Montana State, the No. 4-ranked team in the FCS, won its 16th consecutive home game Saturday with a 37-6 win against Idaho State in front of 21,647 fans at Bobcat Stadium.

The streak ties the program record, set from 1956-59 at the long-gone Gatton Field.

MSU improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Sky Conference.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

