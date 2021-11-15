Four downs: Montana State seeking to earn Big Sky title with win over rival Montana By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Nov 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now TOP: Montana State receiver Charles Brown celebrates a win against Idaho on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. ABOVE: Running back Elijah Elliott runs against the Vandals. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State running back Elijah Elliott runs against Idaho on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. A conference championship, a top seed in the postseason and continued success in one of the most storied rivalries in the country is at stake for Montana State.The No. 3-ranked Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) have won nine consecutive games and are undefeated against FCS opponents. First-year head coach Brent Vigen and MSU's players are especially eager for their final matchup of the regular season.MSU travels to play at No. 7 Montana (8-2, 5-2) at noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. "There's no looking ahead, there's no looking back," Vigen said. "We're going into this week with a lot to play for."Welcome pressureVigen understood when he accepted his job he would face high standards. He embraces it. That usually is part of being successful.But with the MSU head coaching gig in particular comes an expectation of winning 'Cat-Griz games. Vigen’s predecessor, Jeff Choate, was a perfect 4-0 against Montana before becoming a co-defensive coordinator at Texas.Vigen said the rivalry game was mentioned to him almost every day of his tenure. But he said he wants to be a part of programs that have heated rivalries like this one.“This is a new chapter,” Vigen said. “It’s important to me. I understand that. There’s been many coaches in this game, and it’s really about our players and those guys winning the game. Those guys going out and doing everything they can and us as coaches preparing them, putting them in the right situation, making adjustments within the game on Saturday. That’s what it’s really about.”Vigen has never been a part of a ’Cat-Griz game, but he believes it’s among the best rivalries in the nation. He pointed out the Bobcats players have a good understanding of what the environment will be like.“We want to be positioned to be playing in big games in November and ultimately down the road,” Vigen said. “Our guys have to prepare to win a football game and appreciate the position we’re in. Appreciate the fact that we need to uphold our side of this rivalry.”Medical updateThe Bobcats have been highly successful on the ground against Montana in recent years. They hope to have two of their leading rushers back Saturday.Isaiah Ifanse, who is third in the FCS with 1,208 rushing yards, sustained a leg injury during MSU’s win last week against Idaho and didn’t play the second half. Vigen said that was “more of a soreness for him than anything else.”The coach said Ifanse’s situation is similar to Elijah Elliott. The backup running back’s leg was also hurt during that contest.Vigen said both running backs are day to day.“I hope we can work through those (injuries),” Vigen said. “Playing running back, that’s part of the deal. I think they’re both on the mend, and hope to have them both on Saturday.” TJ Session, who was injured on the final play of the first half against Idaho, will likely be out for a few weeks, according to Vigen. The redshirt freshman had started a majority of MSU’s games at right tackle.Vigen said time will tell how serious the injury is.“It was a pretty serious blow that he took,” Vigen said.Behind enemy linesThe Grizzlies have won their last four games after losing to Sacramento State in mid-October and at Eastern Washington two weeks before that. Vigen complimented them for playing well in their recent outings.On offense, the Grizzlies have played senior Cam Humphrey and redshirt freshman Kris Brown, who’s from Bozeman, at quarterback. Humphrey has thrown for 1,321 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63% of his passes. Brown, while completing 67% of his passes, has totaled 1,001 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.Mitch Roberts leads the Grizzlies with 581 yards on 47 catches, while Samuel Akem has 524 yards and five touchdowns on 41 receptions.Robby Hauck has been credited with 101 tackles to lead Montana’s defense. Vigen said he is “literally all over the place.”Patrick O’Connell is second with 80 tackles and paces the Grizzlies with 18 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Jace Lewis also has 75 tackles, 13.5 for loss. Vigen said Montana’s linebackers are effective pass rushers who are disruptive in a variety of ways.“You’ve got to be pretty disciplined about where you’re going,” Vigen said.Conference title hopesThe Bobcats and Sacramento State are tied at 7-0 in conference play heading into the final week of the regular season. With a win, MSU would at least guarantee a share of the Big Sky championship. That would be its first since 2012.The Bobcats won’t play Sacramento State during the regular season. The No. 11 Hornets face No. 10 UC Davis this week.Vigen said the Bobcats’ success began with the offseason. After he took over, he and the coaching staff laid out a plan for how the team would improve. He believes the Bobcats have done exactly that every week.To get to this point, Vigen added, the Bobcats have needed to work through challenging games. That includes their 20-13 win over unranked Idaho last week. The coach commended his players for being relentless in their pursuit of victory.“It’s a consistent approach where our guys each week went back to work,” Vigen said. “That’s working on the game plan and being really diligent about taking care of their bodies and getting healthy and putting ourselves in the best position each week to get the best team out there. Getting through a conference season undefeated, I think it's really challenging. We're not there yet, but positioned ourselves here with one left is where we wanted to be." Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Tags Brent Vigen Sport American Football Msu Bobcat Game Running Back Montana Kris Brown