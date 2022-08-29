Montana State opens its 2022 season Saturday with a home matchup against McNeese State in the Bobcats’ annual Gold Rush game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Here are four notes on the Bobcats ahead of the season opener.
‘Clear cut’ captains
Right after receiving the news they’d been named captains this season, Montana State nickelback Ty Okada and fullback RJ Fitzgerald had to take a moment to let it sink in.
Okada and Fitzgerald, who are roommates, are former walk-ons that have earned scholarship status. Now they’ve become team captains together as well.
“We definitely talked about kind of having that chip on our shoulder as walk-ons and (Fitzgerald) being a Dillon guy especially and him being a Montana born and raised kid,” Okada said Monday. “That’s a big deal for sure.”
Along with Okada and Fitzgerald, linebacker Callahan O’Reilly and quarterback Tommy Mellott were elected captains for the 2022 season by their teammates. Those four, along with 10 other MSU players, will serve on the team’s leadership group named the Cats Council.
MSU head coach Brent Vigen said these four were “pretty clear cut” as leaders for this team, meaning it was no surprise to see them elected as captains.
“As we lost a lot of really quality leaders last year, I think going back to January I felt good about the leadership potential of this group,” Vigen said Monday. “And to this point they’ve shown that.”
Vigen added that Okada and O’Reilly were “next up” to lead on defense for the Bobcats after leading by example in 2021. It was a similar situation for Fitzgerald and Mellott on offense, Vigen said, and that it’s somewhat expected for a team’s starting quarterback to be named a captain.
“But I think Tommy’s really earned that respect with how he’s continued to go about his business both by how he works, but then how he’s willing to speak up,” Vigen said.
Mellott said he wasn’t expecting to be named a captain given he’s entering his sophomore season. Still, he added that it’s “a blessing” to be able to lead this group.
“I think the culture that we have and the work ethic that we have among the entire crew, the entire team, is pretty special,” Mellott said. “So to be named a captain from their votes, it meant a ton to me.”
Similar to Mellott, Okada said he feels “extremely thankful” for this recognition and emphasized how it’s a testament to hard work paying off.
“To be in this position, I couldn’t even have imagined this in beautiful Bozeman, representing Montana State University and this amazing football team and just the guys on our team. They’re just all incredible people,” Okada said. “So I’m just honored.”
Davis ruled out for season
Vigen announced Monday that cornerback Devin Davis underwent shoulder surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season.
Fullback Jaharie Martin will also miss the season opener, but will return later this season, Vigen said. Vigen didn’t disclose the cause of Martin’s absence. Both players were injured during MSU’s scrimmage on Aug. 20.
Davis is the third defensive back to be ruled out for all or part of the 2022 season after safety Eric Zambrano left the team for personal reasons and safety Rylan Ortt serves a five-game suspension for a failed drug test.
Davis was also listed as a starting corner in the initial depth chart and Vigen had previously said he would be in the mix of five corners MSU planned to use this season. That group also included Simeon Woodard, James Campbell, Dru Polidore and Tyrel Thomas. Campbell now slides into the starting role.
Vigen said Davis had been dealing with shoulder issues, which were re-aggravated during fall camp. Davis had been “really making progress” before the injury, Vigen said, and it helps knowing Davis will still have four years of eligibility left.
“And I feel bad for him, but at the same time, you’ve got to have the right outlook on it,” Vigen said. “And like I said, he’s got a bright future and he’s come so far in the last eight months that we feel really good about where he’ll be on the other side of this.”
Preparing for McNeese State proves challenging
When looking at the Bobcats’ week one opponent, McNeese State, Vigen said it’s a difficult matchup to prepare for.
Much of that comes down to offseason roster turnover, whether that be from an influx of incoming transfers or new head coach Gary Goff being hired from Valdosta State. Not to mention the Cowboys notably lost their starting quarterback (Cody Orgeron), defensive lineman Isaiah Chambers and defensive backs Andre Sam and Corione Harris.
McNeese State is also currently working through a quarterback battle between transfers Cam Ransom and Knox Kadum.
With all that in mind, Vigen stressed the importance of Montana State having “some flexibility” when it comes to game planning.
“It’s not a team where you could look at just their tape from last year and say, ‘This is exactly what they’re going to be,’” Vigen said. “It’s going to be a blend of schemes from some different places and also the talent that they do return.”
The Bobcats started with game prep midway through last week and that has included looking at film from both McNeese State and Valdosta State last season. Okada, who prides himself in his pregame preparedness for each game, said it feels a bit “all over the place,” but also exciting.
Along with extra time in the film room, Mellott added that the Bobcats’ offense has practiced against both three and four down linemen as they prepare for whatever the Cowboys will show them.
“I think our philosophy on offense is a lot of creativity,” Mellott said, “but it’s also believing in the guys that we have here and getting them the ball and letting them make plays. So I don’t think (our preparation) changes a whole lot.”
Despite some uncertainty, Vigen said he’s been preaching to his team to not take McNeese State lightly, even if the Cowboys are coming off a 4-7 record in 2021. He added that the Bobcats are striving to keep things simple and preparing to adjust to various looks on Saturday.
“So typically, and I’ve been coaching for quite a while now, it seems like it’s 50/50 — 50% you kind of know what you’re going to get and 50% of the time you have these openers, where, who knows?” Vigen said. “And we’re kind of on the other side of that.”
Gold Rush returning as MSU’s season opener
For the first time since the 2018 season, the annual Gold Rush game will also serve as MSU’s season opener. Okada said that adds a little more juice to this year’s game.
“We have the best fans in the nation,” Okada said. “We’ve got the best stadium in the nation. It’s the best time. It kicks off what’s going to be an incredible season.”
Mellott in particular is looking forward to getting the start at quarterback for this year’s Gold Rush. Last season, he served in a special teams role and wasn’t very involved in game planning. Fast forward a year — after moving from special teams to wide receiver to starting quarterback — 2022 will look a little different.
“I think that I’ve got a ton of reps through the spring and whatever else and I’ve accepted the role and I’m excited for it,” Mellott said. “I’ve really developed, I believe, and I’ve had a lot of guys behind me that support me.”
Mellott added that competition within the MSU quarterback room has helped tremendously and is just one example of the Bobcats “chomping at the bit” to play at Bobcat Stadium once again.
“The last game we played here was South Dakota State (in the FCS semifinals) and that was a pretty special game,” Mellott said. “But that’s all over and so (now we get to) kind of start a new season, come back home, have our great fans be on our side and just get it rolling.”
