Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State opens its 2022 season Saturday with a home matchup against McNeese State in the Bobcats’ annual Gold Rush game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Here are four notes on the Bobcats ahead of the season opener.

‘Clear cut’ captains

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you