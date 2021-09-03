Five things to watch going into Montana State's game at Wyoming By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com Sep 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State offensive lineman Lewis Kidd warms up before camp Aug. 19. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The first time Montana State played Wyoming in football was 1919 at Casper High School, according to MSU’s sports information department. The Bobcats didn’t play in 1918 because of a pandemic.A little more than a century later, MSU is once again opening a season against Wyoming after missing the previous one due to a pandemic. Brent Vigen is in his first year as MSU’s head coach after spending the previous seven as Wyoming’s offensive coordinator.It’s quite a symmetrical matchup, but it’s not history on repeat. The world dealt with a flu outbreak in 1918, 101 years before COVID-19 arrived. World War I also contributed to that canceled MSU season, while the 2020 season was canceled solely because of the coronavirus, and by choice. This year’s Wyoming game, scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Saturday, will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, about 150 miles south of Casper. Vigen has insisted that he and his team are focused on the Xs and Os of the Wyoming matchup, not on any of those historical connections. It’s easy to find interesting storylines confined to the field.Here are five things to watch when MSU, ranked No. 12 in the Stats Perform FCS preseason poll, takes on a tough FBS foe on Saturday afternoon.1. Rest vs. rustDespite the pandemic, most college football teams played some sort of season in the fall of 2020 or the spring of 2021. Wyoming was one of them, going 2-4 last fall.MSU hasn’t played another team since Dec. 21, 2019, when it lost 42-14 to North Dakota State in the FCS semifinals.Saturday will show how much the long layoff affected the Bobcats. Maybe they will play with extra energy and speed because they’ve been hungry to return to the field and because they were able to limit hard contact more than other teams. Maybe they’ll look slow, both physically and mentally, as they readjust to game speed. Maybe there will be a mixture of both, and MSU’s performance won’t look any different than it would in a normal season.There aren’t many examples of teams that took a season off, so it’s hard for the Bobcats to know what to expect. They hope their rest, talent, experience and transfers who played last season will negate any rust.2. Matthew McKay’s debutThree players on MSU’s roster have started games at quarterback for the Bobcats, and none of them will start Saturday’s game.Troy Andersen moved to linebacker in 2019 after an all-Big Sky season at QB the previous year. Casey Bauman began the 2019 season as the starting signal caller but was replaced after three games by Tucker Rovig, who started the final 12 games.Bauman is third string and Rovig is the backup on MSU’s 2021-opening depth chart. Starting will be Matthew McKay, a redshirt junior who transferred from North Carolina State in 2020. He’ll be MSU’s sixth starting QB in as many seasons.Few QBs can run as well as Andersen (1,412 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 206 attempts in 2018), but McKay is a dangerous scrambler. McKay’s arm might not be as strong as Bauman’s, but it’s not weak. Rovig might be more accurate, but McKay has at least provided flashes of precision.McKay only threw 156 passes in 11 games overall during his two non-redshirt seasons at NC State. He certainly has talent, and he’s been praised for his work ethic. Saturday will be the first chance for McKay to show if his promise translates to success as a starter. 3. Troy Andersen’s returnAndersen missed the end of the 2019 season with a knee injury that required surgery and would have forced him to miss last season if the Bobcats had played one. Now he’s healthy and hopes to end his legendary MSU career with one more excellent season.Andersen is unlikely to get many, if any, repetitions on offense this fall, even if MSU’s quarterbacks struggle and/or miss time. His coaches don’t want to overburden “the focal point” of their defense, as MSU defensive coordinator Freddie Banks described him.The Wyoming game will show if Andersen is as healthy as he and his coaches claim. Even if he is, the former Dillon star might not play at his 2019 level as he reacquaints himself with game action. He’s also playing a new position, moving to “Mike” (or middle) linebacker in MSU’s 4-2-5 defense after playing on the outside in a 3-4 scheme two years ago.Andersen deserves the benefit of the doubt after what he did from 2017 to 2019. He also didn’t come back from a long, injury-caused absence in any of those years, so uncertainty is warranted.4. MSU’s run defenseWyoming starts all-Mountain West running back Xazavian Valladay and mobile quarterback Sean Chambers behind an experienced offensive line, arguably the Cowboys’ greatest strength.The Bobcats have a strong front six led by Andersen, fellow linebacker Callahan O’Reilly (a Bozeman grad), nose tackle Chase Benson (a Helena grad) and defensive end Amandre Williams. If MSU’s linemen and linebackers are good enough to stymie Wyoming is another story.MSU also has an inexperienced secondary, exacerbated by the absence of injured nickelback Tyrel Thomas. Banks and Vigen have praised the tackling ability of their defensive backs, and that will be important if/when Wyoming’s runners get past MSU’s front six.5. MSU’s rotations“Our goal is to play, consistently, 18 dudes on defense,” Banks told 406mtsports.com Monday.That means the Bobcats plan to play seven defensive players other than their starters. It’s a testament to their depth and a reflection of their coaches’ desire to keep players fresh. A rested backup is often more effective than a tired starter.Justus Perkins won the starting center job over Cole Sain, but Sain fell to second string partly because of an injury, Vigen said, so he might see some snaps Saturday. Starting right guard Taylor Tuiasosopo is also listed as the backup right tackle to TJ Session, pointing to a possible plan to move the offensive linemen around against the Cowboys.Isaiah Ifanse is the clear No. 1 at running back, but dynamic redshirt freshman Elijah Elliott will likely see the field often, and some reps might go to third stringer Lane Sumner, a redshirt sophomore from Huntley Project.Backup tight end Ryan Davis, a Billings Skyview grad, might spell starter Derryk Snell throughout the game or appear on the field at the same time as Snell.Wide receiver is a high-substitution position for many teams. How deep MSU reaches into its receiver depth chart remains to be seen. 