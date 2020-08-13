Two former Montana State standouts with pro hopes have been waived.
Jonsen was waived by the Buccaneers with an injury designation on Monday. Jonsen was competing for a roster spot in perhaps the most talented wide receiver group in the NFL, led by stars Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Jonsen was also working out alongside legends like quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Jonsen, at 6-foot-4, 211 pounds, began his college career as a quarterback at Oregon. He eventually transferred to MSU for his final two college seasons. When he lost out in the Bobcats’ quarterback battle in 2018, he shifted to wide receiver.
Jonsen adapted quickly and became a first-team all-Big Sky selection by his senior season while splitting time as a wildcat QB and a wideout.
In 2019, he tied for the team lead with eight rushing touchdowns and was third on the squad with 526 yards on the ground, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He also caught and passed for one more touchdown each while ending up second on the Bobcats with 580 yards on 55 receptions.
He was selected as an alternate for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl this offseason.
In 2018, Sterk led the Big Sky during the regular season with 8.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss at buck and tied for the FCS lead with 15 sacks last year. He also earned an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl back in January.
