Bear Old will have little trouble adjusting to the cold.
Old is a senior offensive lineman for Rabun County High, located in the Northeast Georgia Mountains. Naturally, he’s a Georgia fan, so he was ecstatic when the Bulldogs beat Alabama on Jan. 10 for their first national football title in 41 years. To celebrate, Old jumped into his swimming pool on that 35-degree night in Clayton, Georgia.
Two days before the College Football Playoff National Championship, Montana State faced North Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision title game. Old developed extra interest in that game after he committed to MSU on Jan. 5.
NDSU beat the Bobcats 38-10, but the loss didn’t dampen Old’s enthusiasm for his future team. If anything, it gave him extra motivation. The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder wants to help the Bobcats win their first national title since 1984.
“That would be crazy to come out there and end that drought,” Old told 406mtsports.com last week. “That would be awesome.”
Old’s real first name is Landin, but nobody in Rabun County calls him that. He’s been Bear for as long as his father, Justin, can remember.
Old’s mother, Karrie, claims she was the first to use the Bear nickname “because he was so big coming out of the womb,” Justin said. Old’s brother, Kasin, takes credit for the nickname because they’d wrestle growing up, and Kasin described it as “wrestling a dang black bear,” Justin said.
During one of Old’s football games in middle school, his coach Jaybo Shaw remarked, “We’ve got ourselves a grizzly bear,” according to Justin.
“It was clear he had a future in football,” Justin said.
Like an actual bear, it wasn’t merely Old’s size that made him fearsome.
“Whatever sport he played, he played it with 100% intensity,” Justin said. “We’d have to tell him in basketball, ‘We’re not out here hurting people.’”
Old has lined up at center and tackle in high school, but he’s mainly a guard, and that’s the position he plans to play at MSU. He earned two all-state selections and three all-region honors during his Rabun County career, and he's a Blue-Grey All-American. The Wildcats went a combined 46-7 during his career, with region titles all four years, three Class AA quarterfinal appearances and one trip to the semifinals.
Old has posted a 5.2-second 40-yard dash, 28-inch vertical leap, 295-pound clean max, 305-pound bench press and 530-pound squat. He’s built that strength not just in the weight room but in the forests, cutting firewood and supplying mountain laurel to a local furniture company.
“If he doesn’t have a ball in his hand, he’s got a chainsaw or an ax,” Justin said.
Old also got offers from Charleston Southern, Eastern Kentucky, Gardner-Webb, Jacksonville State, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Penn and Troy. JSU and Marshall gave him preferred walk-on offers, and he’ll receive a partial scholarship from MSU. The ones he considered the most besides MSU were Marshall, MTSU and Troy (all Football Bowl Subdivision schools), he said.
Both Kasin and his uncle have worked at the Elkhorn Ranch south of Big Sky. Other than that, Montana is a mostly unfamiliar place about 2,000 miles away from home, so choosing MSU wasn’t the easiest decision for Old. It wasn’t arduous, either.
“I've always loved the west. Just so beautiful out there,” Old said. “The people there are a lot like my hometown people. They're very, very nice and try to help you out. It just felt like home when we visited.”
Old was born in mountainous Cookeville, Tennessee, and he moved to a place with similar terrain around the sixth grade. His three favorite things to do are hunt, fish and ski, he said, so Montana aligned perfectly with his interests. He’s a big fan of Bozeman, which Justin called “Rabun County on steroids.”
“I love the mountains, love snow and I just love it out there,” Old said. “It’s everything I wanted.”
One of those FBS offers might look more attractive on paper, but the passion from those fan bases falls well short of MSU’s.
“They sometimes have as many people at their games as y'all do,” Old said. “I saw all the support behind Montana State football, and it just seemed like the right fit.”
As Old weighed his options, he saw a few teams that might make a bowl game every year of his career. He saw a few more that might reach the FCS playoffs. And he saw an outlier: a program with FCS championship resources and expectations.
The Bobcats are going into their 38th consecutive season without a national title, and Old would like to win one before his senior (or redshirt junior) year. But it would be poetic if a Georgia native helped end a 41-year championship drought.