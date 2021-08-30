Four downs: Familiarity, commonalities themes of Montana State's matchup with Wyoming By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Aug 30, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Wyoming's Chad Muma attempts to tackle Hawaii's Justice Augafa (82) in 2018 in Honolulu. AP Buy Now Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay (6) runs for a first down between Georgia State's Quavian White (20) and Jacorey Crawford during the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. AP Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save From the beginning of his Monday press conference, Brent Vigen claimed this week isn’t about him or any other coaches.When Vigen became Montana State’s head coach, he called it an “interesting twist of fate” that his first game in charge of a program would be against his former team. That matchup has arrived at last. The Bobcats, nearly two years without having played a game because of the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to play at Wyoming at 2 p.m. Saturday.“Wyoming’s gonna be a heck of a challenge for us,” said Vigen, who was the offensive coordinator there for seven years. “Excited for the opportunity in front of us.” Familiarity on both sidesVigen has coached against former colleagues before. But he’s never dealt with this level of familiarity.Because of his experience there, Vigen said he’s shared insight about Wyoming’s personnel with his current team. He’s trying to give the Bobcats as much of an advantage as he can.Ultimately, though, Vigen isn’t trying to focus on the significance of competing against his former team. He said he learned from Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl the importance of “not getting caught up” with distractions.The head coaches, Vigen said, are not the focal points. The game is about the players, not them. And while the Cowboys may be easy to prepare for, Vigen added, they’ll be difficult to defeat.“It is extremely unique,” Vigen said. “The schemes aside, I think the knowledge of the players, the individuals, the talent, the ability I think is something that I feel like, whether it’s helpful or not, you know who they are and what they can do.”2. More of the sameVigen said the defensive side of the ball will be intriguing. Because the two teams have been practicing against their own defenses during fall camp, both offenses are accustomed to working against units with four defensive linemen and similar alignments compared to what they’ll see Saturday.In 2020, Wyoming was third in the Mountain West in total defense (328 yards per game allowed) and fourth in scoring (21 points per game allowed).“We know that they’re going to be sound,” Vigen said. “It comes down to really executing and playing hard. It sounds simple, but it’s really hard.”Wyoming will have plenty of talent defensively. Chad Muma led the Mountain West in tackles per game with 11.8 in 2020. In six games, the now senior linebacker, who is 6-foot-3, 242 pounds, totaled 71 tackles, eight for loss, and three sacks. “Chad can really run. I think that’s the thing to me that separates him,” Vigen said. “Chad is a bona fide pro prospect here going into ’21. … We’ll have to keep tabs on (him) for sure.”3. Veteran presenceVigen said experience is “certainly” one of Wyoming’s most prominent strengths. With the exception of special teams, Vigen said the Cowboys return some level of experience at every position. They have standout depth as well.Xazavian Valladay, who Vigen called a “tremendous” running back, was second in the Mountain West a season ago with 110 yards per game in five outings and added four touchdowns on the ground. He was also second on the team with 13 catches for 105 yards.“He’s become a more complete back,” Vigen said. “A man that has never been satisfied with even his success. He’s always pushing the limits and is tough as nails.”But Wyoming brings a strong rushing attack beyond Valladay. Trey Smith was seventh in the Mountain West with 81.3 rushing yards a game and scored five touchdowns. A year ago, the Cowboys were second in the conference with 219.5 yards per game on the ground.Sean Chambers is Wyoming’s starting quarterback. He played in one game last year before an injury ended his season. In 2019, a season also cut short due to injury, he threw for 915 yards with seven touchdowns and was second on the team with 567 rushing yards in eight starts.“He’s a tremendous runner, and I think that’s kind of where it starts,” Vigen said. “He’s very athletic. He’s a tremendous leader.”4. Bozeman talentWhen MSU released its depth chart Monday, the Bobcats announced redshirt freshman and Bozeman graduate Justus Perkins had surpassed Cole Sain as the starting center.Between Perkins, wide receiver Lance McCutcheon and linebacker Callahan O’Reilly, that’s three former Hawks who are now starting for the Bobcats.Vigen lauded Perkins’ athleticism, and especially his quickness, for a center. Perkins, at 6-foot, 285 pounds, also became notably stronger, which put him in a position to compete for playing time.Vigen complimented the Hawks’ program for producing standout talent.“(Bozeman head coach Levi) Wesche has done a tremendous job, and I know (previous head coach Troy) Purcell before him,” Vigen said. “Playing for the Bobcats is something that’s really important for them.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brent Vigen Sport American Football Wyoming Head Coach Justus Perkins Sean Chambers Touchdown Team ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you