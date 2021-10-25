Four downs: Montana State using bye week to heal, prep for Eastern Washington By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Oct 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now TOP: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen stands on the sideline during a game against Idaho State on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. ABOVE: Quarterback Matthew McKay fumbles the ball while being tackled by Idaho State linebacker Charles Ike. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay fumbles the ball while being tackled by Idaho State linebacker Charles Ike on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay finds an opening during a game against Idaho State on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Despite trailing early and leading by just one possession after three quarters, Montana State still fought for a win against Idaho State last week.The Bobcats scored two pivotal touchdowns in the final quarter and kept the Bengals out of the end zone for a 27-9 win, MSU’s seventh straight. The Bobcats, now No. 6 in the FCS as the top-ranked team in the Big Sky, have a well-timed bye week.MSU (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky) will use the next few days to heal and prepare for No. 7 Eastern Washington. The Bobcats will finish the regular season playing on the road against two ranked opponents in three games and are seeking to keep their winning streak intact. “Bye week couldn’t come at a better time for us,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. “There’s some healing to do. There’s some just catching our breath in general.”Approach to the byeVigen said the Bobcats aren’t looking too far down the road, like what their ranking means for the postseason or on their rivalry matchup with Montana to end the regular season. MSU will focus on its fundamentals, which it hopes will in turn ready the team for the final stretch of the season.“It’s an opportunity for us,” Vigen said, “to kind of recalibrate honestly as a football team with the idea that we could put our best football on display from here on out.”The most important task the Bobcats have to take care of, Vigen said, is gearing up for EWU. And an emphasis on remaining consistent, the coach added, will help the Bobcats accomplish their goals.That includes a Big Sky regular season title. MSU’s chances of winning that would be boosted with a victory in its next game.“We’re positioned well. Nothing’s been guaranteed to us yet,” Vigen said. “Nobody is giving out trophies for where we’re at eight weeks into the season.”Improved healthVigen said Monday the Bobcats “fully expect” players who missed last Saturday’s game to return next week against the Eagles.The Bobcats were without defensive tackle Chase Benson, defensive back Tyrel Thomas, linebacker Callahan O’Reilly and offensive tackle TJ Session.“As far as the health of our team, we’ve got to work through that this week,” Vigen said. “But I anticipate that we’ll be as healthy as we’ve been in quite some time.”Vigen said MSU cornerback James Campbell, who has been out since last month, “continues to trend the right way as far as being, I think, available.” Vigen said he felt wide receiver Nate Stewart, a transfer from Akron who has yet to see the field for MSU following an injury during fall camp, has also been making progress. Vigen believes MSU not playing games last spring after the 2020 season was postponed has helped the Bobcats this year. He said the Bobcats utilized the time off in the weight room, key in injury prevention.“Those teams that played, there’s an accumulation within the time period you can’t ignore,” Vigen said. “I think it has played an impact.”Defensive highlightsVigen was proud of how the Bobcats prevented Idaho State from scoring any touchdowns. That was despite missing four players who were defensive starters on the season-opening depth chart.Idaho State possessed the ball for 24 minutes more than MSU did as the Bengals totaled 213 rushing yards on 54 attempts. But that resulted in just 3.9 yards per rush as ISU hardly made explosive plays.Vigen said the Bobcats could’ve performed better when ISU ran the ball on first down and often gained 4 to 5 yards early on. However, they played well enough to win nonetheless.“We gave up some yards, it was frustrating. We didn’t get off the field as much as we like,” Vigen said. “But ultimately, the nine (points) on the scoreboard was the bottom line, and I thought we made enough plays to get them off the field enough.”Deficiency through the airWhile he continued to limit interceptions, MSU quarterback Matthew McKay threw for less than 150 yards for the second straight game. Against Idaho State, he totaled 100 in the last quarter, but he concluded the game 10-of-21 for 136 yards and two touchdowns with a fumble.Vigen pointed out McKay’s completion percentage is still about 65% and he has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 14 to 1.“Accuracy is one of his strengths for sure. So if typically he’s inaccurate, it’s more about his footwork, it’s more about his pace than it is anything else. So relax, move on to the next play and that’s hard sometimes,” Vigen said. “If you isolate just the last two weeks, you can get pretty frustrated. So just bringing it back, and fundamentally for him, I think going back and cleaning some things up timing-wise certainly is going to be on the task list for the next couple days."Vigen noted McKay's throws were rushed a few times because of a lack of protection up front, a few routes by MSU's receivers weren't run as crisply as they should've been and a few other miscues didn't help against Idaho State.McKay overthrew some receivers early. But, after Vigen told McKay to settle down, the junior quarterback improved."We need him to be a confident playmaker as we go down the stretch," Vigen said. "He doesn't need to do it all himself. I think that's a clear message. He can make some mistakes, but he needs to have confidence to move on from those mistakes." Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 