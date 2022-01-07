For Davis family of Billings, 'blessed' and 'amazing' journey takes them to FCS title game By John Letasky 406mtsports.com Jan 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Montana State tight end Ryan Davis is flanked by his mother Debbie, father Doug and several other family members and supporters on Nov. 13 at Bobcat Stadium. Debbie Davis/Contributed Buy Now Montana State tight end Ryan Davis talks to the media on Aug. 5. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BILLINGS — Doug Davis is hoping for a better result in Texas this time around.Back in 2007, his oldest son Leo was a redshirt for the Bobcats football team.MSU started its season that year with a 38-7 setback at No. 25 Texas A&M. Now nearly 15 years later Davis finds himself cheering on his son Ryan as the Bobcats (12-2) will be playing in the Football Championship Subdivision title game on Saturday in Frisco, Texas, against North Dakota State (13-1).“We lost that game, but we are going back to Texas to get a championship,” Doug told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Thursday.For Doug and Debbie Davis it’s been an “indescribable,” “amazing” and “blessed” journey watching their sons Leo, Steven, Matthew, Ryan and Daniel grow up and play sports over the years.The brothers all starred for Billings Skyview and four of them went on to athletic careers with the Bobcats, while Daniel is a junior studying engineering at MSU.Ryan — a tight end for the Bobcats — and his teammates are seeking the program’s first title since 1984. The game kicks off at 10 a.m. and will be televised on ESPN2. It’s a return trip to Texas for this year’s team: MSU defeated top-seeded Sam Houston 42-19 in a quarterfinal game in Huntsville on Dec. 11.Doug and Debbie, both MSU graduates, will be at the game and have been following the team through the playoff run.“I’m very excited. We have a lot of friends, true-blue Bobcats, booster people, and to take that one step more,” Debbie said. “Just excitement, Bobcat pride. … Seeing the excitement in these young men made it more exciting.”Ryan Davis, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound backup blocking tight end, has been featured in various stories lately and a press conference interview of him talking about the pride of MSU and several of the Bobcats wearing cowboy hats on the road has been featured on social media.“It kind of got started in Wyoming. ... Slowly more and more people started to wear them. ... I hope it’s a tradition that carries on,” he said. “We saw this picture, I think it’s the 1956 (NAIA national champions) team, they were all wearing cowboy hats, about to board the plane. ... I was like, ‘That’s really cool. That would be something to hang our hat on,’ no pun intended there.Ryan Davis is of Blackfeet descent and is a Lower Brule Sioux Tribal member. Ryan also is a member of the Crazy Dog Warrior Society.“We raised our kids in Montana and got them back to our Montana roots,” Doug said, “and our Native and cowboy culture.”Doug Davis said his son was originally recruited to play linebacker at MSU, but “he’ll do anything or go anywhere” to help his team. Doug said Ryan “takes his job very serious.”“Ryan is a quiet leader,” Doug said. “He has a blue-collar work ethic and how he grew up. … He’s not the glory guy, but a hard worker and a blocking tight end.”While Daniel is a junior at MSU, Ryan’s three older brothers, like their parents, are also MSU graduates. Leo was a three-year starting offensive lineman at MSU from 2008-11, Matt also was on the football team and Steven played basketball for the Bobcats.Debbie said Ryan graduated from MSU before the semifinal win against South Dakota State. MSU held a commencement ceremony on Dec. 17, one day before the Bobcats topped SDSU 31-17 in Bozeman.Ryan earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology. “It was his goal to finish as an engineer. We are so proud of that,” said Debbie.Debbie said she and Doug are proud of the family’s academic accomplishments.“There will be seven from a family of seven that are alumni,” she said.Former Billings Skyview football coach Ron Lebsock coached all five Davis brothers at one point in their careers. Lebsock said the Davis brothers worked hard and were focused.“I’ve been excited for Ryan, and all the Davis boys, and all they accomplished at MSU, and high school,” he said. “They are an incredible family and set examples every day for everybody. They are good fighters, and good, tough people and their faith. They are a great example and inspiring.“The one thing about the Davis family, what a great attitude and work ethic their parents taught these young men. They are not only great athletes and students, but great people to be around. They are the kind of family that is more concerned about everyone else than themselves and try to make things better for everyone else. They are good people.”The Davises have enjoyed traveling over the years to the various games.“We save a lot of our miles for the end of it and to be a part of it,” Debbie said. “It’s been a lot of fun over the years. You don’t think about it, this is a culmination. We’ve done sports a long time, a good 20 years.”While the family will be in Frisco, they’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the community in the lead up to the game, and over the years.“Our whole neighborhood in the Heights — we are getting texts that they’ll be there,” Debbie said. “There is so much support. It has been nonstop. Our whole neighborhood in the Heights — we are getting texts that they'll be there," Debbie said. "There is so much support. It has been nonstop. We are feeling very blessed."We can't go to a game without extended family, 30-40 people supporting Ryan, or his brothers."Lebsock, a former Montana Grizzly, will be cheering on Davis and the Bobcats this weekend in Billings while watching the game on television."I'll be watching," Lebsock said. "I wouldn't miss it."I always cheer the Montana boys on, especially the Davises."Debbie said she and Doug are very thankful for the opportunities her sons have been afforded."We are very blessed parents and nobody is better than the other," she said. "We are lucky God chose the God-given talents for the kids to have the experience."We are excited for the whole team."Now, it's back to Texas for the Davis family, where their MSU journey began — although this time the game is for all the marbles and not a non-league opener."Life is a circle," Debbie said. "We have gone full circle with all the boys." 