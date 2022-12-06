Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Shortly after arriving at their first NFL training camp, Lance McCutcheon and his fellow Los Angeles Rams rookies went through a list of potential causes they could support for the upcoming My Cause My Cleats campaign.

As McCutcheon went through the list, one organization immediately stuck out — the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. It hit home for him since, in the eighth grade, one of Lance’s friends committed suicide. With that personal connection, it felt like a “no brainer” to support the cause, he said.

McCutcheon and players across the NFL participated in the My Cause My Cleats campaign this past weekend. During warmups players wore customized cleats adorned with various causes and foundations each individual is supporting.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw