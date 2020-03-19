SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The 49ers on Thursday made a couple moves to tinker with their offensive line, including the starting spot at right guard.
ESPN reported the team informed Mike Person, a former Montana State all-American who started 30 games over the last two seasons, that he would be released while the team agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran guard Tom Compton. Compton is a journeyman who will be playing on his sixth team, including Kyle Shanahan’s Falcons in 2016.
Person, 31, dealt with stingers throughout the 2019 season that led to missing two games late in the year. He was signed in 2018 to compete for a depth role but wound up winning the competition at right guard over a group of players that included former first-round draft pick Joshua Garnett.
The 49ers felt good enough with Person to give him a three-year, $9 million contract extension in May 2019. Compton made $1.6 million last season with the New York Jets.
San Francisco was Person's eighth stop in nine seasons. After being released by three teams before they went on Super Bowl runs, the Glendive native finally reached the title game. The 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Person, a seventh-round pick in 2011, committed just two penalties and allowed one sack in 2019.
Compton, meanwhile, has spent his career primarily as a backup with the exception of 2018 with the Vikings when he started 14 games. He opened last season as a reserve for New York before starting five games at guard in place of starter Brian Winters. Compton was placed on injured reserve late in the season with a calf injury.
Compton was a sixth-round draft pick of Washington in 2012, while Shanahan was there as the offensive coordinator under his father, Mike.
The moves signal the 49ers might not be done adding to the offensive line either through free agency or the upcoming draft. It also increases the odds Daniel Brunskill, who performed well as a backup tackle and guard while Person was injured in 2019, will have a shot to start. Ben Garland, who signed a one-year contract on Wednesday, could also be in that mix.
San Francisco on Monday made a huge splash by trading star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 13 pick in next month’s draft. This year’s prospect class is rich in offensive tackles, which could mean the 49ers target an eventual replacement for veteran Joe Staley who could play guard until Staley retires. Staley is under contract for two more seasons.
