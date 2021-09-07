Former Montana State linebacker Alex Singleton named Philadelphia Eagles captain By 406mtsports.com Sep 7, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Eagles’ Alex Singleton stands on the field during a preseason game against the Patriots on Aug. 19 in Philadelphia. AP Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Philadelphia Eagles named their captains on Monday, and one of them is former Montana State standout Alex Singleton.The linebacker from California is one of six team captains, along with defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, defensive end Brandon Graham, quarterback Jalen Hurts, center Jason Kelce and safety Rodney McLeod.“They’ve been great leaders since I’ve gotten here, and they’ve been great leaders in the past,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said in a press release. “That’s a big responsibility when your peers vote you as a captain. So excited for the challenge they have ahead and for them to lead our football team.” The honor is another big step on Singleton’s fast NFL ascent. A year ago, Singleton was fighting for a roster spot. He ended up starting 11 games for the Eagles last season, tallying 120 tackles (five for loss), two sacks and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown.Singleton, 27, played at MSU from 2011 to 2014 and earned an all-Big Sky first-team selection as a senior. He didn’t appear in an NFL game until 2019.Singleton went undrafted and played on practice squads for the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in 2015 and for the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He was selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the 2016 Canadian Football League draft and played well in his three CFL seasons, peaking with an Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alex Singleton Philadelphia Eagles Captain American Football Sport New England Patriots Minnesota Vikings Squad Canadian Football League Recommended for you