Five things to watch as Montana State takes on North Dakota State in the FCS championship By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com Jan 7, 2022

Montana State wide receiver Lance McCutcheon catches the ball with pressure from South Dakota State cornerback Don Gardner during the FCS semifinals on Dec. 18 at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse nearly breaks a tackle by Idaho linebacker Hogan Hatten on Nov. 13 at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

FRISCO, Texas — This is the place. Now is (almost) the time.The famous Sonny Holland line was echoed by the Montana State football program’s social media accounts on Friday, one day before the Bobcats will experience something Holland enjoyed twice and hasn’t happened since 1984: a national championship.Eighth-seeded and No. 7-ranked MSU (12-2) will take on second-seeded and No. 3-ranked North Dakota State (13-1) in the Football Championship Subdivision title game at 10 a.m. Mountain time Saturday at Toyota Stadium. MSU’s first national championship appearance since 1984 will be against a team it hasn’t defeated since 2005. “Opportunities like our guys are going to get tomorrow, they certainly don’t happen every day,” Vigen said Friday. “To be a part of this championship, to be a member of this team, is something these guys are going to remember for the rest of their lives. So take a few deep breaths along the way and know that we still just have a football game to play.”Saturday’s championship game will be televised on ESPN2, streamed on ESPN3 and broadcast on the Varsity Network, the Bobcat Radio Network and msubobcats.com.Key returnersVigen’s optimistic injury outlook continued on Friday, when he said that several starters who missed the Dec. 18 semifinal game against South Dakota State will return from injuries.Running back Isaiah Ifanse and nose tackle Chase Benson, both All-Americans, “have been out practicing,” as has All-Big Sky nickelback Ty Okada, Vigen said.“What their capacity will ultimately be, I think we’ll know once the game gets going,” Vigen said. “But the plan is that all three of those guys who didn’t play in that semifinal will be on the field.”Vigen didn’t mention starting right tackle TJ Session, backup running back/starting kick returner Lane Sumner or backup linebacker Nolan Askelson, but the first-year coach has indicated that all three have a good chance of playing Saturday. Each of them has missed multiple games, including the semifinal win, although Session suited up against SDSU.“We could say we’re as healthy as we’ve been since the start of the season,” Vigen said.NDSU will get a couple key players back as well. Bison head coach Matt Entz said Friday that All-American Christian Watson “we anticipate will be playing for us” against MSU, both at wide receiver and at kick returner. Entz expects starting center Jalen Sundell, starting left guard Nash Jensen and backup running back Dominic Gonnella to be available as well.PressureMSU hasn’t been on this stage in 37 years, while NDSU barely knows how it feels to be in Fargo in early January. The Bison have won eight of the last 10 FCS titles dating back to 2011.Any pressure the Bobcats feel will be hard to see and impossible to measure. Pressure on the quarterback, however, will be clear.Tommy Mellott will make his fourth start at QB for MSU, and while he made several good throws during the first three, he’s still raw and limited as a passer. His performance on Saturday will largely depend on how much time he gets to pass.The 6-foot, 208-pound freshman from Butte is an exceptional runner who can overcome poor protection by scrambling, so pressure will mean nothing for NDSU if its pass rushers can’t bring Mellott down. NDSU quarterback Cam Miller is similar to Mellott. The 6-1, 208-pound sophomore is a good passer (67.6%, 1,318 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs) and is a running threat (60 carries, 239 yards, four TDs) with a bevy of targets led by Watson, an NFL prospect. MSU’s defense will keep the Bobcats in the game if it continues to get good pressure from its front and smart play calls from defensive coordinator Freddie Banks.Ground and poundMSU and NDSU have identical identities.“We’re built to run the ball, stop the run,” MSU linebacker Troy Andersen said last week. “That’s how the north schools do it.”NDSU has the third-best rushing offense in the FCS (273.6 yards per game), while MSU is seventh (225.5). The Bison are also third in rushing defense (82.7), while the Cats are 13th (107.9).NDSU and MSU are also first and second, respectively, in fewest points allowed per game (11.21 and 13.43).Whichever team with the hardest force to stop will have a good chance to be the champion, as will the team with the hardest object to move. The Bison and Bobcats might also negate those advantages, making special teams and big plays extra important.Lance McCutcheonMcCutcheon needs 37 yards to break Joe Bignell’s MSU record for receiving yards in a season. Bignell earned All-America honors in 1984 with his record-setting 1,149 yards.The 1,113 yards this season from McCutcheon, a senior receiver from Bozeman, are 711 more than the next-best Bobcat (Willie Patterson). NDSU has the scheme and players to prevent McCutcheon from passing Bignell, and a quiet game from McCutcheon could doom the Bobcats.Then again, MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright has called creative plays since Mellott replaced Matthew McKay. For instance, Mellott caught a TD pass from Patterson in MSU’s quarterfinal win at Sam Houston. MSU has also shown more willingness and ability to get the ball to receiver Nate Stewart and tight ends Treyton Pickering and Derryk Snell.MSU would obviously take a record-setting game from McCutcheon, but the attention he’ll demand from NDSU’s defense could be just as valuable as any catch he makes.AtmosphereAround 18,000 people from two football-loving fan bases will pack Toyota Stadium on Saturday. The noise will be especially loud from the raucous MSU fans experiencing a national title game in Frisco for the first time.The best game day atmosphere might be 1,000-plus miles north in the Treasure State, where 38 players on this year's MSU roster are from. People in the hometowns of those Bobcats will huddle around TVs in nervous excitement, as will Montanans in many other frigid pockets of the vast, beautiful state."This team is playing for you," Vigen said. "Whether you're watching on TV or you're in the stadium here, scream as loud as you can as long as you can tomorrow, and we'll give everything we have."