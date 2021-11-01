top story Four downs: Montana State, Eastern Washington to be battle of top-five teams By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Nov 1, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay throws a pass over Idaho State linebacker Oshea Trujillo on Oct. 23 at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now TOP: Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay throws a pass over Idaho State linebacker Oshea Trujillo on Oct. 23 at Bobcat Stadium. ABOVE: Quarterback Tommy Mellott throws the ball against Idaho State. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State had a week off to heal and prepare for the rest of the season. It was timed well, because the Bobcats are about to face this season’s toughest test yet.No. 4-ranked MSU (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky) will travel to play at No. 5 Eastern Washington (7-1, 4-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Cheney, Washington. Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen recognized the Eagles will be “a challenging opponent.”“It’s human nature to know where they’re ranked and what their record is and how high-powered they are on offense,” Vigen said. “The mindset is we’ve got to play really well.” Barriere leading the wayEWU has the most potent offense in the FCS according to several metrics, and that starts with quarterback Eric Barriere.The senior signal caller leads the country with 3,297 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, 430.1 total offensive yards per game and a 181.1 passing efficiency. With his help, the Eagles are first in the FCS in total offense with 602 yards and in scoring with 51.5 points per game.Vigen noted Barriere can impact a contest in a variety of ways. He can be explosive when plays go as planned and when he has to improvise, both throwing and passing. He can get the ball out of his hands quickly and can evade pressure while keeping his eyes downfield. He can be especially effective while scrambling, Vigen added, on third and four down.“What we’ve got to do is understand he’s going to probably make a few plays here and there,” Vigen said, “but what can we do to make him uncomfortable? What can we do to contain him over the long haul? I think that’s the biggest deal. He’s a tremendous talent and makes plays in every which way.”But Vigen said the Bobcats won’t change their schematics up much.“We’re going to be who we are,” Vigen said. “I think part of our success though has been to keep quarterbacks off balance.”‘Team effort’The Bobcats have to worry about more than just Barriere.The Eagles have good speed and length at wide receiver, Vigen said. Five Eagles have at least 20 catches and 300 receiving yards.“They spread the ball around quite a bit,” Vigen said. “You can’t lean one way against a team like this.”Vigen said EWU’s interior defensive line has been disruptive for opponents. The Eagles, who run a system with four defensive linemen, are active and tackle well.The Eagles are fifth in the Big Sky with 368.1 yards allowed per contest and eighth with 28.1 points per game allowed. “To beat Eastern Washington, you have to have a team effort,” Vigen said. “You can’t just expect the defense to go out there and stop them and that’s going to be good enough.”MSU players recoveringVigen said the Bobcats are “as healthy as we’ve been in a long time.” Against their highest-ranked FCS opponent of the season, they’re hoping to return several players who have started games at some point.James Campbell, a junior cornerback who was injured in September, and Nate Stewart, a graduate transfer wide receiver from Akron who has yet to play for MSU, are both “back in the mix,” Vigen said. Without any setbacks, they’re expected to contribute. However, it may be on a limited snap count.“But both guys will be in a position to be able to give us a boost,” Vigen said.The bye week provided other Bobcats pivotal time off to heal, even for those who haven’t missed games. That included quarterback Matthew McKay, who was “a little bit beat up” over the past few months, Vigen said.McKay also had time to hone in on his fundamentals, like cleaning up his footwork and timing. This was an opportunity for him “to hit the reset a little bit,” Vigen said.“Matt’s got to play well,” the coach added. “He doesn’t have to do it all himself, but he’s got to play well and I think we took some good steps toward that.”Last week, Vigen said defensive tackle Chase Benson, defensive back Tyrel Thomas, linebacker Callahan O’Reilly and offensive tackle TJ Session were all expected to return after missing MSU’s win over Idaho State before the bye. Vigen indicated Tommy Mellott, a freshman quarterback from Butte, could continue to see heavier involvement in MSU's offense.Mellott has intermittently taken snaps behind center, giving defenses another dimension to worry about. Against Idaho State, Mellott rushed four times for 21 yards and completed a 10-yard pass. He's fourth on the team with 199 yards on 16 carries for the season.Vigen emphasized Mellott, despite his rushing prowess, can still affect games through the air."To build off of that is what we need to be able to do here the rest of the way," Vigen said. "He's made an impact when the ball is in his hands, and we'd be crazy to go away from that." Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 