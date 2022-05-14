Kevin Kassis was sitting at his desk when he got the call he’d been waiting years for. His agent was on the other line, telling him the Seattle Seahawks were interested in flying him out for a workout.
“I was ready to go,” Kassis said. “But I definitely wasn’t expecting it at that moment.”
Kassis, a former Montana State wide receiver, then flew out to Seattle Thursday to meet with the Seahawks coaching staff and front office, and work out alongside a few other prospects. Each player ran a 40-yard dash and some more football-focused drills.
Wanting to make the most of the opportunity, Kassis said he wasn’t nervous and was excited to just have fun back out on a football field.
“During the workout, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s going good,’” Kassis said. “And then I got that kind of confirmation (after the workout) from the coaching staff and some of the members in the front office. So I was optimistic that I potentially could get signed.”
Sometimes, Kassis said, after a team flies out a player for a workout they’ll send them back home to wait for further updates. Other times, they’ll sign a player right then and there. This was Kassis’ first time working out for a team, so he wasn’t sure which way it would go with the Seahawks.
After a post-workout discussion with the coaching staff and front office, Kassis signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seahawks that same day. He said it was reassuring to have things move so quickly and be able to share the news with friends and family.
“People know that, kind of, this journey I’ve been on, it’s kind of a unique path getting to this point,” Kassis said. “And this is all I could really ask for, just getting a chance to get my foot in the door. So everyone’s really excited for me and excited to see how things go.”
Kassis’ “unique path” started at the conclusion of the 2019 football season. His career at MSU had just ended, and he was looking to compete at his upcoming Pro Day in the spring. But with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it was canceled.
At that point, Kassis figured his football days were over. He got a job at Alcon, a Los Angeles-based eye care company, thanks to a connection with another MSU alumnus. Kassis said he always tried to stay in shape just in case, but didn’t imagine a path to the NFL.
Things changed, though, at the top of 2022. Kassis quit his job at Alcon, looking to pursue a career in the NFL one last time. He moved back into his parents’ house and started “getting after it.”
He also finally got a chance to compete at an MSU Pro Day on April 4 alongside future NFL Draft picks Troy Andersen and Daniel Hardy.
Kassis was thankful for the opportunity to work out in front of the 20 NFL scouts in attendance. And while he felt like his workout went well, it was hard to gauge how scouts felt about him. Of the scouts in attendance, Kassis said Seattle probably showed the most interest.
Since Kassis wasn’t technically a part of the 2022 NFL Draft class, he could have joined a team shortly after Pro Day. He was told there would be more information closer to draft time, but as the 2022 NFL Draft came and went, there was still nothing.
“I think a big part that plays into it is, ‘What do these teams need? Do they need to bring a receiver in? Or who are they looking for?’ It’s all kind of out of my hands,” Kassis said. “So I know my agent was talking with teams but for awhile there (I was) patiently waiting.”
Kassis added that, especially after betting on himself the past two years, the waiting game put him through a “roller coaster of emotions.” Most notably, some self-doubt.
“But when there’s doubt, you have to flip the script and try to stay as positive as possible,” Kassis said.
The opportunity from the Seahawks came shortly after.
“This whole process, I’d put just so much time into training, trying to stay positive and stuff, you come down to the point where you’re like, ‘Hey, I just want an opportunity to work out for a team to see if I can fit into their system. Even a chance, at least,’” Kassis said. “It was fun for me to get up there and to come back, being able to sign with them was even more awesome.”
Kassis now joins five other MSU players who were either drafted or signed UDFA deals with teams this offseason, including Andersen (Falcons), Hardy (Rams), Lance McCutcheon (Rams), Lewis Kidd (Saints) and Tre Webb (Falcons). Kassis said he’s received texts from fellow MSU football alumni congratulating him, including Andersen and Travis Jonsen, who’s currently in the Buccaneers organization.
“It just speaks to the program that they’re building up there in Bozeman,” Kassis said. “I came in where we were starting that rebuild and you could just see them bring in the right guys. And you get those right guys in and things go well and you play in a national championship, you’re going to get guys who get opportunities to keep playing.”
Looking ahead, Kassis will fly back to Seattle on Sunday to prepare for his first practice on Monday. And since Kassis is from California, he’s excited to be staying on the West Coast. He’s also glad to finally “have something on the schedule” after a long time between playing football.
Kassis added that it still doesn’t feel real. But now that he’ll be competing for a roster spot on an NFL team, it’s all he could ask for.
“I had a lot of people in my circle who were supportive, but I was probably looked at as a little crazy for wanting to give it one last shot,” Kassis said. “I felt as though I put the work in and I dedicated a lot of my childhood and obviously college to wanting to be the best player I can to give myself an opportunity. So it’s been really cool and it’s fun to be able to put all this time in and be given an opportunity.”