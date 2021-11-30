top story Four downs: Montana State preparing for talented UT Martin offense, defense By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Nov 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State's Tommy Mellott scores against Idaho on Nov. 13 at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State defensive back Ty Okada follows Idaho quarterback Zach Borisch on Nov. 13 at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State’s players and coaches felt their trip home, following their last game, was long.The Bobcats had just been defeated by rival Montana for the first time in five years. It was also their first loss to anyone since their season opener, which was a prelude to a nine-game winning streak.Following a bye, the No. 8-seeded Bobcats (9-2) have an opportunity to bounce back. They will host UT Martin (10-2) in the second round of the FCS playoffs at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. “There was a lot of pain and hurt,” Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen said of the loss to the Grizzlies. “But we knew that wasn’t the end of the story for this team. It didn’t have to be. So keep it as simple as, ‘Hey, we’re not going to forget that performance and we’ve got to figure out a way to play better than we did that day but move on and make this story continue.’ I think that’s the mindset you have to have.“We’ve got to believe in what we’re doing. We’ve got to believe in each other, and I think our team has found that through this last week and will continue to prepare and go out and be a hungry, aggressive team on Saturday.”Montana State’s offensive productionWhen Vigen glances at a stat sheet after this week’s contest, he hopes he finds his team was balanced offensively.Vigen wants the Bobcats to become more aggressive, particularly on first and second downs. He doesn’t foresee them throwing up to 30 times a game, but he wants to see more completions. That way, the Bobcats can rely on the talent they have at wide receiver.“I know ultimately we’ve got to go out there and play as fast as we possibly can offensively,” Vigen said, “and I don’t think we did that against Montana.”Against Montana, many facets of MSU’s offense were below its standards. Its 204 yards was its lowest output of the season. Quarterback Matthew McKay completed 12 of 25 passes for 108 yards with one touchdown, his fourth time in five games he’s passed for less than 150 yards. McKay was also sacked four times.“He’s played on his heels a little bit more,” Vigen said of McKay. “We’ve got to be able to work that out of him. I think he owns that performance. He knew that wasn’t what we needed that day, and with an extra week we hope we can work through some things.”Offensive optionsUT Martin’s offense may change, Vigen said, depending on who’s at quarterback.Keon Howard, a Walter Payton Award finalist and Ohio Valley offensive player of the year, has completed 59.7% of his passes to go with 1,811 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 472 yards and 10 TDs.But he was out for UT Martin’s playoff win over Missouri State a week ago. In his absence, Dresser Winn “really made some good throws,” Vigen said. He completed 23 of 43 passes for 272 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Bobcats are preparing to face both Winn and Howard so they’re ready for either. Vigen added the Skyhawks had plenty of one-on-one matchups in the passing game. Donnell Williams caught seven of those passes for 178 yards and a score.Peyton Logan (143 rushes for 1,050 yards and four touchdowns) and Zak Wallace (142 rushes for 788 yards and 15 TDs) lead the Skyhawks’ rushing attack. UT Martin is eighth in the FCS with 219.4 rushing yards per game.Logan, at 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, and Wallace, at 6-foot, 220 pounds, are “a good combination,” Vigen said.“It’s a change of pace between the two,” Vigen added. “They create problems for tacklers especially if you allow them to get in space.”Challenging defenseVigen recognized UT Martin’s defense played aggressively and with confidence. That was clear last week.The Skyhawks forced six turnovers against Missouri State. For the season, UT Martin is 44th in the FCS with 353.2 yards allowed per game and with 24.9 points allowed per game.Vigen noted the Skyhawks are “extremely active” and that their front seven “can really cause problems.”“They won that game with a chip on their shoulder,” Vigen said. “They played in a lot of ways like they had nothing to lose and continued to gain confidence as the game went along. That was apparent.”Health updateVigen believes the Bobcats are fairly healthy after the regular season.Following the Grizzlies game, Vigen said Walter Payton Award finalist Isaiah Ifanse was not “exactly full speed.” He was a week removed from missing the second half against Idaho due to a leg injury. He rushed for a season-low 50 yards on 19 attempts against Montana. But he had more time to rest during the bye.Bobcats right tackle TJ Session “will continue to be out,” Vigen said. The coach added defensive back Ty Okada is aiming to play this week. If the Bobcats had competed in the first round, Vigen isn’t sure if Okada had been ready following his injury against Montana.“We didn’t suffer anything too significant. I think the week off for a guy like Isaiah was pretty significant,” Vigen said. “Defensively, we probably got through it pretty healthy, and in some ways, I like to think we could be as healthy as we’ve been.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brent Vigen Martin Sport American Football Montana Bobcat Isaiah Ifanse Ut Keon Howard ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you