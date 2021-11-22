Gallatin's Jake Vigen commits to Montana State to play for father By 406mtsports.com Nov 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Gallatin defensive lineman Jake Vigen pressures Billings Skyview quarterback Dylan Goodell on Oct. 22 at Van Winkle Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin's Jake Vigen committed to Montana State, the senior announced Sunday on Twitter.Vigen is the son of Brent Vigen, who is in his first year as MSU's head coach.Jake Vigen played on the defensive line for the Raptors. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder tallied 45 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks and three fumble recoveries this past season, according to MaxPreps. Gallatin, which reached the Class AA playoffs for the first time, finished with a 4-5 record. Before this year, Vigen attended and played quarterback at Laramie (Wyoming) High. His father was the offensive coordinator for the Wyoming Cowboys before MSU hired him in February.Vigen is the ninth known high school player from the Class of 2022 to commit to MSU. The others: Billings West twins Caden and Taco Dowler (defensive back and receiver, respectively), Florence defensive lineman Ethan Abbott, Red Lodge offensive lineman Burke Mastel, Missoula Hellgate O-lineman Tommy Nilson, Gallatin tight end Rylan Schlepp, Rigby (Idaho) linebacker Logan Fredericksen and Timberline (Idaho) running back/wide receiver Taylor Marcum.The Bobcats also received a commitment from Air Force transfer Dru Polidore last week. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jake Vigen Caden Gallatin American Football Sport Tackle High School Ethan Abbott Rylan Schlepp Recommended for you