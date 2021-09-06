top story Four downs: Dealing with injuries, Montana State preparing for disciplined Drake team By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Sep 6, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Montana State's Troy Andersen upends Wyoming's Xazavian Valladay at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming. Shawn Raecke / Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Blake Glessner attempts a field goal against the Wyoming Cowboys at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming. Shawn Raecke / Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Matthew McKay looks to pass against the Wyoming Cowboys at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming. Shawn Raecke / Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Brent Vigen is wary of the drop-off his team could face.Montana State was a few plays away from defeating Wyoming last weekend, but instead, the Bobcats fell 19-16 to their FBS opponent. No. 11-ranked MSU (0-1) will take on its first FCS foe in Drake (1-0) for the team's home-opening Gold Rush game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.Vigen, Montana State's head coach, said during his weekly press conference Monday the Bobcats must maintain their focus on their next game. "It'll be a good test," Vigen said. "We've got to have the mindset that we need to get better because we need to get better."Discipline the keyDrake defeated Division II West Virginia Wesleyan 45-3 last week and was 2-3 during its spring season. Vigen said he’s looked as far back as 2018 to understand what the Bulldogs do on either side of the ball.In Drake’s win, Ian Corwin completed 8 of 11 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown and ran four times for 35 yards and two scores. Luke Bailey and former Montana State quarterback Ruben Beltran both completed two passes as well.Cross Robinson (100 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts) and Caden Meis (98 yards and another TD on 19 carries) powered Drake’s ground game. Colin Howard led the way with 87 receiving yards and a touchdown on two receptions. Brandon Langdok caught four passes for 51 yards and a score.On defense, Drake allowed just 179 yards. Eight Bulldogs totaled at least three tackles.“We feel like their quarterback can make some plays. He’s a guy that can get out of the pocket and create some problems,” Vigen said. “Running back-wise, they’ve got two guys who can get some big yards. Robinson (6-foot, 225 pounds) has some good size for a kid who has really good feet. I think receiver-wise, they have some ability there.“Defensively, they returned a bunch of guys particularly from the spring who have been playing well up front. … They’re very sound and they’re going to be in the right place. Ultimately to beat a team like that, you have to be consistent in your own way.”Health updateThe Bobcats may add and lose personnel after the Wyoming game.Vigen said nickelback Tyrel Thomas, who underwent knee surgery mid-August, may return this week and has a “good chance” of doing so. The coach said before the Cowboys contest that Thomas was week to week.“We’ll have to see,” Vigen said. “That will be a day-to-day opportunity to see where he’s at. He’s progressed pretty well.”However, the Bobcats will be without Kyle Rygg, who was MSU’s starting defensive tackle for the Wyoming matchup. He was helped off the field and did not return during the game. Vigen called it a “lower-body injury that’s probably going to keep him out for a while.” Vigen said he’ll know more as the week goes on, but that Rygg will be out against Drake.However, Vigen expressed confidence in the depth of the position group. Tarleton State transfer Blake Hehl was promoted to starter, and Byron Rollins will be the backup.“Guys like Blake and Byron both got some good experience,” Vigen said. “They played well.”Offensive lineman Cole Sain also went down with his own injury near the end of the Wyoming game. Vigen said it’s “nothing that’s long-term necessarily, but I think it’ll be day to day at best.”Run-pass balanceAfter Saturday’s loss, Vigen indicated the Bobcats may aim for Isaiah Ifanse to carry the ball more often than he did.Ifanse, despite not rushing once until the second quarter, finished with 16 attempts for 103 yards. That was his ninth 100-yard game of his career.By the end of the day, Matthew McKay had thrown for 200 yards on 19-for-28 passing. The Bobcats gained 121 yards on 30 rushes.Vigen said a game can often dictate how many passes or runs the Bobcats finish with. For example, the Bobcats marched into Wyoming territory five times and didn’t score. If those possessions had lasted longer, the Bobcats might have given Ifanse the ball more.“We want to be balanced,” Vigen said. “Isaiah’s carries were spread out and he was pretty strong, which we needed him to be in the fourth quarter. He showed he can be a real problem for defenses. … We’ve just got to find a way to keep feeding him the football. If that’s 16 (carries) one game and that’s 24 one game, I think it’ll all work itself out.”Special teams highlightVigen lauded kicker Blake Glessner’s performance from Saturday. The freshman made a 53-yard field goal with 10 minutes, 23 seconds to go, giving the Bobcats a narrow 10-9 lead at that point.Bobcats punter Bryce Leighton also stood out. The freshman averaged 43.8 yards per punt with a long of 49. Two of his attempts landed within the 20-yard line.Vigen said Glessner had made field goals from more than 45 yards out during fall camp. His 53-yarder tied the sixth-longest field goal at MSU and is the program's longest by a freshman."I knew Blake was capable. Blake has a strong leg," Vigen said. "Extremely happy with that. That's not an easy distance. That's not an easy point in the game."
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 