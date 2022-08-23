Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

RENTON, Wash. — Of all the players on the field as the Seahawks and Bears played out the final moments of a preseason game Thursday, all hoping to do something, anything, to impress their coaches, none might have been a more unlikely participant than receiver Kevin Kassis.

Last football season, Kassis — who had four catches for 37 yards to spur the Seahawks to their only TD of the game and on the doorstep of another in an eventual 27-11 loss — was living in Los Angeles, working for Alcon, selling contact lenses and contact-lens solution, his football career seeming like an increasingly distant memory.

"If you'd asked me a year ago, I wouldn't think I'd be where I am now," Kassis said Sunday.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you