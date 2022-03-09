Jody Owens always had a dream of making it to the National Football League.
And after years of dedication to the game, Owens’ dream is coming to fruition.
“I feel like things are coming around full circle in a sense,” Owens said this week.
Owens, a former Montana State linebacker and assistant coach, was recently named an offensive assistant for the Carolina Panthers. He’ll work with the Panthers’ staff by giving defensive insights to the offense.
Owens said he always envisioned taking this next step as a player. But after his Pro Day didn’t go as planned — along with a brief stint with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League — it didn’t work out. Owens said he battled depression during that time.
“But it’s amazing the way the Lord works, and Him just continuing to use me and not giving up on me and to give me a purpose and a passion,” Owens said. “I knew that I wanted to coach at the highest level and just getting this opportunity, it was one I couldn’t pass up.”
The path to coaching started when Owens suited up for the Bobcats from 2009-12. Owens was a standout linebacker for MSU, being named a consensus All-American and Big Sky Defensive MVP his senior season. He was also named second team All-American and first team All-Big Sky his junior season.
Owens said his time in Bozeman “gave me the foundation” for his coaching career.
“It was probably one of the best experiences of my life,” Owens said. “I love Bobcat nation. Those people are so special to me, and I don’t think they truly realize how much I represent for the Bobcats even though I’m not there on a daily basis anymore.”
More specifically it was his mentors — former MSU head coach Rob Ash, former offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Wright and then-MSU linebackers coach Kane Ioane — that made the biggest impact.
“And I grew up without having a father figure, so to speak, or my dad wasn’t in my life,” Owens said. “So the coaches always played a special role in my life of guidance and mentorship. I wanted to be that for other people.
“And then I’m a competitor. I love the game of football, and I think it teaches you so much about yourself and about life.”
So he chased after that dream of coaching. That started with student teaching and assistant coaching jobs at Community High (Nevada, Texas) and L.D. Bell High (Hurst, Texas) in 2013-14.
“I really fell in love with the schematics of understanding where every piece (fits) and the game within the game,” Owens said. “It definitely allowed me to scratch my competitive edge.”
After a brief stint back at MSU as a graduate assistant in 2015, Owens got into the Bill Walsh Internship program with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. That’s where he met Mark DeLeone — former defensive coach for the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Chiefs — who later helped get Owens the job with the Panthers.
Owens also spent time as a graduate assistant at the University of Nevada (2016), a graduate assistant/linebackers coach at the University of Washington (2017-18) and a defensive coordinator at Briar Cliff University in Iowa (2019). Most recently, Owens was the co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Pittsburg State University in Kansas (2020-21).
Along the way, Owens kept climbing the ladder thanks to the mentorship of DeLeone, former Washington head coach Chris Petersen, Ioane and Wright, who’s now the head coach at Pittsburg State.
“I think it’s definitely important to network and connect and let people know exactly what you want to do and what type of person you are,” Owens said. “And I think when you combine those things with the belief in the Lord, things will work out for you. And I’m a witness to that for sure.”
Owens said he wants to keep climbing the coaching ladder, with one of his long-term goals being the head coach at the University of Texas. He added that he’s forever grateful for his time at MSU and is proud of what the program has become under head coach Brent Vigen and players like Troy Andersen.
For Owens, the next step in that journey is in Carolina.
“I just want to help men to be the best they can be,” Owens said. “And I want to be the best that I can be and have a high standard for myself and continue to grow. So being put in a situation (with the Panthers) where I’m uncomfortable being on the offensive side, in a sense, I think I’ll grow, I’ll get a different perspective. So I’m excited to be where I’m at.”