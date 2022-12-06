Shortly after arriving at their first NFL training camp, Lance McCutcheon and his fellow Los Angeles Rams rookies went through a list of potential causes they could support for the upcoming My Cause My Cleats campaign.
As McCutcheon went through the list, one organization immediately stuck out — the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. It hit home for him since, in the eighth grade, one of Lance’s friends committed suicide. With that personal connection, it felt like a “no brainer” to support the cause, he said.
McCutcheon and players across the NFL participated in the My Cause My Cleats campaign this past weekend. During warmups players wore customized cleats adorned with various causes and foundations each individual is supporting.
McCutcheon, who was out with a shoulder injury against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, called it an “amazing opportunity.”
“It’s just nice to be able to use my platform and use my voice and just kind of be the focal point for anyone dealing with mental health or suicide or people who are seeing their loved ones, friends and family, dealing with the same thing,” McCutcheon said.
The campaign is one way McCutcheon has been able to take advantage of his new platform. It’s also one of the reasons he’s grateful to be with the defending Super Bowl champions.
“It just means a lot to me that I was able to get this opportunity and compete at the highest level,” McCutcheon said.
Before signing with the Rams, McCutcheon stood out in his senior season at Montana State, earning first team All-Big Sky honors with 1,219 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He later competed in front of scouts representing 20 NFL teams at MSU’s Pro Day on April 4.
McCutcheon, who is also a Bozeman High graduate, watched the NFL Draft later that month. He was aware that there was a small likelihood of him being drafted, but he still waited for a team to offer an undrafted free agent deal.
His agent called shortly after the draft, telling him the Rams were interested. He signed the UDFA deal with the Rams on April 30.
“I just needed one shot,” McCutcheon said. “It didn’t matter what team it was, what city they’re in, what their record was last year, how successful they’ve been. I just needed one chance.”
McCutcheon said the call was a testament to the Rams noticing his work ethic and his “attitude toward the game.” He looked to take full advantage of the opportunity.
That manifested itself in McCutcheon becoming one of the breakout stars of the 2022 NFL preseason. He initially popped onto the radars of Rams fans — and potentially the rest of the league — after a five-catch, 87-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in week 1.
The biggest highlight came in the second quarter on a jump ball, where McCutcheon hauled it in, broke two tackles and ran into the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown. After the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay gave McCutcheon the game ball and let him break down the team huddle in the locker room.
He followed that up with notable performances against the Houston Texans (five catches, 96 yards) and Cincinnati Bengals (five catches, 76 yards).
“Me being an undrafted guy, I had three opportunities to make this team,” McCutcheon said. “That’s what I wanted to do. And I had a lot of success during those three games.
“But I wasn’t worried about making crazy plays and all these catches and whatnot. I was just trying to do my job to the best of my ability and stay and make this team.”
Whether or not it would be with the Rams, McCutcheon’s three-game preseason stretch made it likely he would at least make an NFL practice squad.
The Rams felt similarly. On Tuesday, Aug. 30 — the deadline to cut down NFL active rosters to 53 players — McCutcheon was informed by Rams director of football affairs Jacques McClendon that he’d made the cut. After a brief interview with the team, it was official.
One of the first phone calls McCutcheon made was to his mother, Katie Brooks, because McCutcheon “wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for the hard work and commitment and sacrifices she’s made for my 23 years of life.”
“She just told me she’s going to keep supporting me and she’s going to come down to as many games as she can,” McCutcheon said. “And we’re just going to continue to work hard and get through this rookie year and just keep going.”
McCutcheon has also been grateful for the support from MSU fans and everyone back in Bozeman.
“I probably don’t talk about that enough, but I’m so appreciative of all my friends and family and loved ones back in Montana who continue to reach out and check in on me or congratulate me on a game or something,” McCutcheon said. “I’m beyond appreciative of all the support from everyone back home.”
As he continued his transition to the NFL, McCutcheon said the biggest change from his time playing at the high school and college levels was that he couldn’t simply get by on athleticism.
“I’m playing against the best of the best,” McCutcheon said. “So I’ve got to be on top of my technique and my craft and be precise with everything I do.”
He also dedicated more time to film study and preparation and building his confidence. His teammates have played a significant role, including former MSU defensive standout Daniel Hardy, who was a seventh round draft pick by the Rams in 2022.
McCutcheon said having some familiarity when entering the NFL — especially as an undrafted rookie — has been a massive benefit.
“Daniel coming down here was nice that I already had a friend and just someone I could come to at the end of the day and just be comfortable with them and get through this together,” McCutcheon said. “That’s what we’ve been able to do.”
He’s also been able to learn alongside his fellow receivers, including Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek. Kupp — who won the receiving triple crown last season by leading the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16) — has been a key influence.
McCutcheon said it’s been surreal to be Kupp’s teammate after all the success he’s had in the NFL. The two also share a common bond — both starred at Big Sky schools, with Kupp playing at Eastern Washington from 2013-16. Kupp told McCutcheon early on to not let coming from a smaller program affect his on-field performance and that “we’re all here for a reason.”
The rookie took that to heart, especially as he prepared for his first start of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27. The Rams have dealt with injuries all season — including Kupp, who’s currently on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain — allowing for younger players like McCutcheon to get more playing time.
He finished with four targets and no catches in the game, but McCutcheon said it was still a “great learning opportunity” to play in an NFL offense.
“It’s something I can continue to build on for the rest of the year and going into next season,” McCutcheon said.
As he nears the end of his rookie year, McCutcheon said he’s appreciative of all it took to get to this point.
“But at the same time, I try not to think about my journey and the steps I took to get here,” McCutcheon said. “I’m just happy to be in this position. I’m not satisfied. I’m not content with it. But I’m beyond blessed and thankful to be in this position.”
