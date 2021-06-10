Former Montana State offensive lineman Connor Wood announced Thursday on Twitter that he has transferred to the University of Missouri.
Wood, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound junior, entered the transfer portal last week after starting 20 games in his first two seasons at MSU following his redshirt year in 2017.
Less than 24 hours after entering the transfer portal, Wood tweeted he received the offer from Missouri.
On Thursday, he committed to the Tigers.
“I’m very excited to announce that I can fulfill my life long dream of playing at Mizzou in the SEC,” Wood tweeted out with a graphic of him in a black and gold Missouri jersey with number 66 across his chest.
Following spring practices at MSU under new head coach Brent Vigen, Wood was listed as the team’s starting left tackle. He spent his first two seasons primarily at right tackle. He had been one of four returning starters from MSU’s 2019 offensive line.
Missouri went 5-5 in 2020 while playing only SEC opponents. The team’s bowl game, scheduled for Dec. 30 against Iowa, was canceled due to a “significant increase” in COVID-19 cases within the Missouri program.
