Health plays big role in Montana State's win over Eastern Washington, title hopes By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com Nov 11, 2021 Paul Sorensen wanted the Eastern Washington football team to rush up the middle against Montana State.The Eagles were struggling to run outside in Saturday's game in Cheney, Washington, mainly because of MSU linebackers Troy Andersen and Callahan O'Reilly. Sorensen, EWU's color commentator, said on the broadcast that inside runs would lead to more success.But the Bobcats have All-Big Sky nose tackle Chase Benson. With him on defense, teams “can’t run it up the middle,” MSU first-year defensive coordinator Freddie Banks said Monday. The Eagles can survive without a strong run game. They have All-America quarterback Eric Barriere, after all. Barriere finished Saturday’s game with 214 passing yards, 200 fewer than his per-game average, due largely to smothering coverage from Bobcats such as James Campbell.Benson, Campbell and O’Reilly all missed MSU’s previous game against Idaho State with injuries, as did starting right tackle TJ Session and backup defensive back Tyrel Thomas. All five played against EWU, as did nearly all of MSU’s preseason starters.Good health was one of the biggest reasons why then-No. 4 MSU was able to defeat then-No. 5 EWU 23-20. It’s helped the now-No. 3 Bobcats (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky) win eight straight games and give them national title expectations.“Anytime you’ve got all your bullets ready to go against a good football team, it makes it easier,” Banks said. “We’ve just got to keep them healthy for the long run.”MSU starting right guard Taylor Tuiasosopo missed the EWU game because of a violation of team rules, but “the expectation is that he will be back” for Saturday’s senior day game against Idaho, MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday. Vigen doesn’t expect any other starters to miss that game.If that holds true, 21 of the Bobcats’ 22 starters from their preseason depth chart will be available against the Vandals. The only one missing is defensive tackle Kyle Rygg, who has been out since getting injured in the season-opening 19-16 loss at Wyoming.MSU is also without starting punt returner and backup “H” wide receiver Coy Steel, who got hurt on Sept. 25 at Portland State, and second-string linebacker Nolan Askelson, who suffered an injury a week earlier against San Diego.Season-opening backup free safety Kendric Bailey has also missed games because of injury and is no longer on the two-deep, although he’s listed on MSU’s tentative game day roster for Idaho. Rygg, Steel, third-string quarterback Casey Bauman and reserve defensive lineman Tyson Regimbal are the only Bobcats scratched from the roster (Vigen hasn’t provided recent updates on Bailey, Bauman or Regimbal).Thomas didn’t play until Oct. 9 against Cal Poly because of a fall camp knee injury and surgery. Campbell’s appearance against EWU was his first since sustaining a lower-body injury at Portland State. Backup “X” receiver Nate Stewart broke his foot in fall camp and played in his first of the season on Saturday. Other starters and backups, like the five against ISU, have been banged up and missed games.Otherwise, the Bobcats have been extremely healthy. They’ve also avoided absences due to COVID-19 or suspensions, other than Tuiasosopo, and none of those 21 season-opening starters have been demoted. Andersen, who got injured in 2019 and underwent knee surgery last year, has been healthy and effective all fall. So has starting quarterback Matthew McKay, Walter Payton Award watch list running back Isaiah Ifanse, No. 1 receiver Lance McCutcheon, defensive end Daniel Hardy and many of MSU’s other most valuable players.The Bobcats outscored EWU 16-7 and ISU 27-6 after the first quarter. They scored 13 straight points in a 13-7 win at Weber State. They finished their 30-17 win at Portland State on a 27-7 run.“Guys that are ready to go, we want to put them on the field, playing as many guys as we can,” Banks said. “Now we can be fresher, play harder for longer.”Sorensen’s desire for EWU to run up the middle Saturday might’ve been based on ISU’s success in its 27-9 loss at MSU on Oct. 23. The Bengals gained more than 200 rushing yards and dominated the time of possession battle largely by running up the middle at Benson’s replacements, Byron Rollins and Blake Schmidt. EWU rushed for 119 yards on 33 carries (3.6 yards per carry) and possessed the ball nearly 13 minutes less than MSU.Rollins and Schmidt “played well within their capabilities, just Chase has another level,” Vigen said. “If it’s four or five plays that he’s doing something that’s, to the common man, a little extraordinary, that matters, and he did that.”For the first time all season, MSU was able to play its top four cornerbacks: Campbell, Thomas, Simeon Woodard and Eric Zambrano. MSU pressured Barriere throughout Saturday’s game, and when he did have time, he often struggled to find open receivers. Banks and Vigen were especially impressed with Campbell.“He, to my knowledge, really wasn’t tested a whole lot, and that’s probably because he was covering his guy,” Vigen said. “I think he had a couple open field opportunities tackling-wise, but his guys weren’t getting targeted a whole lot, and that’s a credit to him.”MSU was one of very few teams that didn’t play in either the fall of 2020 or this past spring. Big Sky spring champion Weber State played six games from February to April. The Wildcats are 4-5 this season and could likely miss the FCS playoffs, due in large part to injury issues.Montana played just two games in the spring season, both blowout wins, so luck and other factors have certainly contributed to its long list of injuries. But Vigen believes skipping the spring has paid off for the Bobcats.“Those teams that played, there’s an accumulation within the time period that you can’t ignore,” MSU’s first-year coach said Oct. 25. “Our guys, while we went through spring ball, were given the opportunity to continue to heal in some regard but get stronger. Injury prevention is such a big part of the weight room, and when you have to go through a season like those teams did in the spring, that doesn’t happen the same way.”Top-ranked Sam Houston went 10-0 in the spring and won the FCS title. No. 2 James Madison finished 7-1, with the one loss coming against Sam Houston in the semifinals (neither team will play in the FCS after next season).MSU is hardly guaranteed to stay this healthy. The Brawl of the Wild and the playoffs will be tough regardless. But there’s a good chance the deep, talented Bobcats will be healthier and fresher than the rest of their opponents this season. 