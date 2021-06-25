Connor Wood says he entered the transfer portal hoping to get an offer to play football for Boise State.
When the Power 5 offers started coming in, the Rocky Mountain (Idaho) High graduate found it hard to say no.
Wood will be taking his talents to the SEC, where he signed to play for the University of Missouri earlier this month. The offensive line transfer from Montana State will have two seasons of eligibility remaining to play for the Tigers.
“I’m excited to get out here and start grinding,” Wood said. “I’m trying to prove something out here: Guys from Idaho can play at the next level and at the SEC. I’m just trying to compete out here.”
Wood was a two-year starter at right tackle for Montana State but missed four games late in the 2019 season due to a torn MCL. He was able to return for the FCS semifinal game against North Dakota State. The Bobcats opted out of the COVID-19-delayed spring 2021 Big Sky football season.
Wood decided to enter the transfer portal this spring to see what kind of opportunities he could get after not being heavily recruited coming out of Rocky Mountain in 2017. Wood transferred from Centennial to Rocky Mountain after his freshman year, so he couldn’t play for the Grizzlies varsity team as a sophomore. He suffered a broken ankle at the Boise State camp prior to his junior year and didn’t come back until the state championship game.
“I only had one year of high school ball,” Wood said. “So most schools like Boise State, Washington State, Utah, Utah State, they saw me as underdeveloped or inexperienced, because I only had one year of high school film.”
Offers came in from the likes of Washington State, Mississippi State and Indiana. Boise State did show some interest, and while playing for the hometown team was an appealing prospect, he said he wanted to see what he could do on a bigger stage.
“I got these Power 5 schools and talking with my family, it was like later on, I don’t want any ‘what ifs,’” Wood said. “Not many people get this opportunity to play in the SEC.”
While Wood said he did meet Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz while he was an offensive coordinator at Boise State, it was another Treasure Valley connection to Missouri that ultimately landed him there. The Tigers’ Director of On-Campus Recruiting, Tori (Schoonover) Washburn, is a Borah High graduate who played club soccer with Wood’s sister, Jayden. She remains a close family friend. After seeing Wood’s name in the portal, Washburn alerted the coaching staff and got the ball rolling from there.
After taking a visit to Columbia, he was sold.
“It was just the coaches,” Wood said. “(Offensive line coach) Marcus Johnson, he’s a great dude. He’s very experienced, has great connections. He was a second round draft pick and actually one of the biggest guys I’ve ever met. But he’s straight up honest, a great coach, same with Coach Drinkwitz. I’m just excited to work with them and start grinding out here.”
Wood will get the opportunity to represent Idaho in the SEC, but he may not be the only one for long. Gooding High senior tight end Colston Loveland has several offers from Power 5 schools, according to 247Sports, including SEC schools Alabama, Auburn and LSU.
Additionally, former Boise State coach and Capital High graduate Bryan Harsin was hired at Auburn in December, providing another potential pipeline from the Gem State to the SEC.
“Honestly, if you ask me, I think Idaho players are really underrecruited,” Wood said. “That’s very unfortunate. I think schools need to act upon that and take advantage of the Idaho athletes. Out here, everyone is highly recruited, but out there there’s still Idaho gems in Idaho.”
