Josh Criswell covers Wyoming for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and Laramie Boomerang and answered five questions from the Chronicle about the Cowboys' matchup with Montana State this week.1. Obviously there will be familiarity on both sides with former Wyoming offensive coordinator Brent Vigen now taking over as Montana State's head coach. How do you think that will affect the game from Wyoming's perspective?These two coaching staffs are definitely familiar with one another, but I don't think that's necessarily going impact what happens on the field very much. Both teams will have insight on the other, so that should cancel out much of an advantage on either side. That said, Vigen has worked closely with many Wyoming players — especially starting quarterback Sean Chambers — so it'll be interesting to watch. UW head coach Craig Bohl has acknowledged it's going to be emotional during the pregame handshake, having worked together for almost two decades dating back to Bohl's arrival at North Dakota State.2. Wyoming added Tim Polasek, who worked with Bohl at North Dakota State, as its new offensive coordinator. How much different, if at all, do you expect Wyoming's offensive philosophy to be?There are going to be some differences. The Cowboys' coaching staff has talked on multiple occasions in the past month about wanting to incorporate the tight ends and stretch the field through the passing game, two things that were pretty much nonexistent last year.There will still be a heavy emphasis on the power run game, though, so outside of a few more deep shots I'm not sure the fans will be able to see a drastic difference from their seats. 3. Wyoming was among the best rushing teams in the Mountain West last year. What makes that element so difficult to defend?There are a couple factors. Xazavian Valladay ranked in the top 20 in the country in rushing yards per game the last two years. He enters his 2021 campaign just 752 yards back of the No. 2 spot on UW's all-time rushing list.Trey Smith is a seventh-year senior that was the No. 7 rusher in the Mountain West as UW's No. 2 back, and Titus Swen will provide another explosive option after opting out last season. The offensive line plays just as big of a part as anyone, though, with eight different guys that have started at some point in their careers.4. Vigen has talked about how much experience Wyoming has returning this season. How important do you think that will be, especially coming off of a disappointing 2020 campaign?It's going to be huge. For one, the Cowboys feel like they have a point to prove after last year's disappointment. But, the most important thing is they have quality depth. Six UW players are on the preseason watch lists for national awards, and four were recently named to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Big Board.5. If Montana State were to keep the game close heading into the fourth quarter, what weaknesses for Wyoming would the Bobcats have to take advantage of?It's hard to find a significant weakness for UW, with 10 returning starters on both sides of the ball, as well as a handful of other contributors that have played key roles in the past. The key for Montana State keeping it close is going to be finding a way to get going in the run game. It's what Vigen does best as an offensive mind, and I imagine it'll be at the forefront of what MSU wants to do as an offense. The Cowboys have a clear talent advantage — evidenced by them entering the game as a 17.5-point favorite — but the Bobcats can be competitive if they limit mistakes, as well as UW's offensive possessions.