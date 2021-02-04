Two coaches with ties to Montana State are moving on to the NFL.
Michael Pitre, a former Bobcats running backs coach, was hired to coach the same position with the Chicago Bears on Thursday. Erik Frazier, who was Montana State’s wide receivers coach since 2019, is leaving to take an offensive quality control analyst role with the Tennessee Titans. MTN Sports first reported the news of Frazier’s departure.
The Bobcats ranked among the top 20 rushing attacks in the FCS each season when Pitre was at MSU from 2014-17, including among the top eight twice.
Chad Newell played his last three seasons for Pitre and ended up 10th in school history in rushing yards, earning second-team all-Big Sky honors twice. Pitre also coached Shawn Johnson, who was a third-team all-Big Sky selection as a senior, and Troy Andersen, who was the Big Sky’s freshman of the year at running back in 2017.
Pitre was the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator the last three seasons at OSU. There, he worked with Bears running back Artavis Pierce and last season’s Pac-12 co-offensive player of the year Jermar Jefferson.
During Pitre’s tenure, the Beavers averaged 165.8 rushing yards per game and 4.5 yards per attempt.
Previously, Pitre spent one year with the Kansas City Chiefs as a member of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program. He also was a scouting intern for the New England Patriots in 2009.
Pitre was a graduate assistant at Colorado, where he coached Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay. He was a three-year starting fullback at UCLA.
Frazier only coached for a full season at MSU in 2019. That year, Travis Jonsen was a first-team all-conference all-purpose player, and Kevin Kassis was a third-team all-Big Sky wide receiver. Kassis led the team with 67 catches for 871 yards and six touchdowns. Jonsen, now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad, caught 55 passes for 580 yards and a score.
Frazier spent 2018 at Western Illinois after working as a graduate assistant at Northwestern the year prior. He previously coached receivers at Dayton (2016) and receivers and eventually quarterbacks at Delaware Valley (2014-15). A native of Philadelphia, Frazier interned with the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs and was a Division II all-American at Kutztown (Pennsylvania) University in 2011.
Frazier’s leaving occurs while Montana State is without a head coach. After Jeff Choate left to become a co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Texas, MSU had aimed to hire Choate’s replacement by sometime this week. No announcement had been made as of noon Thursday.
Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reported Tuesday night that Tim Drevno was a “strong candidate” to be MSU’s head coach. Drevno was the Bobcats’ tight ends coach from 1993-95 and running backs coach from 1996-97.
Most recently, Drevno was USC’s offensive line coach the last two seasons and running backs coach and running game and pass protection coordinator the year before. He was Michigan’s offensive coordinator for three years after serving as an assistant at USC in 2014.
Drevno has also been an assistant with Cal State-Fullerton, UNLV, San Jose State, Idaho, San Diego, Stanford and the San Francisco 49ers.
Matt Lubick, Nebraska’s offensive coordinator and receivers coach, turned down an offer to be MSU’s head coach after interviewing for the job last weekend.
MSU officials have declined to comment on the hiring process.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.