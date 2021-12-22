Four Montana State players named American Football Coaches Association FCS All-Americans By 406mtsports.com Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen (15) and a slew of Bobcat defenders bring down South Dakota State running back Isaiah Davis on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State had four players chosen for the American Football Coaches Association FCS All-America Teams, which were released Wednesday.MSU's first-team picks are senior offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and senior linebacker Troy Andersen.The Bobcats' second-team selections were junior running back Isaiah Ifanse and senior defensive lineman Daniel Hardy. Andersen is a top-three finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in the FCS. He was also named to the Athlon Sports FCS All-America Team.Kidd made the first team for the Associated Press and Stats Perform and the second team for Hero Sports. Ifanse landed on the second team for the AP, Hero Sports and Stats Perform. Ifanse finished seventh in voting for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in the FCS. Hardy was a first-teamer for Hero Sports and second-teamer for Stats Perform. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Isaiah Ifanse Player Sport American Football Fcs All-americans First Team Troy Andersen Stats Perform Coaches Association Recommended for you