Former Bozeman Hawks shining while playing in hometown for Montana State ColtonPool Oct 8, 2021 Montana State's Lance McCutcheon celebrates a catch Sept. 18 at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle As his film study and practices prepared him for, Callahan O'Reilly read the eyes of Northern Colorado quarterback Dylan McCaffrey.O'Reilly, a Montana State junior, transitioned to linebacker just a few years ago. But he seemed comfortable at this moment.On third down, O'Reilly intercepted McCaffrey's pass. This set the tone for MSU's win last week, its fourth straight and second against conference opponents. O'Reilly feels he was prepared for the Division I level because of the mentors he had while playing in high school at Bozeman. Lance McCutcheon, Justus Perkins and O'Reilly are three graduates of that program who have started games for the Bobcats this year.While No. 10-ranked MSU (4-1, 2-0 Big Sky) hosts Cal Poly (1-4, 0-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in the Bobcats' homecoming game, that trio has thrived playing in college before hometown fans.Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche wasn't sure there was anything he did specifically which allowed those players to succeed after high school. Then he reconsidered."We've got great kids that buy in," he said. "Maybe that's the one thing that we've done really well in this program is the kids believe in what we're telling them and what we're asking them to do." Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche yells instructions to his players Aug. 21 at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Ten former Hawks are on MSU's roster. That includes freshman linebacker Kenneth Eiden IV, freshman defensive back Jake D’Agostino, sophomore linebacker Jory Choate, freshman linebacker McCade O’Reilly (Callahan’s brother), freshman linebacker Luke Fedyk, sophomore wide receiver Logan Kleinhans and redshirt freshman tight end Ryan Lonergan.Former Hawks have credited their coaching staff, past and present, for grooming them.“They did a great job getting us ready for the next level,” Perkins said. “Always pushing us to be great, that’s what I want to say. Always told us to aim for the stars."Callahan O'Reilly smiled as he described Wesche as a "pretty light-hearted guy." Wesche encouraged his players but had high expectations, particularly for offseason training."Wesche has done a tremendous job, and I know (previous Bozeman head coach Troy) Purcell before him," MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. "Playing for the Bobcats is something that's really important for them. … It matters with your commitment to the program, it matters how quickly you adapt. I think it's twofold. Not only is the Hawks program very successful under Coach Wesche, they've won a lot of games and they know how to play football the right way and then also the fact that those guys have been 'Cats fans from Day 1." Montana State wide receiver Lance McCutcheon attempts to shed a Wyoming defender after making a catch during the season opener in Laramie, Wyo. Linebacker Callahan O'Reilly runs through drills during camp Aug. 11. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Callahan O'Reilly was an all-state quarterback in high school. He would've loved to have played linebacker, Wesche said, but he was reserved for his offensive role. After redshirting in 2017 and being named MSU's top offensive scout, he made the switch to linebacker the following year.Wesche said Callahan O'Reilly lined up behind center because of his acumen. The coach relied on him to make checks at the line of scrimmage and to read a defense in order to find the best place to throw."I go back to intelligence and toughness," Wesche said. "He's really smart. And obviously he's got some God-given athletic ability that he maximizes every single time he takes the field. I'm so happy for him and him finding his place, and I knew he would be a guy who would make it too just because of the attitude."Callahan O'Reilly was MSU's leading tackler with 91 in 2019 as a sophomore. This year, he's second with 32.McCutcheon was one of Callahan O'Reilly's receivers in high school. The two grew up playing sports together. Seeing his former quarterback succeed, McCutcheon said, has been gratifying. "After he made the move (to linebacker) after his freshman year," McCutcheon said, "I knew he was going to be great." Montana State linebacker Callahan O'Reilly talks to the media on Aug. 5. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Likewise, Callahan O'Reilly has relished in watching McCutcheon thrive, now as a senior wideout for the Bobcats.McCutcheon has stood out statistically among the leading receivers in the FCS. He's fifth in the nation with 521 receiving yards."He's just become a huge playmaker for our offense," Callahan O'Reilly said. "Anytime they throw the ball to him, there's a good chance he's coming down with it. He's been making a lot of explosive plays, which is awesome to see." Lance McCutcheon is up to 7 catches and 115 yards receiving after this TD grab! 🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Ol1k6d9aRW — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 25, 2021 Wesche has enjoyed seeing McCutcheon be targeted more so he can show what he's capable of. During offseasons, McCutcheon often asks his former coach if he can use one of Bozeman's fields for workouts.Therefore, Wesche feels he's deserving of success."He's a guy, again, that is dedicated to making sure he's honing his craft and getting better all the time," Wesche said. "He's never satisfied with where he's at, and I think that kind of drive is very, very rare." Montana State's Lance McCutcheon runs with the ball against Drake on Sept. 11 at Bobcat Stadium. RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE Perkins, a walk-on, was a backup center after spring practices. The 6-foot, 285-pound redshirt freshman then earned the starting role for MSU's season opener. He hasn't relinquished it since."It's awesome," McCutcheon said. "I definitely feel a little special inside when I've got my Bozeman Hawks out there."Perkins was a first-team all-state offensive lineman as a senior in 2018. Despite his size, Perkins' physicality and intelligence led him to excelling. He tallied 81 pancake blocks that year, according to MaxPreps.He had offers to play at Division II and NAIA schools, but he chose to walk on at MSU instead. Wesche said he knew Perkins would play for the Bobcats someday, but he admitted he didn't know it would be this quickly."It's very impressive," Wesche said. "He pushed the chips all in on the table on himself, and it paid off. That's what I've always loved about him is he never had any self-doubt. And I never doubted him either." Montana State's Justus Perkins (65) made his first career start at center at Wyoming. Shawn Raecke / Chronicle Perkins said he's felt support from high school teammates and coaches, as well as throughout the city. He's one of a group of former Hawks who are now Bobcats and appreciate the positions they're in."Just outstanding young men that work really hard to earn their chance," Wesche said. "Obviously they have talent which is great, but I think they all have the work ethic and hold themselves accountable to a little bit higher level than most people, and I think that's why they get to stick at that level." Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. 