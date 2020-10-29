Luke Fedyk has been watching Montana State football since he was 5 years old. He appreciated the chance to play in college in front of friends and family. So last week, he finally made his choice. “I think the decision was easy,” Fedyk said.
The Bozeman defensive lineman announced his verbal commitment to MSU and credited the Bobcats’ coaches for being honest with him throughout his recruitment. Fedyk joins fellow Hawk defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV in MSU’s 2021 recruiting class. There are already nine former Bozeman players on the Bobcats’ roster.
This season, Fedyk has racked up 45 tackles (third on the Hawks) and seven for loss (second). He’s also accounted for a team-high six sacks in six games. Fedyk said MSU projects him most likely as an outside linebacker, though he may experiment elsewhere.
Fedyk also had offers from Carroll and Montana Tech. He received interest from Montana, but the Grizzlies didn’t offer him a scholarship.
The more Fedyk thought about his choice, the simpler it became.
“When I was super young,” Fedyk said, “I saw the Bobcats as like the epitome of football.”
As a sophomore, Fedyk played quarterback, running back and receiver. He figured playing offense would be how he’d make it to varsity.
Midway through the season, Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche asked Fedyk to fill in at defensive end for the varsity scout team. He immediately showed potential. The following year, Fedyk got his chance on varsity at one of the positions he had the least experience with.
Fedyk made 56 tackles and five sacks as a junior and showed he could excel at defensive end. He also fit the Hawks’ mold of a versatile athlete at the position. At 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Fedyk has a skillset that could help him transition to college, too.
“I think he has all the physical attributes that you need for a college football player,” Wesche said. “Having a guy like that that can play multiple positions I think is part of the reason he got recruited the way he did.”
As Fedyk mulled his options in recent weeks, he felt more comfortable with where he wanted to go. As the high school regular season was coming to an end, Fedyk decided to get it out of the way.
“I kind of just had to pull the trigger,” Fedyk said. “I was like, ‘I don’t need to wait any longer. Let’s just do it.’”
Now Fedyk and the Hawks (4-2) shift their attention to their matchup against Great Falls CMR (2-5) at 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs.
Bozeman’s emphasis is learning from last week’s loss at Billings West.
“If we do end up with an opportunity somewhere down the line to play a team of that caliber again, then we’re going to be ready,” Wesche said. “CMR is no slouch. We know that if we lose to them, our season is over.”
Fedyk’s interaction with MSU’s coaches increased after he attended their camp in 2019. Then this past summer, the Bobcats offered him a scholarship. He mostly stayed in touch with special teams coordinator B.J. Robertson, who oversees in-state recruiting. Whenever Fedyk tried communicating with Roberston, Fedyk said he was readily available. He also commended Robertson for sending him letters in the mail.
Throughout the recruitment, Fedyk said the coaching staff was honest in telling him where they stood in the process. He appreciated that, too.
“A lot of times these coaches are just trying to bring you in. It’s kind of like a business,” Fedyk said. “For me, they weren’t trying to conduct any business with me.”
This season, Fedyk stepped up when Eiden missed the first few games due to injury. Wesche said he carried the defensive line in those moments.
After earning second-team all-state honors a year ago, Fedyk could be in line for more accolades.
“I think this year has proven that he’s a dude,” Wesche said.
