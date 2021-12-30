top story Five takeaways from Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott's last performance By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Dec 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott is interviewed by ESPN's Alyssa Lang after the FCS semifinals Dec. 18 at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott takes a snap during the FCS semifinals against South Dakota State on Dec. 18 at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brent Vigen recognized the dynamic potential of Tommy Mellott. For MSU’s head coach, channeling Mellott’s skill set was the challenge.In less than a year, Mellott climbed from fourth-string quarterback hoping to shine in Montana State’s spring scrimmage to becoming the focal point of the Bobcats’ offense on their way to a national championship appearance.Mellott, a true freshman from Butte, will make his fourth career start when No. 8-seeded MSU (12-2) plays No. 2 North Dakota State (13-1) in the FCS title game Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas. While he still has improvements to make, the young signal caller has been instrumental in MSU unleashing a rarely balanced offensive barrage. Here are five keys from Mellott’s performance in the FCS semifinals against South Dakota State, a 31-17 triumph Dec. 18 at Bobcat Stadium.PRE-SNAP MOTION, PROTECTION LEAD TO SUCCESSThe Bobcats have used pre-snap motion in hopes of misdirecting defenses all season. Against the Jackrabbits, they used this to their advantage almost every play.Mellott’s first throw of the contest less than a minute into it was no different. Mellott lined up in shotgun, with wide receiver Lance McCutcheon a few yards behind him. This was an element to MSU’s playbook not often seen until this game.McCutcheon motioned out to the left before the onset of the play. Three SDSU defensive backs were lined up over two receivers to the right. After McCutcheon motioned out, he was one-on-one with SDSU linebacker Logan Backhaus.That’s the kind of matchup the Bobcats have exploited all season.Only four defenders rushed Mellott. The Bobcats kept a tight end in to block, meaning they had a two-man advantage. MSU’s passer had the time to operate and the space to step into his throw.On second down and 7 yards to go in MSU’s own territory, Mellott fired a pass to the left. McCutcheon had gained plenty of separation, came back to the ball and was stopped at MSU’s 40. It gave the Bobcats a first down and provided some momentum with MSU leading rusher Isaiah Ifanse out due to chronic knee pain.On the next play, McCutcheon motioned out of the backfield again. This time, SDSU cornerback Don Gardner crept toward the line of scrimmage and lined up across from the MSU senior wideout from Bozeman. The Jackrabbits had adjusted, but it still wouldn’t be enough.ON THE MOVEMellott had played as a wildcat quarterback since the first half of the season because he provided a unique threat as a runner. When he stepped onto the field, defenses and fans alike could easily anticipate what was imminent.That’s not so easy when Mellott is on the field every down. With 13 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Elijah Elliott motioned out of the backfield to the slot on the left. This was a common sight in this game.With a tight end to the right and four receivers split out wide, Mellott caught the direct snap, looked to his right for just a second as if to pass and darted ahead. Among a mix of offensive linemen plowing forward, Mellott weaved his way through it. He turned a second and 3 on MSU’s 47 into a fresh set of downs across midfield.Vigen anticipated Mellott would handle the bulk of MSU’s carries with Ifanse out. But he didn’t think his workload would break a record.On third down and 7 with 5:10 remaining in the first quarter at MSU’s own 12, Mellott dropped back to pass. Elliott picked up SDSU’s defensive end. Though outmatched on paper, Elliott shoved the defender up and wide of the pocket. This gave Mellott a lane to run, and he took it.With receivers and the Jackrabbits secondary downfield, Mellott found open space. He was finally halted at the 33-yard line. The 21-yard run was his longest of the day.Throughout the game, MSU spaced out the pocket and forced defensive ends out wide. This gave Mellott the room to run if he needed it. Though when he did, he at times kept his eyes downfield while scrambling, a sign of poise.Vigen figured Mellott would end up with 25 to 30 carries. Instead, he broke MSU’s postseason single-game record for a quarterback with 34. He recorded 155 yards and two touchdowns.ACCURACY CONCERNSOn Montana State’s second drive, after Troy Andersen forced a stop on fourth down deep in Bobcats territory, a missed throw by Mellott illustrated his unrefined game.After another Elliott motion and tight end Treyton Pickering moving from left to right, Mellott began the play in shotgun. The instant the ball landed in his hands, he rolled right. Elliott blocked for his quarterback, but the SDSU defender still gained ground. Mellott found a wide-open McCutcheon 5 yards downfield. But with pressure and Mellott being off-balance, the pass landed at the intended target’s feet.This was one of a few throws that could have been completed. Mellott ended the day 10 of 15 for 233 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.The Bobcats recognized he would need to develop. Plays later on proved he had been.DECISIVENESSOne second. That’s all Mellott needed to deliver the first scoring strike.The Bobcats were facing third and 7 with 3:38 to go in the first quarter at their own 36. After avoiding an SDSU scoring drive, Montana State desired an answer.McCutcheon and Willie Patterson were out to the right, while Nate Stewart and Pickering were out left. Elliott motioned out of the back field to the right. Mellott had a clean pocket, but he didn’t need much time anyway.Though he’s young, Mellott has shown little fear in intense moments. He led the Bobcats to a victory in their playoff opener against UT Martin, his first-ever collegiate start. Then he accounted for five touchdowns — receiving, passing and rushing — as MSU won at defending national champion Sam Houston.And he was unafraid to let passes fly in the national semifinals. Mellott’s throw was seemingly on the way as quickly as the shotgun snap found his hands.Stewart, a graduate transfer from Akron who missed several games to start the season due to injury, had beaten SDSU cornerback Malik Lofton along the left sideline. Stewart briefly stepped out of bounds, but he was back in play when he caught the ball. He outran another defender en route to a 64-yard score.LETTING RECEIVERS THRIVEWhoever was playing quarterback, the Bobcats realized they could turn to myriad pass catchers. They just needed someone who could consistently deliver them the ball.On MSU’s first offensive play following its touchdown from its own 16, a receiver was lined up on either side of the field and seven defenders were in the box. After the Jackrabbits knotted up the contest, the Bobcats were eager to reply.Mellott faked a handoff, and both of SDSU’s safeties bit. Nine were now in the box. A tight end, fullback and running back all provided him more time. Mellott looked right immediately and chucked the ball deep.McCutcheon was one-on-one with Gardner again. The MSU receiver was too strong. He ran forward a bit, and Gardner was only looking at his opponent. McCutcheon moved back toward the ball and corralled it with two hands.McCutcheon was brought down at SDSU’s 44, his 19th catch of 20-plus yards on the season.Mellott clearly trusted his receiver to finish the explosive play. In fact, he showed a belief in his teammates throughout the playoffs.Early in the fourth quarter, Mellott made a similar throw to Stewart on third and 11. This set up the final score of the game.Just 17 yards from the goal line with 10:45 remaining, Mellott faked a handoff, and again the Jackrabbits were fooled as they crowded the line of scrimmage. They were clearly anticipating a run-heavy offense. The Bobcats were a step ahead.In less than three seconds, Mellott threw toward the front-left pylon. Patterson had run a short route, forcing a defensive back to move closer to the line of scrimmage. McCutcheon and Gardner were alone again.Both had a chance to make a play on Mellott’s high-arcing throw. If Gardner picked it off, he could’ve given SDSU possession back, trailing by only seven.Mellott was confident in another outcome. Again Gardner was facing McCutcheon, and by the time he spun around, he was too late. McCutcheon snagged the ball.As Gardner looked to the sky, McCutcheon high-stepped in the end zone toward fans.The Jackrabbits trailed by 14 points, something they had never done all season. Mellott and the Bobcats were too much. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you