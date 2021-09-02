Former Montana State standout Travis Jonsen makes Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad By 406mtsports.com Sep 2, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Buccaneers wide receiver Travis Jonsen (16) makes a catch during a preseason game Aug. 14 in Tampa, Fla. AP Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For the second straight year, former Montana State wide receiver Travis Jonsen has been added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.Tampa Bay cut Jonsen on Tuesday. Antonio Brown, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have all made at least one Pro Bowl and compiled 1,000-plus receiving yards in a season at least once, making it difficult for Jonsen to crack Tampa Bay’s 53-man roster.“(Jonsen’s) big, strong and he can be a wing, he can do a lot of things on special teams as a big-body guy, like a fast tight end,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told The Athletic last month.Jonsen was signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad as a rookie last October, and he received a ring after the Tom Brady-led Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. “As a whole, he probably grew the most out of any wideout last year,” Bucs receivers coach Kevin Garver told The Athletic. “You really saw it. I know he wasn’t getting a lot of reps, but he was working his craft on the scout team, going against our starting DBs every day. He really started to shine, just being consistent and making plays.”At Servite High School in California, Jonsen became one of the top quarterback recruits in the country. He signed with Oregon in 2015, missed that season with an injury, redshirted in 2016 and transferred to MSU a year later.Jonsen lined up at quarterback and receiver for the Bobcats in 2018 and 2019. He earned a first-team all-Big Sky selection in 2019 after catching 55 passes for 580 yards and a touchdown, rushing 82 times for 526 yards and eight TDs and completing 6 of 7 passes for 64 yards and a score.Former MSU linebacker Alex Singleton made the Philadelphia Eagles’ 53-man roster. He started 11 games for the Eagles last year, finishing with 120 tackles (five for loss), two sacks and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Travis Jonsen Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team American Football Sport Practice Philadelphia Eagles Chris Godwin Alex Singleton Recommended for you