Gallatin's Jake Vigen couldn't pass on opportunity to play for his father at Montana State By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Dec 13, 2021 With a career as a college coach, Brent Vigen's schedule has never allowed for much time to work with his oldest son's football teams.When Jake Vigen was presented with an opportunity to finally be coached by his father, he took it. The Gallatin senior announced through his Twitter account Nov. 21 he had committed to Montana State, where his dad is the head coach.Jake said it will be "awesome" to play for his father for the first time in his life. "I think he's a really good leader," he said. "And a good football guy. He knows so much about the game. Just the way he coaches and leads a team, it's great to see and obviously it's been working."Jake Vigen spoke with the Chronicle last week, before his dad and the Bobcats knocked off top-seeded Sam Houston in the FCS quarterfinals. Brent Vigen isn’t allowed to comment on recruits until they have formally signed with the program.Jake Vigen and at least two other Gallatin teammates are expected to sign their letters of intent during a ceremony on Wednesday, the beginning of the early signing period. Raptors tight end Rylan Schlepp is also committed to MSU. And Tyler Nansel, a wide receiver and defensive back, is committed to Drake University, an FCS school in Des Moines, Iowa.Jake Vigen said Schlepp and receiver Michael Armstrong reached out to him through Instagram once his dad was announced as the MSU head coach. They made their case for why he should attend Gallatin.Once Vigen arrived, he was quickly impressed with what he saw.“Right away I knew this was a crazy talented team,” he said.Vigen was the starting quarterback as a junior at Laramie (Wyoming) High, but he switched to the defensive line at Gallatin. Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler said he handled the position change gracefully — fully embracing the challenges of playing on defense for the first time and having an impact where the team needed him most.Chandler said that mentality never wavered throughout the season.“He’s a super hard worker. That’s something we noticed from Day 1,” Chandler said. “Once the workouts started, he had a super high motor. He had a ton of energy that he brought to the weight room, and that was every single day.”The Raptors went 4-6 and made the Class AA playoffs for the first time in just their second season as a program. Vigen, who’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, tallied 45 tackles while playing all 10 games at defensive tackle. He led the Raptors with 15 tackles for loss and was tied for second on the team with four sacks. He also caused two fumbles and recovered three.“He’s got some strengths, obviously, but I think his biggest ones are just effort and toughness,” Chandler said. “You expect kids to play hard, but the way he played was unique in the way that it never stopped. It didn’t matter where the ball was thrown, what the down and distance was or what the score of the game was.”Vigen’s toughness was challenged during a loss against Billings West in Gallatin’s third game of the season. During a stunt play on the defensive line, Vigen remembers hearing his right wrist pop or get jammed after hitting the Golden Bears’ center.He broke the scaphoid, a small bone in the wrist joint, and played with a cast on his hand for the rest of the season. He had surgery in November.“It would be really easy for somebody to take that injury, have surgery, sit out,” Chandler said. “But for him, right away he told us, ‘I’m going to do anything I can to play.’” Vigen joined a team of players who essentially had known each other their whole lives, and he felt welcomed right away. The decision to play with a cast was an easy one. He wanted to help the team win. He was thankful for the camaraderie he had found.“In Laramie, it was a good culture, but it wasn’t anything like this,” Vigen said. “To be the first playoff team is pretty cool. Overall I think it was a big improvement from last season. I was glad to be a part of that.”Looking forward, Vigen should be on the basketball court for the Raptors sometime in January, and he’ll think about doing some throws for the track and field team in the spring. He’d also like to play baseball again for the Bozeman Bucks in the summer.When he gets to Montana State, he expects to play either defensive line or tight end. His dad was a tight end at NDSU from 1993-97.Vigen said he received some interest from nearby Frontier Conference schools, and he was also heavily recruited by Dickinson State in North Dakota. The Blue Hawks told him they would have offered him if he took an in-person visit. But Vigen had already sat down with his dad and committed before that could happen.To play for his father and remain in Bozeman, a new home he has come to love, was too good to pass up.“MSU in the past few years has been a pretty great program, and hopefully this year we can keep going in the playoffs,” he said, “and in the years to come.”Butte kicker Casey Kautzman commits to Montana StateButte senior Casey Kautzman also committed to Montana State, he announced Sunday.Kautzman is a kicker who also punted for the Bulldogs. He’ll be a preferred walk-on at MSU, according to Butte Sports.He’s earned three all-Class AA selections in his career. This past season, he made 13 of 17 field goals and 24 of 25 extra points. His longest made field goal was 51 yards, per MaxPreps.Kautzman also received offers from fellow Big Sky program Sacramento State and College of Idaho.The Bobcats currently have two freshman kickers: starter Blake Glessner and Luke Pawlak, who was listed as the starter before he suffered an injury in fall camp. Glessner made the watch list for the Jerry Rice Award, given to the FCS’ freshman of the year.Kautzman is the second Class of 2022 commit from Butte, joining wide receiver Dylan Snyder. Former Bulldog Tommy Mellott started his second game as MSU's quarterback on Saturday, and he accounted for five touchdowns in a 42-19 FCS quarterfinal win at No. 1-seeded Sam Houston.MSU's Class of 2022 also includes Florence defensive lineman Ethan Abbott, Hamilton (Arizona) wide receiver Christian Anaya, Rigby (Idaho) linebacker Logan Fredericksen, Billings West defensive back Max Kimball, Great Falls running back/linebacker Ryan Krahe, Timberline, Idaho, running back/wide receiver Taylor Marcum, Red Lodge offensive lineman Burke Mastel, Missoula Hellgate offensive lineman Tommy Nilson, Schlepp, Snyder and Jake Vigen.Defensive back Dru Polidore announced he was transferring from Air Force to MSU on Nov. 17. Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. 