Former Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers commits to Montana State By 406mtsports.com Jan 10, 2022

Montana State has added a Football Bowl Subdivision transfer quarterback who is very familiar with MSU head coach Brent Vigen.Former Wyoming QB Sean Chambers announced his commitment to the Bobcats on Twitter Sunday, one day after they lost to North Dakota State 38-10 in the Football Championship Subdivision title game. The only MSU coach Chambers tagged in his tweet was Vigen, who was Wyoming's offensive coordinator from 2014-2020.Chambers, who has two seasons of eligibility left, started at least one game in all four of his years in Laramie, Wyoming. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Californian was the Cowboys' first-string QB for the first seven games of the 2021 season, including the season opener against MSU at War Memorial Stadium. Chambers completed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Treyton Welch with 47 seconds left to give Wyoming a 19-16 win over the Bobcats. Chambers was replaced by Levi Williams, who recently transferred to Utah State, after struggling for four straight starts. Chambers finished the season with 1,125 yards, six touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 50.8% completion rate. He also rushed for 198 yards and three TDs on 72 carries.MSU's current starting QB is Tommy Mellott. The freshman from Butte played sensationally in his first three starts, all FCS playoff games, leading the Bobcats to their first national title appearance since 1984. Mellott got hurt on the first drive of Saturday's championship game and missed the rest of it. Mellott replaced another FBS transfer, former North Carolina State QB Matthew McKay, before MSU's playoff opener. McKay is now in the transfer portal.Chambers' first three seasons at Wyoming ended early because of injuries. He made three starts in 2018, eight in 2019 and one in 2020. He attempted one pass before breaking his left fibula in the 2020 opener, and he considered quitting the sport (he broke his right fibula in 2018)."I've had so much fun playing football in college, but three straight season-ending injuries (made me go) to a dark place," Chambers said in April, via 7220sports.com. "I thought about it, but with support from my family, my friends, my roommates, my teammates, I knew that football was for me. I knew that I could come back and I can do this thing again."For his career, Chambers has completed 48.8% of his passes for 2,312 yards, 16 TDs and 10 INTs while rushing for 1,092 yards and 15 scores.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.