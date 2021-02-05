Right before training camp, Travis Jonsen’s NFL future was foggy.
He spent the summer planning on being with the Buccaneers. But right before preseason practices even began, he suffered a quadriceps injury. Tampa Bay cut him shortly after. All of a sudden, his professional chances were dashed.
Finding a team was already a challenge since the coronavirus caused his pro day in front of scouts to be canceled. Having to do it again, after an injury, was going to be even tougher.
“There were a couple doubts in my mind about like, 'Will I even get a chance again?'” Jonsen said. “'Will the Bucs sign me back?'”
Jonsen spent the next four weeks rehabbing in Las Vegas. He kept training there as his agent stayed in touch with teams. Then in early October, Jonsen had another opportunity.
He was in California and received a phone call in the morning. His first thought was, “Who is calling me this early?” Then he realized it was the Bucs. As quickly as his first stint with the team ended, his second began.
Jonsen drove to Las Vegas to pick up his belongings and was on a plane to Tampa just a few hours later.
Jonsen has been on the Bucs’ practice squad since then, helping the scout team and preparing the defense for what it may face each week. The past two weeks have been spent prepping for Super Bowl LV on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. While Jonsen isn’t expected to play in the game, the former Montana State wide receiver and quarterback is savoring every moment.
His journey has taken him from one of the nation’s top recruits in high school to battling an injury at Oregon, to being benched at a junior college, to changing positions at Montana State, to the sidelines of each playoff game and now to the Super Bowl.
“I wouldn't change any of it because I believe it molded me to the man I am today,” Jonsen said. “In life, you got to hit rock bottom. When I say I hit rock bottom, I really hit rock bottom. You just have to go through things in life. You build on that. You either can stay down there or you can rise up to the occasion and overcome it.”
Jonsen considers “rock bottom” when he was benched at Riverside City College. He spent time on the sideline as the team’s backup quarterback. He started to think to himself, “Is football for me?”
Then came Jonsen’s slow climb back. He sustained a foot injury just after transferring to MSU. He lost the starting quarterback job in training camp to converted linebacker Troy Andersen. He switched to wide receiver, a position he’d never played before. Through it all,
he made the most of each situation.
Buccaneers wide receiver Travis Jonsen runs forward with the ball during a Jan. 13 practice at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Florida.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Contributed
Since the position transition came just before his junior season, Jonsen had to learn on the fly. It wasn’t until the following offseason he learned nuances of being a receiver. That’s why he considers this season only his second playing at wideout.
Jonsen learned significantly about his new position in his first offseason training at receiver. He said it was like “night and day” from his junior to his senior year. Then he had another offseason as he fought to join an NFL team.
Without a pro day, Jonsen had his friend and former Montana State teammate Lance McCutcheon record videos of him performing the 40-yard dash, shuttle run and broad jump. Jonsen sent the videos to his agent, who sent it to pro teams.
With restrictions in California in place, Jonsen spent March, April, May and early June in Bozeman. He trained at The Pitt, a gym owned by former Bobcat and NFL player Dane Fletcher.
Jonsen also caught passes from MSU quarterbacks Tucker Rovig, Casey Bauman and Matt McKay. He worked with Sean Herrin, who is now the Bobcats’ director of football strength and conditioning. MSU did not make Herrin available to comment for this story.
“It was one of the best spots to be during COVID,” Jonsen said, “because I had everything I needed.”
At the end of April, Jonsen signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent. He met up with the team at the end of July. He was fighting to earn a roster spot.
Fletcher gave the advice that he’s not on the team until he’s on the roster, Jonsen recalled. That stuck with the rookie. He was motivated to make the team. Then, only a couple weeks later, he was cut because of the injury.
“I was like, 'Man, I was right there. I was so close,'” Jonsen said. “I was in the NFL and then, bam, just gone like that.”
Jonsen went to Las Vegas to rehab and kept working out to stay ready in case he received a call. That came in early October, but he needed to compete against a few other players the Bucs called in for a workout. Whoever did best would earn the spot.
“That's why to this day, ever since I got here, I can never take a day for granted,” Jonsen said. “Because I remember that feeling of watching the Bucs on TV and just thinking I was just there. It's really a blessing that I'm back.”
Since joining the practice squad, Jonsen has focused on trying something new every day. By applying new elements to his game, that’s how he’ll improve. His progress since October has already been vast, he said.
Buccaneers wide receiver Travis Jonsen participates in drills earlier this season in Tampa, Florida. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Contributed)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Contributed
He’s also soaked up expertise from NFL veterans like Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin. Since he’s still pretty new to the position, Jonsen tries asking them as many questions as possible.
“My job obviously is to catch the ball, but it's more than that,” Jonsen said. “It's running clean, crisp routes, knowing coverages, understanding the offense of what the quarterback is looking at. I think the biggest thing I've learned is it's more knowledge of the game than athleticism.”
On the scout team, Jonsen’s goal is to give the Bucs’ defense the best look possible. He treats practices like game days since he doesn’t play in games. He also knows decision makers in the organization are evaluating to see if he’ll deserve another shot next year.
Before playing Green Bay in the NFC championship, Jonsen was assigned to imitate Davante Adams, one of the league’s top players. Before facing New Orleans in the playoffs, he mimicked quarterback Taysom Hill.
“(Jonsen) was a wildcat quarterback in college, so he’ll give us a real good picture,” Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said in a press conference that week.
When Jonsen started calling plays and barking out commands, teammates were “kind of shocked,” Jonsen said. They asked him if he played quarterback before. “Yeah, I played quarterback,” he calmly replied without explaining his whole path.
It’s a path that took him through Bozeman, a place that altered his career and one he still holds dear.
During his senior year at MSU, he volunteered to visit Cherryl Underhill’s third-grade class at Whittier Elementary School each week. Jonsen played catch and jumped rope with students at recess. He read books to them and dressed up as Batman on Halloween.
Former Montana State wide receiver Travis Jonsen reads to students at Whittier Elementary School last year.
Cherryl Underhill/Contributed
In December, Jonsen asked Underhill if he could speak with the students he got to know the previous year. He talked for about 45 minutes with the now fourth graders about his time in the NFL.
“For these kids it’s like, ‘Wow.’ It’s a great lesson in set your goals high, aim high and it’s going to take a ton of work,” Underhill said. “And if you fail and get injured, you don’t quit. Keep going. Persevere.”
Now Jonsen is onto the grandest spectacle in sports. He wants to be on the field instead of the sideline one day. His experiences to this point give him the belief that he can get there.
“There's going to be more things I'm going to have to deal with,” Jonsen said, “but I'm ready for it.”
