Texans Rams Football

Rams wide receiver Lance McCutcheon runs a route during the second half Friday’s preseason game against the Texans in Inglewood, Calif.

 AP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Former Bozeman High and Montana State wide receiver Lance McCutcheon, an undrafted rookie with the Los Angeles Rams, had his second straight big preseason performance Friday.

He caught five passes for 96 yards but couldn’t get out of bounds on his 27-yard catch-and-run deep into Houston Texans territory on the final snap of the game. The clock expired in Houston’s 24-20 win.

Davis Mills’ first 5 1/2 drives went nowhere in a first half filled with frustration and inaccuracy for the Texans and their starting quarterback.

