Montana State, the No. 4-ranked team in the FCS, won its 16th consecutive home game Saturday with a 37-6 win against Idaho State in front of 21,647 fans at Bobcat Stadium.
The streak ties the program record, set from 1956-59 at the long-gone Gatton Field.
MSU improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Sky Conference.
Here are four takeaways from the Bobcats’ win:
Turnovers into points
Montana State entered the game with a negative turnover margin (minus-1) but turned that around against the Bengals (0-6, 0-3).
The Bobcats forced six turnovers to get that margin back into the black. Punishing ISU further, Montana State turned four takeaways into points.
One week after grabbing his first career interception against UC Davis, James Campbell struck again, picking off Bengals quarterback Sagan Gronauer with 7 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the first quarter. He caught the ball at the ISU 39 and returned it to the 23.
MSU needed just five plays to find the end zone on a 4-yard rushing score from quarterback Sean Chambers — though the Bobcats came perilously close to losing the ball on a fumble from Chambers on the play before.
In the second quarter, MSU defensive end David Alston rushed with ease around Idaho State’s left tackle and stripped the ball away from Gronauer on a sack. Safety Level Price Jr. recovered the ball, and MSU scored on a Chambers 13-yard run four plays into its ensuing series.
In a redundant series of events, linebacker Callahan O’Reilly forced a fumble by ISU receiver Xavier Guillory after a reception with 8 seconds remaining in the half. After a Chambers pass to Clevan Thomas Jr. for 21 yards got MSU to the ISU 22-yard line, kicker Blake Glessner kicked a 40-yard field goal as the half expired.
“(Offensive line coach Brian Armstrong) says, ‘Reward the defense,’ and that’s our mindset,” center Justus Perkins said. “We want to come out and play aggressive. It’s disappointing when we don’t do it, but with a kicker like Blake we know we’re still going to get some points at the end of the day.”
Montana State led 34-6 at halftime, and half of those 34 points were the result of turnovers.
“I think to play the way we want to, we have to be complementary,” head coach Brent Vigen said. “When we get those takeaways, we’ve got to do something with them. A takeaway without a score to follow it up isn’t, obviously, as meaningful.”
In the second half, the Bobcats added three more turnovers: interceptions from safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. and O’Reilly along with a forced fumble as time expired.
The drive following Manning’s interception in the third quarter ended on downs after what looked to be a missed defensive pass interference call against the Bengals on fourth down. It was the first turnover of the game that didn’t lead to MSU points, but the trend had already been established regardless.
“We know we have the offense capable to do so,” Manning said. “It’s just — not a relief — but it’s our offense going out there and doing what they do.”
In the fourth quarter, O’Reilly’s pick — which was aided by a hit delivered by safety Rhedi Short to disrupt the pass intended for Guillory — led eventually to a seven-play, 19-yard drive that ended with a 48-yard field goal from Glessner. O’Reilly’s 30-yard return to midfield helped in that regard.
“He’s a good athlete. He’s capable of making a difficult catch, and then to turn that around and run for the yards he did, that was good to see,” Vigen said.
Sumner impressive in return
Running back Lane Sumner, injured in a practice before the Morehead State game in Week 2, made his return to the field on Saturday and appeared to be at full strength.
A left elbow injury kept him out of the previous four games, but he led the Bobcats with 100 rushing yards against the Bengals. He carried 15 times, one shy of Elijah Elliott’s 16 for the team lead. Sumner also caught his only target for 4 yards.
Sumner had MSU’s two longest plays of the game, runs for 22 and 23 yards in the second quarter.
“Having Lane back, I thought he ran really hard,” Vigen said. “I thought he saw things well.”
Elliott had 68 yards on his 16 carries, and Garrett Coon received five late runs and gathered 34 yards. MSU tallied 255 rushing yards on 52 total carries. The usage rate and efficiency of the running backs was a promising sign, Vigen said, after having to be creative in that phase of the game the last few weeks.
“The run game has to drive us on offense and then stopping the run has to drive us on defense,” Vigen said. “We’ve been able to run it effectively in a lot of different ways. I think today how we ran it, it looked a lot different than previous games.”
Defense responds after first scoring drive
Idaho State received the opening kickoff and pieced together a four-play, 76-yard drive in under two minutes. The series was capped by a 36-yard pass from Gronauer to Chedon James on a play that Vigen and Manning called “busted coverage” afterward. Nickelback Ty Okada was the defender beaten on the play.
“We weren’t even flustered. We knew what we did,” Manning said. “That was a bust in coverage. It wasn’t like they did anything special against us. We were mad about it.”
Idaho State had nine possessions the rest of the way. The Bengals turned it over six times, including the fumble at the very end, and punted three times.
“It’s a credit to the defense that they gave up that big score, but they didn’t give up a single point after that,” Vigen said. “That was great to see.”
Vigen acknowledged the defense’s miscommunication but was pleased “that didn’t happen to us again.”
“Those type of plays you can’t have — whether it’s a busted coverage or a missed tackle,” Vigen added. “We’ve had some of those and it happened, we squashed it and we didn’t really allow it to happen the rest of the game.”
Ortt remains sidelined
Strong safety Rylan Ortt, after serving a six-game suspension that included the FCS Championship game in January and the first five games of 2022, was surprisingly not available on Saturday after failing a drug test last year.
MSU Athletics Director Leon Costello released the following statement after the game: “The MSU athletic department erred in the reinstatement process for Rylan Ortt. This is simply a department mistake and is no fault of Rylan or the football program. We are working to resolve the issue to get Rylan on the field as quickly as we can.”
Vigen did not comment on the situation during postgame interviews.
