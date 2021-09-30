Four downs: Led by McCaffreys, Northern Colorado travels to take on Montana State By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Sep 30, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State’s Lewis Kidd celebrates a touchdown by Isaiah Ifanse on Sept. 18. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In its first season with head coach Ed McCaffrey, Northern Colorado began its Big Sky schedule with a thrilling overtime victory over Northern Arizona.Montana State head coach Brent Vigen, also in his first year in his position, realizes the Bears have made some improvements. In fact, he said to “even think anything resembles what they were in 2019 would be a real mistake.”The No. 11-ranked Bobcats (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky) are hoping to win their fourth straight game when they host UNC (2-2, 1-0) at 1:05 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. “They’re coming off a big win,” Vigen said, “and we’ve got to be prepared for their best shot.”‘Football in his blood’Dylan McCaffrey, Ed’s son, leads the Bears at quarterback. Vigen said UNC’s signal caller “has football in his blood.”Ed is a former All-Pro wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion after 13 seasons in the NFL. Dylan’s brother, Christian, is a star running back with the Carolina Panthers. His other brother, Max, played at Duke and professionally and is now UNC’s offensive coordinator. Luke, another brother, is playing quarterback at Rice. They are only a few members of their family with impressive athletic careers.Dylan was a four-star recruit out of high school and transferred to UNC after four years at Michigan. He’s completed 59% of his passes for 498 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.“Dylan’s got a whole bunch of talent,” Vigen said. “Hopefully we can have our own level of success against him, but I would imagine he’s gonna have a good career.”Vigen noted the Bears run a mix of plays with the quarterback under center and play action. He added UNC has “explosive” players on offense.Kassidy Woods is UNC’s leading receiver. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Washington State transfer has caught 20 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown. He’s one of several FBS transfers on the roster.Defensive prowessWhile the Bears have standouts on offense, their defense has been their forte through four games this season.UNC is fourth in the Big Sky with 18.8 points and 326.8 yards per game allowed. Vigen said the Bears have plenty of skill on the defensive side of the ball.David Hoage, a 6-3, 250-pound defensive lineman, is third on the team with 29 tackles, 10 for loss, with five sacks, six quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries. Linebacker Jace Bobo leads the Bears with 47 tackles. “It’s got an unusual flavor to it,” Vigen said of UNC’s defensive scheme. “You have to be patient. Take what they give you. It’s really a bend-but-don’t-break type of philosophy.”Off and runningIsaiah Ifanse continues to thrive for MSU.The junior running back totaled 217 rushing yards at Portland State last week. That was the second-most by an FCS player this season and the most by one from the Big Sky. It marked his second 200-yard game. His 30 carries were the most by a Bobcat since Cody Kirk’s 30 against Stephen F. Austin in 2012.“Isaiah Ifanse is a really good player,” Vigen said. “Obviously he had a tremendous game, and we really needed that.”Part of Ifanse’s success has been because of Jaharie Martin’s transition to fullback. Vigen called Martin “a tailback by trade” who had to learn the position quickly, but he’s acclimated well. Martin, a 5-11, 232-pound redshirt freshman, caught a 9-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to seal MSU’s win last week.Starting fullback RJ Fitzgerald has been out since MSU’s second game due to an injury. Vigen said the Bobcats anticipated Martin would take over at the position if Fitzgerald ever missed time. While Vigen said the game plan “took a turn” because the Bobcats rely on their fullback so much, he’s happy with Martin’s impact, including on special teams.“He’s a powerful individual,” Vigen said. “It’s really been a little bit of on-the-job training in the last couple of weeks following RJ’s injury. … He’s got that attitude, whatever I can do to help the team, whatever I can do to get on the field to help the team, and those are the types of guys we need in this program.”‘On the mend’Vigen said both Fitzgerald and defensive back Kendric Bailey are “on the mend” after recovering from their injuries. He added defensive lineman Kyle Rygg, who’s been out since Week 1, is “doing well” after his surgery.Wide receiver Coy Steel and cornerback James Campbell exited last week’s game due to injuries. Vigen said Steel suffered “a serious injury and he’ll be out for an extended period of time.” However, the coach is “hopeful” Campbell will return and there’s “good reason” to think he’ll be back, though it may not be against UNC.MSU defensive back Tyrel Thomas, who hasn’t yet played this season after knee surgery in mid-August, was in uniform last week but didn’t take the field. Vigen said Thomas has been practicing for a week and the Bobcats “feel good” about his progress. Vigen added Thomas wasn’t needed against Portland State.That could change with Campbell possibly missing time. Thomas was listed as a backup to true freshman Simeon Woodard on this week’s depth chart.“But I imagine we’ll see (Thomas) moving forward,” Vigen said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 