-and-out,” wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. said. “There were times in the game where we could have scored and we didn’t.”
Thomas, of course, scored a 29-yard touchdown on the next play. That didn’t happen by accident.
Heading into the Davis game, Thomas had just five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown, along with four carries for 5 yards. His one score was on a “pop pass” from Chambers that he ran in from 8 yards out in the first quarter against Morehead State.
Udy said a unique thing about coaching receivers is there’s only one football and sometimes the ball just doesn’t come your way. He said MSU tries to manufacture opportunities for each receiver, but there’s no guarantees — particularly when facing a defense like Oregon State’s and then dealing with a quarterback change after the Eastern Washington game.
“We know deep down in the receiver room it’s more about winning football games,” Udy said. “It’s not about a true stat line and I think those guys took that to heart. They trusted the fact that (offensive coordinator Taylor) Housewright and myself would find ways to get them involved.”
That led to Thomas working harder in practice on his run blocking, avoiding holding penalties and playing faster.
“The biggest thing was my mental,” Thomas said. “Staying mentally ready for that (Davis game) knowing I didn’t get a lot of catches, and just be ready when the opportunity presents itself.”
That opportunity occurred with 9 minutes, 12 seconds left in the third quarter against the Aggies.
Thomas was lined up out wide to Chambers’ right, a somewhat unfamiliar position for those who had watched MSU earlier this season. Thomas usually lines up in the H spot — or the slot — but has moved around throughout fall camp and in practice this season.
Udy said MSU likes to run a “three-man rotation” on the outside, especially in 12 personnel with only two receivers on the field, to help promote competition in the receivers room and continue playing fast.
The rotation also allows a player like Ravi Alston — who usually lines up in the X spot on the outside — a break and more playing time for younger receivers like true freshman Taco Dowler.
“That’s just a testament to the amount of work that they put in, the football IQ that they have and the amount of film time that they put into making sure that they can play all those spots,” Udy said.
On that 2nd-and-12 play, MSU lined up in a three receiver set, with Willie Patterson and Thomas outside and tight end Derryk Snell in the slot.
Davis was in man coverage with safety Rex Connors — the Aggies’ leading tackler — and cornerback Blake Cotton on Thomas’ side. Udy said MSU likes to take vertical shots downfield in man coverage and that one of Thomas’ greatest assets is his speed off the line of scrimmage.
Cotton was also lined up about two yards off the line, giving Thomas enough room to get open with a quick burst. After briefly looking over that way twice, Connors started inching closer to the line of scrimmage to rush Chambers, leaving a one-on-one matchup.
When the ball was snapped, Thomas faked a move inside before quickly breaking back outside. Cotton had inside leverage, meaning he was caught flat-footed and left Thomas room down the sideline. Chambers faked a handoff to fullback RJ Fitzgerald, saw the one-on-one and threw toward Thomas.
As Thomas crossed the 10-yard line, he extended his left arm for some extra separation and caught the ball for the touchdown. He immediately fell to one knee and pointed to the sky before offensive tackle Marcus Wehr lifted him up in celebration.
“I just had to give it to God,” Thomas said. “I ended up scoring (against Morehead State) on a reverse, I thought it was more so the blocking than me. But that one right there, I feel like all my hard work paid off and I just wanted to give the first one to God.”
On the replay, it looks like a simple pitch and catch down the sideline. But the score put MSU up 31-21 midway through the third quarter — a lead the Bobcats never relinquished.
“I’m big on when a team’s down, take them out the game,” Thomas said. “Knock them out. You got that finishing blow, you need to take it.”
It was also a chance for Thomas to step up as a vertical threat, something he had waited for all season. He was cognizant of the moment as he lined up, telling himself to score if he got the opportunity.
“We knew by putting him out there he would probably get a chance to catch a vertical ball and he took advantage of it,” Udy said. “I was really happy for him.”
